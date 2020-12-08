Tigers 94, Mississippi Valley State 57

click to enlarge Joe Murphy

D.J. Jeffries

The Tigers went through the right kind of motions Tuesday night in throttling Mississippi Valley State at FedExForum. Sophomore forwardled Memphis scorers with 21 points as the Tigers improved to 4-2, again in front of a sparse crowd due to coronavirus restrictions. Valley fell to 0-6 with the loss.The Delta Devils actually led, 8-7, before the Tigers went on a 14-2 run to take control eight minutes into the contest. The lead was 26 points (55-29) at halftime and swelled beyond 30 seven minutes into the second half.Freshman centerscored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Sophomore guardalso had a double-double, with 14 points and 11 rebounds.scored 18 points off the Tiger bench andadded 10.Tiger swingman Landers Nolley took a hard fall in the first half and was limited to nine minutes of playing time.Treylan Smith led the Delta Devils with 19 points.The Tigers play their next game Saturday in Atlanta when they face Auburn at State Farm Arena. Coached by old rival Bruce Pearl, Auburn is the only "Power Five" program on the Memphis schedule. American Athletic Conference play starts on December 16th when the Tigers visit Tulane.