Saturday, December 12, 2020

Memphis Topples Houston, 30-27

Posted By on Sat, Dec 12, 2020 at 8:32 PM

It wasn't as easy as it appeared it was going to be, but the Memphis Tigers eked out a last-second 30-27 win over Houston at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday.

After building a 27-6 lead, Memphis appeared to have the game well in hand at the end of the third quarter. Then the Memphis defense surrendered three consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with Houston tying the game at 2 7 on an 18-yard pass from Clayton Tune to Bryson Smith with 28 seconds left. 
Brady White
  • Larry Kuzniewski
  • Brady White

Undaunted, Memphis quarterback Brady White quickly drove the Tigers 46 yards and got the Tigers into field-goal range. Kicker Riley Patterson nailed a 47-yarder as time expired, giving the Tigers an undefeated home season at the Liberty Bowl.

White became the Tigers' all-time leading passer in his final home game, and receiver Calvin Austin passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, with seven catches totaling 74 yards, becoming just the fourth Memphis receiver ever to reach that mark.

With the win, the Tigers defeated Houston (3-4) for the fifth straight season, finishing the year with a 7-3 record, pending a likely bowl game invite. 

