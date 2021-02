The Memphis Tigers will enter the 2021 season with a 15-game winning streak at the Liberty Bowl, the fifth-longest home winning streak in the country. Seven of their 12 games will be played on home turf. (The AAC Championship Game is scheduled for December 4th.)September 4 — Nicholls StateSeptember 11 — at Arkansas StateSeptember 18 — Mississippi StateSeptember 25 — UTSAOctober 2 — at TempleOctober 9 — at TulsaOct. 14 (Thu) or Oct. 16 — NavyOctober 22 (Fri) — at UCFNovember 6 — SMUNovember 13 — East CarolinaNovember 19 (Fri) — at HoustonNov. 26 (Fri) or Nov. 27 — Tulane

