Tiger Blue

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Tigers' Top-10 Triumphs

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM

When the Memphis Tigers travel to Houston this Sunday to face the 9th-ranked Cougars, they'll have the chance to pick up the program's first win over a Top-10 team in over seven years, the program's longest drought for such victories in a half century. Curious about the Tigers' biggest take-downs? Here's a list of Memphis wins over Top-10 opposition dating back to Larry Finch's playing days (1970-73).
click to enlarge As players, Elliot Perry and Larry Finch combined to win eight games over Top-10 teams. - U OF M ATHLETICS
  • U of M Athletics
  • As players, Elliot Perry and Larry Finch combined to win eight games over Top-10 teams.

February 2, 1972 — at #3 Louisville
March 2, 1972 — #2 Louisville
December 30, 1972 — at #10 Vanderbilt
March 17, 1973 — #9 Kansas State (NCAA tournament)
March 24, 1973 — #4 Providence (national semifinal)
February 19, 1977 — #8 Louisville
February 17, 1979 — #9 Louisville
March 17, 1984 — #10 Purdue (NCAA tournament)
March 23, 1985 — #4 Oklahoma (NCAA regional final)
January 4, 1986 — #5 Kansas
December 12, 1987 — #9 Missouri
February 1, 1988 — at #8 Florida State
February 18, 1988 — #7 Florida State
February 8, 1992 — #5 Arkansas
March 21, 1992 — #9 Arkansas (NCAA tournament)
February 6, 1993 — #4 Cincinnati
December 28, 1996 — #4 Michigan
January 23, 1997 — at #6 Louisville
March 1, 1997 — #9 Cincinnati (Larry Finch's final regular-season game as head coach)
December 28, 2002 — #7 Illinois
February 19, 2003 — at #4 Louisville
February 4, 2004 — #6 Louisville
February 9, 2005 — at #9 Louisville
December 27, 2005 — #8 Gonzaga
March 22, 2007 — #9 Texas A & M (NCAA tournament)
December 22, 2007 — #5 Georgetown
March 30, 2008 — #6 Texas (NCAA tournament)
April 5, 2008 — #3 UCLA (national semifinal)
December 1, 2013 — #5 Oklahoma State
March 1, 2014 — #7 Louisville

