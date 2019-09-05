Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, September 5, 2019

901 Day, Raiford Day, Fight Night, Living Awards

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge 8Ball & MJG with MJD (Michael Joseph Donahue) at 901 Day at Railgarten.
  • 8Ball & MJG with MJD (Michael Joseph Donahue) at 901 Day at Railgarten.

Taylor Berger was pleased with the 8Ball & MJG show that capped the 901 Day festivities, held September 1st at Railgarten.

“That was pure Memphis, man,” Berger says. “It was black, white, young, old, everything in between. Everybody was dancing, happy, having fun.”

A crowd of 1,000 attended the concert, says Berger, who is managing partner of PartyMemphis.com, which also owns Loflin Yard, The Rec Room, and the newly-opened Highland Axe & Rec.

Loflin Yard was buzzing on 901 Day, but so was Railgarten, where people relaxed on a pleasant but warm Sunday afternoon.

Highland Axe & Rec opened to the public at 4 p.m. on “904 Day” — September 4th.

Movie posters from famous ax murderer movies line a Highland Axe hallway. These include Friday the 13th and The Shining.

One missing was the poster from the 1964 movie, Straitjacket, which shows a crazed-looking Joan Crawford wielding an axe aloft and, presumably, shrieking. The bull’s eye she’s aiming for probably isn’t part of the concentric circles targets found at Highland Axe.

Berger says the Straitjacket poster would be perfect for his new place, but he can’t find one online.

click to enlarge Taylor Berger at Railgarten. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Taylor Berger at Railgarten.

click to enlarge Germantown mayor Mike Palazzolo, March Gates, Mac Hopper were at Loflin Yard - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Germantown mayor Mike Palazzolo, March Gates, Mac Hopper were at Loflin Yard
click to enlarge Brent Hooks was at Loflin Yard - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Brent Hooks was at Loflin Yard

click to enlarge Reuben Skahill, Ryan Joseph Hopgood, and Alex Harkavy at Loflin Yard - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Reuben Skahill, Ryan Joseph Hopgood, and Alex Harkavy at Loflin Yard
click to enlarge Railgarten - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Railgarten

click to enlarge Loflin Yard - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Loflin Yard

click to enlarge Taylor Berger and staff get ready to greet customers before 4 p.m. opening Sept. 4th at Highland Axe & Rec. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Taylor Berger and staff get ready to greet customers before 4 p.m. opening Sept. 4th at Highland Axe & Rec.


click to enlarge Robert Raiford - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Robert Raiford

Fans of the late Robert Raiford turned out to celebrate “Hollywood” Raiford Day, which was held August 23rd downtown at Paula and Raiford’s Disco.

Some of them even danced in the blocked-off street on a lit-up disco floor.

The city presented her father “with his own day,” says Paula Raiford. “Every 8/23 will be Robert Raiford Day. I got in contact with the city last year and asked could I get that day for him. It’s his birthday.”

Raiford would have been 77 on his last birthday.

About 200 attended the event, Paula says.

Pat Kerr Tigrett donated the dance floor for the event.

And, if you missed the party, don’t worry. “I’ll be doing this every year,” Paula says.


click to enlarge Paula Raiford - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Paula Raiford
click to enlarge Robert "Hollywood" Raiford Day - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Robert "Hollywood" Raiford Day


click to enlarge Howard Summers was the victor in his bout at Fight Night. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Howard Summers was the victor in his bout at Fight Night.

Fight Night isn’t your typical party with silent and live auctions, dinner, and some type of musical performance.

This party presents boxing bouts with real boxers duking it out in a ring.

This year’s event, presented by the Phoenix Club, was held August 24th at Minglewood Hall. Fight Night is a fund-raiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.

“We had approximately 250 people and raised $13,500,” says Phoenix Club president Jack Steffner.

Michael Brennan and Will Carter were co-chairs. Carter also was one of the boxers. And he won his bout.

“We are thrilled with the results of this year’s Fight Night,” Steffner says. “And we look forward to making it bigger and better next year.

“Fight Night is unlike any other charity function in the city. Where else can you see bankers and insurance salesmen duke it out in a boxing ring? Our goal is to provide a unique experience, which gets people excited to come out and support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis. We are already booking fights for next August and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

click to enlarge Will Carter - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Will Carter


click to enlarge Fight Night - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Fight Night
click to enlarge Fight Night - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Fight Night

click to enlarge Living Awards recipients: George Cates, Dr. Jide Anyigbo, Dr. Philip Baker, (both representing Good Shepherd Pharmacy), Dr. Alim Khandekar, Dr. Bryan Simmons, Darrell Raber - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Living Awards recipients: George Cates, Dr. Jide Anyigbo, Dr. Philip Baker, (both representing Good Shepherd Pharmacy), Dr. Alim Khandekar, Dr. Bryan Simmons, Darrell Raber

About 400 attended this year’s Living Awards at the 37th Living Awards Benefit, which was held August 8th at The Peabody.

This year’s honorees were George Cates, Darrell Raber, Dr. Alim Khandekar, Dr. Bryan Simmons, and Good Shepherd Pharmacy.

The benefit honors individuals and organizations exemplifying the faith-based, healing mission of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare through their efforts to improve the health of their community locally and beyond.


                                     WE SAW YOU AROUND TOWN


click to enlarge Marie Pizano and Talbott Howard at their engagement party at Mesquite Chop House in Germantown. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Marie Pizano and Talbott Howard at their engagement party at Mesquite Chop House in Germantown.
click to enlarge Allician Holley, Ava Cox, and Clentis "CJ" Jennings at Gibson's Donuts. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Allician Holley, Ava Cox, and Clentis "CJ" Jennings at Gibson's Donuts.
click to enlarge Will Johnson downtown at Union and Front. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Will Johnson downtown at Union and Front.

