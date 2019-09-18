Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

We Saw You

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Mike Conley, Cooper-Young Festival, Southern Heritage Classic

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge Mike Conley and another guy who sometimes goes by "MIke" and is a big fan. - CAMERON MANN
  • Cameron Mann
  • Mike Conley and another guy who sometimes goes by "MIke" and is a big fan.


People passing by the Orion Federal Credit Union headquarters (the old Wonder Bread factory on Monroe) Sept. 13th probably were bowled over to see Mike Conley enter the building.

Conley, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard, was in Memphis to host his 11th annual Bowl-N-Bash to benefit the Methodist Healthcare Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center.

The pre-bash reception was held at Orion, which was the event’s presenting sponsor. The affable Conley, dressed in a black-and-silver shirt and skinny black jeans, chatted with guests.

He wore a T-shirt and black-and-silver shorts the next day at Bowl-N-Bash at Billy Hardwick’s All-Star Lanes.

“Saturday’s event was really special,” says Sarah Farley, Methodist Healthcare Corporate communications specialist. “Mike and his family were all there. And we had over 300 people in attendance. We raised over $90,000 to benefit the Methodist Healthcare Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center.”

Conley was inspired by the health challenges of two of his cousins living with sickle cell disease to partner with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in 2011 to create a medical environment to help people with the disease. The Sickle Cell Center at Methodist University Hospital opened in 2012.



click to enlarge Zach Pretzer, Mary and Mike Conley, and Daniel Weickenand at the Bowl-N-Bash pre-bash reception. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Zach Pretzer, Mary and Mike Conley, and Daniel Weickenand at the Bowl-N-Bash pre-bash reception.
click to enlarge Bowl-N-Bash - LISA BUSER
  • Lisa Buser
  • Bowl-N-Bash


click to enlarge Bowl-N-Bash - LISA BUSER
  • Lisa Buser
  • Bowl-N-Bash


click to enlarge Cooper-Young Festival - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Cooper-Young Festival

Blame it on the heat.

This year’s Cooper-Young Festival, which was held Sept. 14th, was down by 15,000 to 20,000 people, says Tamara Cook, executive director of the Cooper-Young Business Association. “It was just fantastically hot,” she says. “That’s what got everybody.”

The artists' booths did great, but, she says, “We got hit by the heat. You didn’t see a lot of people standing in the sun in front of the main stage. People were standing in the shade.”

About 115,000 attended this year’s event. They had three stages, 17 bands, and more than 425 booths.

But the temperature reached 96 degrees around 4 or 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. And it might have felt hotter.

Says Cook: “We’re not used to seeing concrete, you know? When we look across the
crowd we see heads and bodies. This time we saw concrete, which is unusual for us.”

click to enlarge Cooper-Young Festival - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Cooper-Young Festival


click to enlarge Sammy Rosenberg, Meitav Menachem, Max Abraham, Gil Brav, and Hadas Brav at Cooper-Young Fest. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Sammy Rosenberg, Meitav Menachem, Max Abraham, Gil Brav, and Hadas Brav at Cooper-Young Fest.

click to enlarge Cooper-Young Festival - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Cooper-Young Festival
click to enlarge Coltrane Duckworth at Cooper-Young Festival - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Coltrane Duckworth at Cooper-Young Festival
click to enlarge Cooper-Young Festival - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Cooper-Young Festival
click to enlarge Cooper-Young Festival - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Cooper-Young Festival
click to enlarge Commodore Primous and Fred Jones at the Classic Gala.
  • Commodore Primous and Fred Jones at the Classic Gala.


Southern Heritage founder Fred Jones and Mayor Jim Strickland spoke at the Southern Heritage Classic's Classic Gala, held Sept. 11th at the Soundstage at Graceland.

Strickland presented the gala, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Southern Heritage Classic.

Alumni from Jackson State University and Tennessee State University attended. The teams played in the Classic, which was held Sept. 14th at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Trio Plus performed at the gala. Stephanie Scurlock was emcee.

“It was a spectacular opening event for the 30th anniversary,” Jones says. “The location, the food, the music. I’m glad we were able to take the event to the Graceland Soundstage. Graceland is a big part of Memphis and we wanted to showcase Memphis as we celebrate the 30th anniversary.”


click to enlarge Trio Plus at the Classic Gala.
  • Trio Plus at the Classic Gala.


click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Ken Stringfellow, who worked with The Posies, R.E.M., and re-formed Big Star, performed at a house concert Sept. 13th at the home of Madelyn Gray. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Singer-songwriter Ken Stringfellow, who worked with The Posies, R.E.M., and re-formed Big Star, performed at a house concert Sept. 13th at the home of Madelyn Gray.
click to enlarge Nikki Schroeder created the official festival art for the Memphis Food & Wine Festival 2019. The painting was on view at an announcement party at Acre restaurant for the festival, which will be Oct. 12 at Memphis Botanic Garden. With her are chef Andrew Adams and chef/owner Wally Joe. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Nikki Schroeder created the official festival art for the Memphis Food & Wine Festival 2019. The painting was on view at an announcement party at Acre restaurant for the festival, which will be Oct. 12 at Memphis Botanic Garden. With her are chef Andrew Adams and chef/owner Wally Joe.

click to enlarge Aldo Dean, owner of Bardog Tavern, Aldo's Pizza Pies, and Slider Inn, gave visitors a sneak peek of the new Slider Inn on South Main and Talbot at a South Main Association meeting, which was held Sept. 10th. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Aldo Dean, owner of Bardog Tavern, Aldo's Pizza Pies, and Slider Inn, gave visitors a sneak peek of the new Slider Inn on South Main and Talbot at a South Main Association meeting, which was held Sept. 10th.

                                        WE SAW YOU AROUND TOWN

click to enlarge Gabriel Valadez at his birthday party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Gabriel Valadez at his birthday party.
click to enlarge Gabriel Valadez birthday party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Gabriel Valadez birthday party.
click to enlarge Gabriel Valadez birthday party. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Gabriel Valadez birthday party.
click to enlarge Grant Slattery and Alex Espinosa on Slattery's last day Wine Depot. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Grant Slattery and Alex Espinosa on Slattery's last day Wine Depot.
click to enlarge Duff Smith and John McArthur at Fam. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Duff Smith and John McArthur at Fam.
click to enlarge April, Ryan, Jack, Lucille, Maddie, and JR McDaniel on their first visit to Gibson's Donuts.
  • April, Ryan, Jack, Lucille, Maddie, and JR McDaniel on their first visit to Gibson's Donuts.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation