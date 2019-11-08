Halloween and Other Fall Happenings

I got a text saying, “We have a Michael Donahue at our party!!” about 10 p.m. on Halloween. It was a photo of a young guy in a big wig and glasses.
I texted back and was told Lainey Felsenthal threw the party. And Avery Poynter was the guy in the wig.
I called the number the next day. Anna Campbell, who took the photo, answered. I asked her if Poynter came to the party dressed as me.
“I think he was something else and we changed it half way through when he put on the wig,” Campbell told me.
Well, I love it and I hope Poynter lets his real hair grow so he won’t have to wear a wig next year if he trick or treats as me.
I saw a lot of scarier costumes at the 19th annual Lodge Halloween Masquerade Ball, which was held October 26th at Black Lodge.
“We do it every year,” says Matt Martin, Black Lodge founder and co-owner.
No more than 20 or 30 people showed up at their first party in 2000, Martin says. This year “at least 400 or 500” people showed up, he says.
What makes this party so popular? “The Lodge aesthetic pretty much year ‘round is kind of Gothic. We’re that kind of people.”
So, people know their Halloween parties are going to be exceptional. “We’re already known for being kind of mysterious and strange.”
And, he says, “Seems like we’re always trying to bring into it a little something extra to make the party a little more memorable and a little more offbeat. Above the top.”
Third time is a charm, but so were one and two when it came to the Memphis Food & Wine Festival.
This year's event, which was held October 12th at Memphis Botanic Garden, drew about 2,400 people, says Sherry Chementi, one of the festival founders.
"It was an absolute perfect fall evening for our third festival," she says. "Plenty of good food, plenty of good wine, and plenty of good music filled The Live Garden. People are still talking about tasting this dish or that wine. And I can't tell you how many chefs and vintners were already asking to be invited again for the next Memphis Food & Wine Festival. It speaks well for Memphis and our culinary scene - not to mention our Southern hospitality, of course."
Felicia Willett held a fundraiser - “Cocktails & Cornsticks” - October 17th at her restaurant, Felicia Suzanne’s, to help raise money for the documentary about Molly Wexler's documentary on The Little Tea Shop.
“We raised about $1,000 that night,” says Wexler. "We have raised $17,500 out of a goal of $22,500 - so closer, but still a ways to go."
October 15th was the last day of filming, Wexler says. “We are editing now and the goal is to have the film ready in late winter, early spring 2020.”
