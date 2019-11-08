Halloween and Other Fall Happenings

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

No. This isn't me. It's Avery Poynter at a Halloween party.

I got a text saying, “We have a Michael Donahue at our party!!” about 10 p.m. on Halloween. It was a photo of a young guy in a big wig and glasses.





I texted back and was told Lainey Felsenthal threw the party. And Avery Poynter was the guy in the wig.





I called the number the next day. Anna Campbell, who took the photo, answered. I asked her if Poynter came to the party dressed as me.





“I think he was something else and we changed it half way through when he put on the wig,” Campbell told me.





Well, I love it and I hope Poynter lets his real hair grow so he won’t have to wear a wig next year if he trick or treats as me.





I saw a lot of scarier costumes at the 19th annual Lodge Halloween Masquerade Ball, which was held October 26th at Black Lodge.



“We do it every year,” says Matt Martin, Black Lodge founder and co-owner.





No more than 20 or 30 people showed up at their first party in 2000, Martin says. This year “at least 400 or 500” people showed up, he says.





What makes this party so popular? “The Lodge aesthetic pretty much year ‘round is kind of Gothic. We’re that kind of people.”





So, people know their Halloween parties are going to be exceptional. “We’re already known for being kind of mysterious and strange.”





And, he says, “Seems like we’re always trying to bring into it a little something extra to make the party a little more memorable and a little more offbeat. Above the top.”





Black Lodge Halloween Masquerade Ball

Tripp Anderson, Reagon Mason, Sarah Thompson, Millie Mason amd Rick Cannon at RiverArtsFest.

RiverArtsFest

Chef Tory McPhail from Commander's Palace in New Orleans was among the participating chefs at the Memphis Food and Wine Festival.

"I'm gonna love you like nobody's loved you - come rain or come shine." Those song lyrics were echoed by the folks who made it to RiverArtsFest on a misty Saturday as well as those who showed up on a nicer Sunday.More than 200 artists, which included all juried fine artists and some invited local demonstrating artists, participated in this year's event, which was held October 27th and 28th on Riverside Drive.A total of 11 food vendors/food trucks were on hand along with five beer and wine tents, which featured some local Memphis beers and Old Dominick spirits.And lots of live music.





Third time is a charm, but so were one and two when it came to the Memphis Food & Wine Festival.



This year's event, which was held October 12th at Memphis Botanic Garden, drew about 2,400 people, says Sherry Chementi, one of the festival founders.



"It was an absolute perfect fall evening for our third festival," she says. "Plenty of good food, plenty of good wine, and plenty of good music filled The Live Garden. People are still talking about tasting this dish or that wine. And I can't tell you how many chefs and vintners were already asking to be invited again for the next Memphis Food & Wine Festival. It speaks well for Memphis and our culinary scene - not to mention our Southern hospitality, of course."







Isiah Thomas and his Cheurlin Champagne at the chef's party for Memphis Food & Wine Festival.

Felicia Willett held a fundraiser - “Cocktails & Cornsticks” - October 17th at her restaurant, Felicia Suzanne’s, to help raise money for the documentary about Molly Wexler's documentary on The Little Tea Shop.





“We raised about $1,000 that night,” says Wexler. "We have raised $17,500 out of a goal of $22,500 - so closer, but still a ways to go."





October 15th was the last day of filming, Wexler says. “We are editing now and the goal is to have the film ready in late winter, early spring 2020.”

New Wing 0rder took first place honors at the Bluff City Hotwing Fest, held October 26th at Memphis Catholic High School. Wingy Dingy came in second and TBD-Q was second. Angela Fox was event chairperson for the Compass Community Schools fundraiser and community awareness event.

Chefs, including Brad McCarly, Nick Scott, Franck Oysel, and Dave Krog took part in a City Block butcher's dinner, which was held October 17th at Puck's Food Hall.

Burns' Chili Wagon took first place honors at the St. Ann Fall Fest Chili Cook-Off, which was held October 18th at St. Ann Catholic Church. Mike Burns is with Jamie Coggins and Stephanie WIlson Nichols.

Geoff Davis, Dex McCune, and Drew Fleming celebrated at the 10th annual Cooper-Young Beerfest, which was held October 19th at Midtown Autowerks. More than 40 breweries were represented. Proceeds support the Cooper-Young Community Association.

Todd Hansen, Robin Cooping, Karl Schledwitz, and Mike Raemo were at the eighth annual Meat Me in Memphis, which drew more than 600 people and raised more than $700,000, reports Schledwitz, chairman/CEO of Monogram Foods, which sponsors the event. Chefs prepare dishes using Monogram products.

Tom Clifton, Whitney Jo, and Michael Detroit were at the Chefs' Celebrity Gala. A total of $250,000 was raised at the 30th annual gala, a fundraiser for the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. The event, held October 30th at Holiday Inn at the University of Memphis, included a "Star Chart" that tells how many years chefs have served. Jim Prentiss Jr. has the most seniority - 29 years.

Sabor Caribe restaurant was one of more than 20 restaurants that participated in Taste of the District, which was held October 7th at Premiere Palace. Memphis Medical District Collaborative hosted the event to showcase the array of food and beverage options available in the Medical District.

Shawn Danko was given a surprise 50th birthday party, which was held October 26th at The Warehouse. That's his wife, Lana, with him.

Ryan Marsh at Main and Union.

Jeremiah Jones and Becca Jarvis at Carolina Watershed.

David Shull at Felicia Suzanne's restaurant.

June James and Myra Whitney at Molly's La Casita.

Ethan Williford, Mary Jones, Sam Prager at Front Street Deli.

John and Ashley Yacoubian at Gibson's Donuts.

Lori Miller and Carol Miller at Molly's La Casita.

Kayla Webster, Jackson Lyons, Trenton Lyons, and Carly Webster at Gibson's Donuts.

Reggie Taylor and Compton McMury performed in Sound Fuzion at Meat Me in Memphis.