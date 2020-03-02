Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, March 2, 2020

Mardi Gras in Memphis

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 3:05 PM

I didn't realize the Mardi Gras-colored Hernando de Soto Bridge and its reflection created a "guitar" design until I looked at this photo I took on Fat Tuesday. How Memphis can you get? I love when things work out like that.
  • Michael Donahue
  • I didn't realize the Mardi Gras-colored Hernando de Soto Bridge and its reflection created a "guitar" design until I looked at this photo I took on Fat Tuesday. How Memphis can you get? I love when things work out like that.

Calvary Episcopal Church let the good times roll at its annual Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off.

Mardi Gras was the theme with eight gumbo teams. Lots of King Cake, feathery masks, and beads were on hand. The only thing missing were floats, unless rice floating in savory broth counts.

“We were raising money for our Youth Ministries at Calvary,” says Youth Ministries director Gabbie Munn. “It allows us to alleviate costs for our summer service trips. This summer our middle schoolers will be doing a week here in Memphis and our high schoolers will be doing a week in New Orleans.”


In addition to gumbo, the event included pancakes and sausage. “Some people brought chili and Creole lagniappe as substitutions for their gumbo. But the teams got pretty creative with what they classify as their own gumbo.”

Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off
  • Michael Donahue
  • Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off
Franklin G. Barton IV and his son, Franklin Bradley Barton, manned a gumbo booth at the Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off, which was held on Fat Tuesday.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Franklin G. Barton IV and his son, Franklin Bradley Barton, manned a gumbo booth at the Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off, which was held on Fat Tuesday.
Ruth McClain and Gabbie Munn at Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Ruth McClain and Gabbie Munn at Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off.
Matthew Tetreault and Mary Thompson at the Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Matthew Tetreault and Mary Thompson at the Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off.
Nino Shipp wore a pair of earrngs shaped like King Cake babies at the Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off..
  • MIchael Donahue
  • Nino Shipp wore a pair of earrngs shaped like King Cake babies at the Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off..

Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.


About 15 teams participated in the ninth annual Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest, which was held February 16th in the Pipkin Building at the Fairgrounds.

“We raised approximately $13,000,” says Ginger Leonard, state wide TEP board chair and president. “And this goes to the Tennessee Equality Project Foundation, which is our educational arm of the Tennessee Equality Project.”

This year’s winners were Roux’d Awakening, which came in first place; and Mom’s Demand Action, which came in second.


Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.
Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.
Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Ninth Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) Gumbo Contest.
Harbinger of Spring II: King Cake. This is one from Gambino's bakery in New Orleans.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Harbinger of Spring II: King Cake. This is one from Gambino's bakery in New Orleans.

Harbinger of Spring III: The Waffle Shop at Calvary Episcopal Church. The luncheon and speaker series runs Tuesdays through Fridays from now until April 3rd. This is my favorite: the Calvary Salad Plate.
  • Michael Donahue
  • Harbinger of Spring III: The Waffle Shop at Calvary Episcopal Church. The luncheon and speaker series runs Tuesdays through Fridays from now until April 3rd. This is my favorite: the Calvary Salad Plate.

