Mardi Gras in Memphis

Calvary Episcopal Church let the good times roll at its annual Krewe of Calvary Gumbo Cook-off.





Mardi Gras was the theme with eight gumbo teams. Lots of King Cake, feathery masks, and beads were on hand. The only thing missing were floats, unless rice floating in savory broth counts.





“We were raising money for our Youth Ministries at Calvary,” says Youth Ministries director Gabbie Munn. “It allows us to alleviate costs for our summer service trips. This summer our middle schoolers will be doing a week here in Memphis and our high schoolers will be doing a week in New Orleans.”







In addition to gumbo, the event included pancakes and sausage. “Some people brought chili and Creole lagniappe as substitutions for their gumbo. But the teams got pretty creative with what they classify as their own gumbo.”