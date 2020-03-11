School of Rock, Moxy, Crawfish

If you haven’t heard one of the School of Rock house bands perform, make sure you do. They’re amazing.





I wrote about the school’s owner, president, and operator, Marc Gurley, years ago when he was in Dust for Life and Southbound. Now, he’s helping young people learn everything from the fundamentals of playing an instrument to performing live on stage and transitioning into a professional musician.





School of Rock includes Memphis, Germantown, and Wolfchase schools. Each school has a general manager. “Roughly 500 students between the three schools,” says Gurley, who opened the Memphis school in 2013. He later acquired Germantown and recently got Wolfchase. All are franchises of the worldwide School of Rock, which has over 250 schools around the world.





I went to some of the school’s recent shows featuring School of Rock students and I was blown away. Brown Eyed Girl, which I’ve heard a million or so times, sounded so fresh and, well, great. That was at a show featuring the Memphis house band as well as the Germantown house band at Newby's. These bands gig around town and tour across the country.





I also went to a show, which was held at Lafayette’s Music Room, that featured students from the Memphis school performing together on stage.





The next part of that show featured students paired with members of noted Memphis bands: Lucero, FreeWorld, Marcella & Her Lovers, The Dirty Streets, Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, and Star and Micey. “We’ve only done that twice,” Gurley says. “It’s hard to pull off and find flexibility in the musicians’ schedules."



But it's important, he says, "that in a city that’s so rich in music heritage that we also pay tribute to what is happening currently.“





And it’s also important to expose the students to great Memphis performers, Gurley says.





Harlan Hutton, a graduate of School of Rock, went on to form her own band. Harlan is “a former student that goes to school at Rhodes and has a successful band that is touring: Harlan. She learned her craft and really came to us at the beginning. She had been a hard core dancer all her life and was on that path and she chose to take a different path. Her guitar playing and songwriting, we feel a big part of that.”







Other respected members of the Memphis music scene taught at School of Rock. These include Joshua Cosby, Jeremy Stanfill, and Geoff Smith from Star & Micey.



Gurley has great memories of being in bands. “It led me to where I belong - doing this and not being on the road. ‘Cause that was not my path - being on the road and touring - although it’s awesome. I ended up where I needed to be.”