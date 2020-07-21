Got an Idea for a TV Show? See Marie Pizano.

It’s time to think about being on the air, says Marie Pizano.

Pizano is the founder of the MVP3 network, which is part of the Footprint Network, a multi-channel entertainment network that delivers programming to audiences globally via the Internet and downloadable apps.

“We’re going to offer real news content,” Pizano says. “Real people who will have a real chance at having their content distributed not only locally, but nationally, globally.”

And, she says, “As long as you have good content, we are going to allow you to have your food shows, music videos, indie movies, things like that. You own your show. All we’re doing is providing the platform for distribution.”

You can do all the work, or MVP3 can do all the work, Pizano says. “We have the capability and the team to film, edit, and put your whole show together.”

But, she says, “You own it and you and you can get all the sponsors you want and you jointly make money on your new shows.”

This doesn’t mean everything can be aired, Pizano says. “We’re going to look at the content. We’re not going to have X-rated crap or anything like that. We want things that are purpose driven, good shows that create good change. Mind thinking. Good stuff.”

Pizano currently is airing her TV show, Finding My Yes, on MVP3, as well as some of her documentaries, including Shannon Street: Echoes Under a Blood Red Moon. “We’re building this as we go. Right now we’re building content. That’s why I’m looking for content and people who want to have their on TV shows. Have their own content. And we just have to format it up, or help them produce.”

As far as a show being blocked, she says, “You can’t block your own network. We own our own network. We aren’t going to block you unless you do something stupid. This is your way to shine and we want good content. I wanted to create my own network to give people a chance to have their creativity have distribution.”

A Chicago native, Pizano, who moved to Memphis in 1999, seemingly has been a whirlwind of energy since she arrived. She’s author of From Barefoot to Stilettos, It’s Not for Sissies, which was produced into an audio book recorded at Royal Studios under the direction of Grammy Award-winning Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell.

Marie Pizano

Pizano partnered with Marvel Comic Book illustrator, Ron Frenz, and DC Comics freelance writers to create Stiletto: The Powerhouse Baroness, a comic book/movie. The comic strip now is featured in La Prensa Latina magazine.

Piano, who is CEO/founder of MVP3 Entertainment Group, managed and produceShe created and produced several local TV shows, including The Making of an Empire, which aired locally on Local 24/CW30.

She created UROC music & publishing company to build a music publishing catalog. She’s managed and produced singer-songwriters. Under her music label, Pizano released several CDs for Memphis musicians, including Jeremiah Tucker.

Piano also is executive producer of a documentary, MOMO: The Sam Giancana Story.

Six months ago, Pizano partnered with Robin Adams, who is the co-founder with Emmy-award winning producer Frank Fernandez of Footprint TV, which now is owned by Ozzie Aeru, president of Aeru Bros. Studios. Aeru is former president of Tyler Perry Studios. “They liked what I was trying to do. The mission I was on. We were like-minded individuals who wanted to bring the right content out. And me being in Memphis, I’m sitting on a gold mine of talent all over here and nobody is doing anything. I said, ‘Hey, like my theory? You got sticks, I got a match, together we can make a fire.”

Program ideas are endless, Pizano says. A show can “teach you how to fix your car,’ build or buy a home, or grow a garden. “Good content that will help educate and inspire. Motivate others to do. Other than all this mainstream push for hate and everything else. We want to give you something else to think about and watch.”

There is a fee if they have to format and unload your show, Pizano says. “The fee is based on whether we have to produce the show for you. There are different levels of fees, but we’re very reasonable and we’re willing to work with people on a small budget. And I’m willing to teach them how to go out and get sponsors and are money on their TV shows.

“Give us your ideas, whatever, and if you already have content on YouTube or something visually you can see and you want to take it to the next level, we can go from there. Or if you have an idea, email us and we’ll review and discuss.”

The email address is info@mvp3media.com.

MVP3 stands for “Marie Valentina Pizano.” And, Pizano says, “The ‘three’ also is me and my two children. That’s my foundation that I live for everyday. And they inspired me to build this so they can have a better world.”



