901 Comics Hosts P&H Fundraiser Saturday 

More than babies are born after a few beers at the P&H Cafe. Sometimes two drunk guys mutually consent to the birth of a comic book store.
"I worked at the P&H Cafe for six or seven years," says Jaime Wright, co-owner of 901 Comics. "Shannon and I conceived 901 Comics on a few bar napkins over more than a few beers."
Wright's business partner Shannon Merritt also owns 901 Games with his wife Erin. According to Wright, Merritt opened a lot of doors for him, including a job working with Stan Lee. The P&H Cafe is a very important part of their lives. When they heard the news, they had to help.
The P&H GoFundMe page states, "Due to some inconvenient and unforeseen circumstances, the P&H Cafe is unfortunately having to move to a different location."
The new location is thus far undisclosed; rumor has it that the Crosstown area might be the lucky location to welcome the beloved dive bar. Wherever it moves, it's going to cost a lot of money. In addition to the GoFundMe, a benefit is planned for this Saturday. Twenty percent of all 901 Comics sales will be donated to the cause. Enter to win a Stan Lee signed comic book, participate in auctions, and enjoy live music at the Cooper-Young Gazebo featuring Switchblade Kid. This is a socially distanced benefit. Cosplay attire is encouraged.
Wear your superhero mask.
A Benefit for the P&H Cafe, 901 Comics, 2162 Young, Saturday, Dec. 5, noon-6 p.m., free.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.