901 Comics Hosts P&H Fundraiser Saturday 

More than babies are born after a few beers at the P&H Cafe. Sometimes two drunk guys mutually consent to the birth of a comic book store.

"I worked at the P&H Cafe for six or seven years," says Jaime Wright, co-owner of 901 Comics. "Shannon and I conceived 901 Comics on a few bar napkins over more than a few beers."

Wright's business partner Shannon Merritt also owns 901 Games with his wife Erin. According to Wright, Merritt opened a lot of doors for him, including a job working with Stan Lee. The P&H Cafe is a very important part of their lives. When they heard the news, they had to help.

click to enlarge Facebook/The P&H Cafe

The secret origins of 901 Comics have their roots in the P&H Cafe.

The P&H GoFundMe page states, "Due to some inconvenient and unforeseen circumstances, the P&H Cafe is unfortunately having to move to a different location."

The new location is thus far undisclosed; rumor has it that the Crosstown area might be the lucky location to welcome the beloved dive bar. Wherever it moves, it's going to cost a lot of money. In addition to the GoFundMe, a benefit is planned for this Saturday. Twenty percent of all 901 Comics sales will be donated to the cause. Enter to win a Stan Lee signed comic book, participate in auctions, and enjoy live music at the Cooper-Young Gazebo featuring Switchblade Kid. This is a socially distanced benefit. Cosplay attire is encouraged.

Wear your superhero mask.

A Benefit for the P&H Cafe, 901 Comics, 2162 Young, Saturday, Dec. 5, noon-6 p.m., free.