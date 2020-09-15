Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 15, 2020

901 FC Dismisses Head Coach Tim Mulqueen 

by Samuel X. Cicci
click to enlarge A poor run of results this season led to the dismissal of 901 FC head coach Tim Mulqueen. - ERIC GLEMSER
  • Eric Glemser
  • A poor run of results this season led to the dismissal of 901 FC head coach Tim Mulqueen.

In a press release, 901 FC announced the dismissal of head coach Tim Mulqueen, effective immediately.

Assistant coach Ben Pirmann has been named interim head coach, and will manage the team in the next match against Louisville City this Saturday. Pirmann, who joined the staff in December 2018, has previous experience as a head coach, having spent six years in charge of Detroit City FC of the National Independent Soccer Association.

The announcement follows Sunday's 3-2 loss to North Carolina FC, in which Memphis squandered a two-goal advantage.

“Tim was the first coach in 901 FC history and we are incredibly grateful for his countless hours and dedication to the club,” said principal owner Peter B. Freund. “That said, our goal from day one has been to build a winning culture and compete for a USL Championship and so far we have fallen short.”

Mulqueen was selected as the franchise's inaugural head coach in August 2018, before the team launched in Spring 2019. In just under two seasons, he oversaw 11 wins, 11 draws, and 24 losses.

"Mulch’s (belief and hard work never wavered as he took on the task of leading 901 FC from its inception," said sporting director Tim Howard. "We are proud that he will always be the first head coach in our franchise’s history. Unfortunately, the results have fallen short of our expectations. I wish Mulch nothing but the very best in his future coaching endeavors. The club will quickly move forward in conducting an international search for our next head coach.”

This season's coronavirus-hit USL campaign has been tough for 901 FC, with only two wins from 12 matches so far. Memphis is directly competing with three others team in Group G for a playoff spot, but sits last on 10 points with 12 matches played.

