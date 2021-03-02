Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 02, 2021 Sports » Sports Feature

Memphis 901 FC Learns League Alignment, Division Opponents for USL 2021 Season 

By Samuel X. Cicci
Old foes, and some slightly less familiar faces, will test Memphis 901 FC's mettle come kickoff this season.

Earlier today, the USL Championship announced its plans for league alignment during the 2021 regular season. This year, the championship will see 31 teams spread across four divisions and two conferences. Each club's campaign will see them play a 32-match schedule conducted over the span of 27 weeks.

click to enlarge Fullback Mark Segbers is one of two officially announced 901 FC players who will be returning this season. - ERIC GLEMSER
  • Eric Glemser
  • Fullback Mark Segbers is one of two officially announced 901 FC players who will be returning this season.
901 FC finds itself in the Central Division, where it will face off against six-time Eastern Conference finalist Louisville City FC; regional rivals Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, and Birmingham Legion FC; and FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC, and Sporting Kansas City II to round out the group.

During the season, 901 FC will play its division opponents four times — two matches at home, and two matches away. With division matches accounting for only 28 games, 901 FC will play its remaining four matches against either regional or cross-conference opponents, yet to be determined.

The full 2021 USL regular season schedule has not been released yet, but opening day is scheduled for a flexible start date of May 1st (however, clubs may begin play anywhere between April 24th and May 15th).



Defender Mark Segbers and midfielder Dan Metzger are the only two officially confirmed 901 FC players to be returning next season. Meanwhile, Ben Pirmann, who took over after the dismissal of Tim Mulqueen last year, still holds the title of interim head coach.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding player news and scheduling announcements.

See below for other USL Division alignments:

Eastern Conference                                                        Western Conference
Atlantic Division                                                              Mountain Division
Charleston Battery                                                            Austin Bold FC
Charlotte Independence                                                   Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Hartford Athletic                                                                El Paso Locomotive FC
Loudoun United FC                                                           New Mexico United
Miami FC                                                                          Real Monarchs SLC
New York Red Bulls II                                                       Rio Grande Valley FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC                                              San Antonio FC
Tampa Bay Rowdies

Central Division                                                                Pacific Division
Atlanta United 2                                                                  LA Galaxy II
Birmingham Legion FC                                                       Las Vegas Lights FC
FC Tulsa                                                                             Oakland Roots SC
Indy Eleven                                                                         Orange County SC
Louisville City FC                                                                Phoenix Rising FC
Memphis 901 FC                                                                Sacramento Republic FC
OKC Energy FC                                                                 San Diego Loyal SC
Sporting Kansas City II                                                       Tacoma Defiance

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Sports Feature »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Ja Morant Featured in New BodyArmor Campaign
Tigers 80, Cincinnati 74
Grizzlies Split Two Game Homestand Against the Clippers
Amid Re-shuffling of Vaccine Policy, Harris Keeps Stiff Upper Lip
Memphis Lawyers Hit GOP Effort to Oust Judge Who Expanded Mail-in Voting
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Blog

New Virus Cases Rise By 42

Toby Sells 03/02/2021

Sports Feature

Memphis 901 FC Learns League Alignment, Division Opponents for USL 2021 Season

Samuel X. Cicci 03/02/2021

Beyond the Arc

Ja Morant Featured in New BodyArmor Campaign

Sharon Brown 03/02/2021

News Blog

Interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Named

Matthew Harris 03/01/2021

News Blog

Total Virus Case Count Tops 88,000

Toby Sells 03/01/2021

Beyond the Arc

Houston Had a Problem Against Memphis Sunday Night

Sharon Brown 03/01/2021

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: FreeWorld and Friends

Chris McCoy 03/01/2021

From My Seat

All-Stars and Errrbody

Frank Murtaugh 03/01/2021

Tiger Blue

Tigers 80, Cincinnati 74

Frank Murtaugh 02/28/2021

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies Split Two Game Homestand Against the Clippers

Aimee Stiegemeyer 02/28/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Samuel X. Cicci

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation