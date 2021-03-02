Memphis 901 FC Learns League Alignment, Division Opponents for USL 2021 Season 

click to enlarge Eric Glemser

Fullback Mark Segbers is one of two officially announced 901 FC players who will be returning this season.

Eastern Conference Western Conference

Atlantic Division Mountain Division

Charleston Battery Austin Bold FC

Charlotte Independence Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Hartford Athletic El Paso Locomotive FC

Loudoun United FC New Mexico United

Miami FC Real Monarchs SLC

New York Red Bulls II Rio Grande Valley FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC San Antonio FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies



Central Division Pacific Division

Atlanta United 2 LA Galaxy II

Birmingham Legion FC Las Vegas Lights FC

FC Tulsa Oakland Roots SC

Indy Eleven Orange County SC

Louisville City FC Phoenix Rising FC

Memphis 901 FC Sacramento Republic FC

OKC Energy FC San Diego Loyal SC

Sporting Kansas City II Tacoma Defiance

Old foes, and some slightly less familiar faces, will test Memphis 901 FC's mettle come kickoff this season.Earlier today, the USL Championship announced its plans for league alignment during the 2021 regular season. This year, the championship will see 31 teams spread across four divisions and two conferences. Each club's campaign will see them play a 32-match schedule conducted over the span of 27 weeks.901 FC finds itself in the Central Division, where it will face off against six-time Eastern Conference finalist Louisville City FC; regional rivals Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, and Birmingham Legion FC; and FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC, and Sporting Kansas City II to round out the group.During the season, 901 FC will play its division opponents four times — two matches at home, and two matches away. With division matches accounting for only 28 games, 901 FC will play its remaining four matches against either regional or cross-conference opponents, yet to be determined.The full 2021 USL regular season schedule has not been released yet, but opening day is scheduled for a flexible start date of May 1st (however, clubs may begin play anywhere between April 24th and May 15th).Defender Mark Segbers and midfielder Dan Metzger are the only two officially confirmed 901 FC players to be returning next season. Meanwhile, Ben Pirmann, who took over after the dismissal of Tim Mulqueen last year, still holds the title of interim head coach.Stay tuned for more updates regarding player news and scheduling announcements.See below for other USL Division alignments: