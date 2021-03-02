Memphis 901 FC Learns League Alignment, Division Opponents for USL 2021 Season 

Old foes, and some slightly less familiar faces, will test Memphis 901 FC's mettle come kickoff this season.
Earlier today, the USL Championship announced its plans for league alignment during the 2021 regular season. This year, the championship will see 31 teams spread across four divisions and two conferences. Each club's campaign will see them play a 32-match schedule conducted over the span of 27 weeks.




Fullback Mark Segbers is one of two officially announced 901 FC players who will be returning this season.
901 FC finds itself in the Central Division, where it will face off against six-time Eastern Conference finalist Louisville City FC; regional rivals Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, and Birmingham Legion FC; and FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC, and Sporting Kansas City II to round out the group.
During the season, 901 FC will play its division opponents four times — two matches at home, and two matches away. With division matches accounting for only 28 games, 901 FC will play its remaining four matches against either regional or cross-conference opponents, yet to be determined.
The full 2021 USL regular season schedule has not been released yet, but opening day is scheduled for a flexible start date of May 1st (however, clubs may begin play anywhere between April 24th and May 15th).
Defender Mark Segbers and midfielder Dan Metzger are the only two officially confirmed 901 FC players to be returning next season. Meanwhile, Ben Pirmann, who took over after the dismissal of Tim Mulqueen last year, still holds the title of interim head coach.
Stay tuned for more updates regarding player news and scheduling announcements.
See below for other USL Division alignments:
Eastern Conference Western Conference
Atlantic Division Mountain Division
Charleston Battery Austin Bold FC
Charlotte Independence Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Hartford Athletic El Paso Locomotive FC
Loudoun United FC New Mexico United
Miami FC Real Monarchs SLC
New York Red Bulls II Rio Grande Valley FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC San Antonio FC
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Central Division Pacific Division
Atlanta United 2 LA Galaxy II
Birmingham Legion FC Las Vegas Lights FC
FC Tulsa Oakland Roots SC
Indy Eleven Orange County SC
Louisville City FC Phoenix Rising FC
Memphis 901 FC Sacramento Republic FC
OKC Energy FC San Diego Loyal SC
Sporting Kansas City II Tacoma Defiance