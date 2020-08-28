901 FC Signs Midfielder Tommy McCabe 

click to enlarge courtesy Memphis 901 FC

Coach Tim Mulqueen now has another arrow in his quiver when it comes to constructing a midfield.Yesterday, 901 FC announced the signing of Tommy McCabe, on loan from MLS side FC Cincinnati. The midfielder will join up with the squad for the rest of the season, but Cincinnati retains the ability to recall the player at any point.The 22-year-old South Florida native played collegiate soccerfor three season at University of Notre Dame before being selected 29th in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by Cincinnati. He was initially sent on loan to North Carolina – where he played 10 matches and scored two goals – before getting called back to his host team. In MLS, he started two matches and made four more substitute appearances. He had yet to make an appearance for Cincinnati this season.Mulqueen points to McCabe's top-level experience and passing ability as major additions to the squad. "We are excited to bring him to Memphis, his ability to distribute the ball from midfield will help create chances," the coach said in a press release. "His work ethic and his experience in the MLS will be beneficial to us on both sides of the ball."