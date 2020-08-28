Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 28, 2020

901 FC Signs Midfielder Tommy McCabe 

by Samuel X. Cicci
Coach Tim Mulqueen now has another arrow in his quiver when it comes to constructing a midfield.

Yesterday, 901 FC announced the signing of Tommy McCabe, on loan from MLS side FC Cincinnati. The midfielder will join up with the squad for the rest of the season, but Cincinnati retains the ability to recall the player at any point.

The 22-year-old South Florida native played collegiate soccer 
for three season at University of Notre Dame before being selected 29th in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by Cincinnati. He was initially sent on loan to North Carolina – where he played 10 matches and scored two goals – before getting called back to his host team. In MLS, he started two matches and made four more substitute appearances. He had yet to make an appearance for Cincinnati this season.

Mulqueen points to McCabe's top-level experience and passing ability as major additions to the squad. "We are excited to bring him to Memphis, his ability to distribute the ball from midfield will help create chances," the coach said in a press release. "His work ethic and his experience in the MLS will be beneficial to us on both sides of the ball."

Last season, McCabe earned USL's Week 4 Goal of the Week award for a left-footed, volleyed equalizer from outside the box against Charleston Battery.



901 FC travels to face North Carolina FC tomorrow, August 29th, at 6pm. Catch the game locally on CW30, or ESPN+.





