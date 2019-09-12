Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 12, 2019 News » News Feature

A Documentary on Little Tea Shop Is in the Works 

Molly Wexler's making a documentary on the iconic Downtown lunch spot.

by Michael Donahue

While eating at another restaurant, Molly Wexler got the idea to make a documentary on an iconic Downtown lunch spot.

"It was exactly one year ago at the grand opening of the Global Café, and I saw Suhair," says Wexler, referring to Suhair Lauck, Little Tea Shop owner.

Wexler told her husband, "It's amazing that the Little Tea Shop is still around, and it hasn't changed."

Little Tea Shop has long been the "business person's go-to place," Wexler says. She told her husband, "Imagine the conversations they had there. If only the walls could talk. I'll bet some of the biggest ideas that have changed the trajectory of Memphis happened at the Little Tea Shop. That would be a great short documentary."

click to enlarge Everybody loves Suhair Lauck and Little Tea Shop. - MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue
  • Everybody loves Suhair Lauck and Little Tea Shop.

Now, Wexler is making Little Tea Shop's walls talk through the film she's making about the restaurant at 69 Monroe.

"I [researched] to see if it was worth moving forward with this idea. People got so excited. People love the restaurant. They love Suhair."

Little Tea Shop "was founded by two women in 1918, which was unheard of," says Wexler. Lillie E. Parham and Emily A. Carpenter "wanted a place for their friends to have lunch whenever they were shopping Downtown."

They served tea sandwiches and "had a little shoebox at the front where they made change — a low-key operation. And, for a long time, that's what it was," Wexler says. "What I had trouble figuring out was when it became the business person's place to go."

She believes it was when Vernon Bell bought the restaurant in the 1940s. It was close to Cotton Row and the Memphis Cotton Exchange. Its popular Lacey Special — baked chicken, corn sticks, and rice— was named after cotton broker C. A. Lacey.

Customers included politicians, bankers, lawyers.

"I tried to talk to well-respected Memphians to find out if they remember some significant conversations," says Wexler. "I got some great stories on film."

Fred Davis, who is black, and Jed Dreifuss, who is Jewish, told Wexler about a breakfast group they formed there after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. "[They] said it was such a scary time in Memphis, of course, but they wanted to do something about this to try to bring blacks and whites together."

Why Little Tea Shop? "Blacks and whites had been eating there," she says. "It was sort of a naturally integrated place. Both black and white people felt comfortable being there."

Former Mayor A C Wharton told Wexler everyone "was on the same playing field. Everyone had respect for each other," and it "felt like people hung up whatever it was that made them different from other people at the door — like the coat rack. You hung up your biases and came in and you were all the same."

Since it began, women played an important role in the operation of Little Tea Shop. Betty Cunningham was manager when Bell owned it. Bell eventually sold the restaurant to his daughter, Sara Bell Stewart, who now owns Mortimer's restaurant. Lauck bought the Little Tea Shop in 1982. "There's a huge female component to the operation and staff of that restaurant," Wexler says.

Lauck is the "third aspect" of the story, she adds. "Here you have a Palestinian immigrant who is the quintessential Southern hostess. She's amazing."

Wexler has raised $12,000 of the $20,000 she needs to complete the film through Fractured Atlas.

The documentary speaks to everybody. "A lot of people who are from other places will see this film and say, 'I remember the restaurant like that in my town.'

"To me, it speaks to all the good in the world," Wexler says. "Everybody is kind, happy, and they have some cornbread. We'd better say corn sticks."

Find The Little Tea Shop Film on Facebook for more info and a link to the fund-raiser.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More News Feature »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

Rebranding Summer Avenue

Aylen Mercado 09/12/2019

Food & Wine

The Devil’s Harvest Breakfast IPA

Richard Murff 09/12/2019

News Feature

Southern Hospitality: Priscilla Presley Hosts a Weekend at Graceland

Jesse Davis 09/12/2019

News Feature

A Documentary on Little Tea Shop Is in the Works

Michael Donahue 09/12/2019

Music Features

Artina McCain’s Celebration of Black Composers

Alex Greene 09/12/2019

We Recommend

Fitness Under the Stars at Mud Island

Julia Baker 09/12/2019

We Recommend

Cooper-Young Fest Returns this Weekend

Julia Baker 09/12/2019

Film Features

It Chapter Two

Chris McCoy 09/12/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Naming New C-Y Apartments, the Graceland Test

09/12/2019

Politics Feature

Meeting Time: Congressmen, Candidates, and Campaign Chairs

Jackson Baker 09/12/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Michael Donahue

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation