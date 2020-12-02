Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 02, 2020 We Recommend

A Holiday Cabaret Streams Free from Hattiloo Friday 

Celebrate the season with this perfect blend of holiday music, jokes, and stories.

by Julie Ray

Sit down with a cabernet for the cabaret.

Until last week, Hattiloo Theatre's production of A Holiday Cabaret was only open to patrons and Season 14 and 15 subscribers, presented as a series of six limited-seating shows. The unfortunate consequences of our COVID predicament changed things a bit.

A post from the Hattiloo Theatre Facebook page broke the news: "We planned to perform this musical before a few live patrons over six performances, but because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, we have canceled all live shows. Still, we are excited to gather virtually and celebrate the season with this perfect blend of holiday music, jokes, and stories."

click to enlarge Hattiloo Theatre’s - A Holiday Cabaret - FACEBOOK/HATTILOO THEATRE
  • Facebook/Hattiloo Theatre
  • Hattiloo Theatre’s A Holiday Cabaret

The unique Black repertory theater has generously opened this show — for free — to the public. Show some love for the talented performance artists and venue by purchasing a season subscription for when things open back up again. Subscriptions start at only $105.

In the meantime, the show must go on, and in this case it will be a live performance recorded and streamed from the theater's stage. The production, written by Ekundayo Bandele, founder and CEO of Hattiloo Theatre, is a gathering of four friends for the holidays. The friends will sing traditional carols, tell stories, and share the merriment of the season in a family-friendly atmosphere.

What better way to bring joy to Memphis than celebrating with friends during A Holiday Cabaret.

"A Holiday Cabaret," online from hattiloo.org, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., free.

Related Events

  •  A Holiday Cabaret @ Hattiloo Theatre

    • Sundays, 2 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays, 7 p.m. Continues through Dec. 13
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Come Into My Parler
The Winter Reading Issue: By the Book
CRITICS NIX NETFLIX HICKS! Hillbilly Elegy is a Depressing Mess
Party Talk: Partisanship Draws Post-Election Attention
The Pie Folks Offer a Hard-to-Find Pie
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Come Into My Parler

Bruce VanWyngarden 12/02/2020

The Rant

The Long and Sad Goodbye of Lamar Alexander

Kenneth Neill 12/02/2020

Food & Wine

’Tis the Season for a Cider … or Two

Richard Murff 12/02/2020

Food & Wine

The Pie Folks Offer a Hard-to-Find Pie

Michael Donahue 12/02/2020

Music Features

New Vibes, New Album for Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

Alex Greene 12/02/2020

The Fly-By

Commute Coaches Help Cyclists Find a Way

Matthew Harris 12/02/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: A Binghamptom Wedding, a Midtown/Germantown Feud, and a Real-Life Grinch

12/02/2020

Cover Feature

The Winter Reading Issue: By the Book

Flyer Staff 12/02/2020

We Recommend

A Holiday Cabaret Streams Free from Hattiloo Friday

Julie Ray 12/02/2020

We Recommend

901 Comics Hosts P&H Fundraiser Saturday

Julie Ray 12/02/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation