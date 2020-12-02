A Holiday Cabaret Streams Free from Hattiloo Friday 

Sit down with a cabernet for the cabaret.

Until last week, Hattiloo Theatre's production of A Holiday Cabaret was only open to patrons and Season 14 and 15 subscribers, presented as a series of six limited-seating shows. The unfortunate consequences of our COVID predicament changed things a bit.

A post from the Hattiloo Theatre Facebook page broke the news: "We planned to perform this musical before a few live patrons over six performances, but because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, we have canceled all live shows. Still, we are excited to gather virtually and celebrate the season with this perfect blend of holiday music, jokes, and stories."

click to enlarge Facebook/Hattiloo Theatre

Hattiloo Theatre’s A Holiday Cabaret

The unique Black repertory theater has generously opened this show — for free — to the public. Show some love for the talented performance artists and venue by purchasing a season subscription for when things open back up again. Subscriptions start at only $105.

In the meantime, the show must go on, and in this case it will be a live performance recorded and streamed from the theater's stage. The production, written by Ekundayo Bandele, founder and CEO of Hattiloo Theatre, is a gathering of four friends for the holidays. The friends will sing traditional carols, tell stories, and share the merriment of the season in a family-friendly atmosphere.

What better way to bring joy to Memphis than celebrating with friends during A Holiday Cabaret.

"A Holiday Cabaret," online from hattiloo.org, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., free.