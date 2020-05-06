Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

May 06, 2020 News » The Fly-By

A Project Deferred: Students’ Two-Year Journey Toward NASA Competition Cut Short 

by Maya Smith
click to enlarge img_20200226_155210249-scaled.jpg



For the last two years, five seniors at the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) have been working to build a human-powered rover.


The team of students, dubbed the Tech Wolves, was preparing to compete in the NASA Exploration Challenge in April at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, but the competition was canceled because of COVID-19.


Daniel Wallace, a teacher at MASE who has been working with the students, said the team put in hundreds of hours of work, only to be hit with the disappointment of not being able to see that hard work pay off.


NASA’s competition brings students from all over the world to drive their rovers on a course meant to simulate the surface of Mars. The team was just a few more steps away from being able to test its rover when the project was abruptly cut short due to stay-at-home orders and closed schools. Wallace said it took a year and half to get to that point, which is a key point in the building process.


“It doesn’t feel complete for them,” Wallace said. “It’s the biggest thing they’ve probably worked on in their life, which they did everything to make happen, and it’s just left unfinished. Most of these students are kind of used to things not working right for them. But that gets old. Getting this thing finished took so much work and devotion. It’s crazy. They were just looking for their time to shine.”

click to enlarge img_20200226_162056854-scaled.jpg


Though supervised and advised by Mark Wilson, an instructor at Moore Technical College, Wallace said with quiet determination, the students largely did the project on “their own volition.”


“There was nobody really motivating them to do anything, which is important because teenagers are barely motivated to exist. It was all about creating something and solving the challenge before them. They had to slow down and show attention to details like they never have before. They had to measure things by the thousandths. So they had to take their time, think their way through it, and appreciate what that means.”


Wallace said the focus was not on winning the race, but instead on the process and the opportunity to go to the competition.


“It was never about winning the race,” Wallace said. “Just being able to compete is considered winning. The exposure in itself is amazing. I mean, we are taking kids from here, who might think something like this isn’t in their grasp, to Huntsville to compete with students from all over.”


Meanwhile, those in charge of the competition are looking for ways to reward students for their work.


“Although we are disappointed that it isn’t feasible to host the in-person competition this year, we are pleased to still award several prizes and honors to the teams who have put the work in all year,” said Julie Clift, an education specialist and lead for Rover Challenge. “We are looking forward to welcoming teams back in 2021, which will definitely be a cause for celebration."

click to enlarge img_20200226_162117299-scaled.jpg


Although the Tech Wolves were never able to drive their rover or compete, Wallace said the amount of technical knowledge the students have gained is invaluable.


Going into the project, Wallace said, the students had no prior knowledge about the machines or technical work: “They don’t know anything when they first walk into the shop. They don’t even know how to read a tape measure. They’ve gained so much knowledge. Fifteen or 20 years down the road, they’ll remember something they learned in the shop. That knowledge will still be there.”


Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Tags: , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Who Was That Masked Man?

Bruce VanWyngarden 05/06/2020

We Recommend

Lightclub Memphis Hosts Weekly Twitch Stream

Julia Baker 05/06/2020

Food & Wine

ThunderRoad Memphis Delivers Mason Jar Cocktails and More

Michael Donahue 05/06/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Yellow Brick Young Ave., Pho Binh Strong, Huey’s, and a Nextdoor Poll

Toby Sells 05/06/2020

The Fly-By

A Project Deferred: Students’ Two-Year Journey Toward NASA Competition Cut Short

Maya Smith 05/06/2020

The Fly-By

Week That Was: Hate Groups, Back to Business, and Drake Hall

Toby Sells 05/06/2020

Book Features

Spill the Tea: Claire Fullerton’s Little Tea

Jesse Davis 05/06/2020

Music Features

Sonic Popsicle: Paul Taylor’s Merry Mobile Offers Musical Delights

Alex Greene 05/06/2020

TV Features

The Midnight Gospel: Magic, Loss, and Podcasts

Chris McCoy 05/06/2020

Cover Feature

What’s Next as Tennessee Restarts Its Economy?

Jackson Baker 05/06/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation