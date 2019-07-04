A Vibe on the Island Independence Day Celebration 

Pack your chairs, coolers, and picnic blankets and walk, scooter, or bike to Mud Island River Park for A Vibe on the Island. A monthly event, July's AVOTI falls on Independence Day. To ring in the holiday and the fireworks is a three-parter musical event featuring Ping Rose and the Anti-Heroes, Black Cream, and Marcella & Her Lovers.

"I've never played a show with any of the openers," says Ping Rose, a soul, rock, and funk artist based in Nashville, but who hails from Memphis. "But one of the members of Black Cream is one of my longtime friends," he says. "I'm excited to play with them."

click to enlarge Misfit Studios International

Ping Rose

Rose is due to release a studio album, Sketchbook, in July, and he plans to post a single from the album to Spotify before this event for a special preview. Also, be sure to check out Black Cream's new single "All I Need Is You" and Marcella & Her Lover's EP The Bronze Age.

The event is free, but those who want to watch the fireworks and hear some music from the sidelines can float on the Wolf River Harbor in a kayak rented from Kayak Memphis. The fireworks show can also be viewed from nearby Tom Lee Park or River Garden. Riverside Drive will be blocked off to cars after 5:30 p.m., but visitors can still walk, scooter (Bird or Lime), or ride bikes (Explore Bike Share) to any of the parks. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

A Vibe on the Island, Mud Island River Park, Thursday, July 4th, 6 p.m., Free.