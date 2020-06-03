A Week of Unrest 

Protests erupted all around the country over the past week in the wake of the unjust, brutal, and very public killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Memphis was no exception, with five nights of marches and prayers and confrontations that ranged from Union and McLean in Midtown to Beale Street to the National Civil Rights Museum to the Mississippi River bridges. In comparison to many other cities in the U.S., Memphis was relatively unscathed by vandalism and property damage. Only a few arrests were made most nights, though emotions ran high at times.
MLK50
's Andrea Morales and Malik Martin were out on the streets, documenting the scene, night after night. We're proud to display these samples of their talent and hard work. And we urge Flyer
readers to check out the fine reportage, commentary, and photography coming from MLK50: Justice Through Journalism
and give them your support.
For more news and commentary on this tumultuous week, see Bruce VanWyngarden's Letter From the Editor
, Jackson Baker's Politics
column, Maya Smith's Last Word
, Lurene Cachola Kelley's Viewpoint
, and our News Blog
.— Bruce VanWyngarden