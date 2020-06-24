Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 24, 2020 News » The Fly-By

Abortion Ban Rebuke 

One pro-choice leader called the Tennessee vote a ‘truly stunning display of hypocrisy.’

by Maya Smith

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Tennessee General Assembly passed what pro-choice groups are calling the most restrictive abortion ban in the country.

The legislation criminalizes medical professionals who perform abortions after six weeks, while restricting the reasons a women can get an abortion. It also requires women seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound, in which the doctor decribes the image and gives the woman the option to view the image.

click to enlarge A recent pro-choice rally at Memphis Civic Center Plaza - MAYA SMITH
  • Maya Smith
  • A recent pro-choice rally at Memphis Civic Center Plaza

The bill also prohibits abortion at multiple points throughout pregnancy, so that if the six-week ban is struck down in court, access to abortions will still be taken away at later points in the pregnancy. The bill will become law and take effect immediately after it is signed by Gov. Bill Lee, who has already expressed his support of the bill.

Katy Leopard, director of external affairs for CHOICES, said one of the many issues with the bill is that it bans abortion before most women even know they are pregnant.

"Thursday night while most of us were asleep, Tennessee's primarily Republican legislators passed an anti-choice bill that bans abortion as early as six weeks — before many people even know they are pregnant," she said. "The bill contains no exceptions for victims of rape or incest and forces providers to give patients misleading and non-medical information about abortion reversal."

Less than 24 hours after the bill passed, four groups challenged the legislation in court. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Tennessee, along with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed an emergency lawsuit Friday asking the court to block the bill.

The lawsuit specifically asked the court to determine that the bill is unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment, which ensures the right to due process, privacy, and liberty.

"The courts have long held that politicians cannot interfere in someone else's personal, private decision to end their pregnancy," said Thomas H. Castelli, ACLU of Tennessee legal director. "In Tennessee, people of color, people in rural areas, young people, and people with limited incomes already face significant barriers to healthcare, and they are the very groups that will bear the brunt of this legislation. We filed this lawsuit because we cannot allow politicians who want to push abortion completely out of reach to implement yet another law that stands in the way of necessary, constitutionally protected abortion care."

Leopard called the passing of the bill by the General Assembly a "truly stunning display of hypocrisy."

"While they refused to fund $6 million in postnatal care for TennCare recipients, they were willing to spend millions of the state's dollars to defend clearly unconstitutional abortion bans," Leopard said. "These decisions are quite the opposite of pro-life. These bills are anti-life, anti-woman, anti-Black lives, anti-poor, anti-children, anti-reason."

Leopard continued, saying Tennesseans do not want elected officials "to control our bodies in this way, especially during a time when they should be working to keep our community safe. Abortion is still legal in Tennessee today, and CHOICES is open and seeing patients."

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Heart of Gold: S. A. Chakraborty’s Daevabad Conclusion
Brother Robert: New Memoir Sheds Fresh Light on a Legend:
COVID Blues: Al Kapone is Back With a New Album and a New Name
Nashville Shenanigans Cause Shelby County Budget Grief
Report: Tennesseans Showing More Signs of Anxiety, Depression
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

Big, Loud, Quiet, Calm

Shara Clark 06/24/2020

We Recommend

MRPP and DMC Host a Series of Socially Distanced Independence Day Celebrations Downtown

Julia Baker 06/24/2020

Food & Wine

Four for Summer: A Nice Flight of Brews for a Hot Day

Richard Murff 06/24/2020

Book Features

Heart of Gold: S. A. Chakraborty’s Daevabad Conclusion

Jesse Davis 06/24/2020

Music Features

Brother Robert: New Memoir Sheds Fresh Light on a Legend:

Alex Greene 06/24/2020

News Feature

Independence Day: Charting Your Path to Financial Freedom

Tim Ellis 06/24/2020

Cover Feature

COVID Blues: Al Kapone is Back With a New Album and a New Name

Michael Donahue 06/24/2020

The Fly-By

Abortion Ban Rebuke

Maya Smith 06/24/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: NCRM at NASCAR, Mask Up Memphis

06/24/2020

Letter From The Editor

Evil or Stupid?

Bruce VanWyngarden 06/24/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation