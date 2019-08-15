Jenny Davis, project coordinator for Crosstown Arts and originator of Continuum Music Festival, hopes to bring together artists who come from different creative worlds.

"The mission of Continuum is essentially as the name of the festival suggests," says Davis. "We're trying to present music that's kind of across the continuum of musical genres — artists and groups ranging in genres like classical, jazz, and opera."

One of the performing acts, Blueshift Ensemble, for which Davis is director and a flutist, has a unique collaboration in store. The classical chamber group will perform scores written by ICEBERG New Music, a group of composers from New York who are dedicated to widening the possibilities of music. "This year, we're also bringing in Cities Aviv, a local rapper who is going to be singing and taking the role of MC during our compositions," Davis says.

click to enlarge Jamie Harmon

Strings and things

Other performances within Crosstown Concourse's numerous venues, like the Green Room and Crosstown Theater, include "As One," a chamber opera created by Laura Kaminsky, Mark Campbell, and Kimberly Reed (presented by Opera Memphis); Project Logic with MonoNeon, Vernon Reid, and Daru Jones; and Duet for Theremin and Lap Steel.

Ultimately, Davis says, "I hope there's something for everyone — something that they might be familiar with or want to come and check out. And while they're there, they might hear these other groups they're not familiar with."

To see the full lineup and get tickets, visit crosstownarts.org.