Almost Elton John's Christmas Extravaganza at Lafayette’s 

Anyone who missed Elton John's final stop in Memphis on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this October can almost see the Rocket Man play this Friday at Almost Elton John & the RocketMen: The Christmas Extravaganza at Lafayette's.

The group, led by tribute artist Jerred Price, will play the annual holiday show as part of its monthly residency, blasting hits like "Tiny Dancer," "Crocodile Rock," and "Bennie and the Jets," mixed in with a couple of Christmas songs and one of Price's favorites, "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding," an 11-minute rock ballad from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

click to enlarge Ben Gibson

Jerred Price (left) and Elton

"It's one of my favorites to perform because it goes from one end of the spectrum to the other," says Price. "It goes from this dark, haunting-sounding song into a complete rock-and-roll jam session, and it's just beautiful. So much fun."

Price, who taught himself to sing and play Elton John covers at a young age, says he credits John for shaping him as a person.

"By far, he's been my biggest influence as far as music, but also just as a human being with his humanitarianism and what he's done for other people," says Price.

Price has modeled his own humanitarian efforts after John, working as a commissioner for Memphis City Beautiful, a volunteer for numerous local organizations, and a fund-raiser for Elton John's AIDS Foundation.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Price says he believes in giving back through his music.

"Music is the one thing when, at that moment, at least, people are smiling and they're having fun," he says. "And they don't care if they're sitting next to somebody that may not be the same color or political party as them."

Almost Elton John & The RocketMen: The Christmas Extravaganza, Lafayette's Music Room, Friday, December 20th, 10 p.m., $5.