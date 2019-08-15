Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 15, 2019

Always on My Mind 

by Julia Baker

Elvis Presley's former residence, Graceland, has always been a popular destination for fans of the King.

"Even before his death, Elvis fans would always flock to Memphis hoping for a chance to see him leaving the Graceland mansion or to see him driving around on Elvis Presley Boulevard," says Christian Ross, Graceland's PR specialist. "The year after he passed in August of 1977, his fans continued to line up outside of his mansion, but this time, it was to honor his memory."

click to enlarge Candlelight Vigil - ELVIS PRESLEY ENTERPRISES
  • Elvis Presley Enterprises
  • Candlelight Vigil

Fans gathered around the mansion, holding candles and leaving floral arrangements, cards, and other tokens of appreciation, to pay their respects to the dearly departed. Since this initial (and unofficial) ceremony more than 40 years ago, fans have continued to rally annually to celebrate his life. The Candlelight Vigil, which is now an official commemoration and which has become a time-honored tradition, attracts thousands of fans from all over the world who exhibit a strong sense of comradery.

"It's heartwarming to see all of the relationships and friendships that have been built because of a shared love for Elvis and his music," Ross says. "It's also been an opportunity for families to bond and create new memories for children who might not have otherwise been exposed to Elvis. It keeps his memory and his legacy alive for these new generations."

Anyone interested in joining the commemoration is encouraged to arrive early to allow for road blockages and traffic. Anyone who is not able to make it may access a live stream of the vigil by visiting graceland.com.

Related Events

  • Candlelight Vigil @ Graceland

    • Thu., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.

  • Staff Pick We Recommend User Submitted
    Elvis Week 2019 @ Graceland

    • Through Aug. 17
    • Buy Tickets

