Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 15, 2020 Politics » Politics Feature

Another “Bogus Ballot” 

by Jackson Baker
What a difference two years can make. Former Democratic chairman, Corey Strong, who challenged the legitimacy of the “Greater Memphis Democratic Club” in 2018, is now an endorsee of their “ballot.”

In 2018, Strong was chairman of the Shelby County Democratic Party and a champion of the official party against all efforts by shadow organizations — by verbal sleight of hand — to use parts of the party name for private gain. In particular, chairman Strong that year denounced the efforts of something calling itself “the Greater Memphis Democratic Club” to masquerade as an official Democratic Party organization, and, as such, to publish flyers boosting political candidates and causes.
click to enlarge _endosement_ballot_featuring_corey_stong.jpg

Strong pointed out that a flyer being circulated that year by the “club,” boosting “endorsements” of various candidates and electoral referendum choices, was just an advertisement of sorts put out by Greg Grant, a political entrepreneur and one of several people locally who sell space on such flyers and distribute them during election cycles.

The “Greater Memphis Democratic Club” was not affiliated with the Shelby County Democratic Party or the state party, Strong said in 2018. “This flyer is nothing more than a paid advertisement.” The only reason Grant could “get away with this is by designating himself as a club,” Strong said. “They‘ll put anyone on the ballot that pays them.”

Two years later, Strong himself is a candidate, challenging 9th District U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen for the Democratic nomination for his congressional seat. And he is an “endorsee” of the same pay-for-play organization, the Greater Memphis Democratic Club, he denounced as phony in 2018.

The use of paid advertising masquerading as “endorsements” and borrowing variants of the word “Democratic” for the purpose is a familiar problem in Memphis elections and appears to continue despite public exposure and the reality of legal actions by actual representatives and organs of the real Democratic Party.

The issue came before the state Democratic Party executive committee earlier this year when another ballot entrepreneur, M. LaTroy Alexandria-Williams, saw his own candidacy in the 9th District congressional primary disallowed, substantially on grounds that his “Greater Memphis Democratic Club,” a perennial source of misleading “ballots” had been counter to official party efforts.

In an apparent effort to skirt legal difficulty, the current Grant ballot, boosting Strong and others, contains fine print at the bottom of a page noting that a photograph of Strong, a military reservist, in uniform “does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.”

Also included in the fine print is a disclaimer that the “Greater Memphis Democratic Club” operates “independently of the Shelby County Democratic Party and its affiliates.”

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Politics Feature »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Close the Bars! Open the Schools!
Bluff City Greens Brings Groceries to Your Door
Rocking the Boat: Memphis Musicians Speak Truth to Power
City Block Salumeria, Venga, and Doughjo are Closed
Misterioso Africano: Khari Wynn Discusses Sun Ra’s Influence on His Music
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Close the Bars! Open the Schools!

Bruce VanWyngarden 07/15/2020

Food & Wine

Bluff City Greens Brings Groceries to Your Door

Michael Donahue 07/15/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Trump, COVID-19, and Poplar Potholes

Toby Sells 07/15/2020

Viewpoint

“Bounty” Scandal Shows Again How Putin Owns Trump

Juan Williams 07/15/2020

The Fly-By

Week That Was: COVID-19 (Of Course), Google, and Nathan Bedford Forrest (Of Course)

Toby Sells 07/15/2020

The Fly-By

Q&A: Lauren Kennedy of the UrbanArt Commission

Maya Smith 07/15/2020

Cover Feature

Rocking the Boat: Memphis Musicians Speak Truth to Power

Alex Greene 07/15/2020

TV Features

Katori Hall’s P-Valley: “Delta Noir” and Strip Club Culture

Chris McCoy 07/15/2020

Politics Feature

Another “Bogus Ballot”

Jackson Baker 07/15/2020

News Blog

The Flyer’s July 15th Digital Issue

Shara Clark 07/15/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jackson Baker

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation