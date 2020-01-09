Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Find Out at this Trivia Night 

Test your wits on Tuesday, January 14th, at one of two locations.

by Julia Baker

Think you're smarter than a fifth grader? Test your wits at Cerrito Trivia's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" game night at either Rec Room or Dan McGuinness Southaven this Tuesday.

Kevin Cerrito, founder and operator of Cerrito Entertainment, says this game is perfect for those who are intimidated by typical trivia nights.

"Oftentimes, people will be like, 'Oh, it's too hard,'" he says. "Well, this shouldn't be too hard for you. These are all questions a fifth grader should know the answer to."

What's the capital of Nebraska? Who wrote Julius Caesar? Are all squares rectangles? Are all rectangles squares?
  • Cerrito Trivia
  • What’s the capital of Nebraska? Who wrote Julius Caesar? Are all squares rectangles? Are all rectangles squares?

Cerrito says the idea to quiz people's fifth-grade knowledge came from their monthly game show night, wherein each round is modeled around different game shows. The Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? theme became such a hit, they built an entire trivia night around it. And with the spring semester beginning this month, Cerrito says this is a great time for teachers to sharpen their thinking skills.

"Teachers love it," he says. "Or they hate it, depending on the question."

While Rec Room will be 18+, attendees at the Dan McGuinness Southaven location may be able to call on their children for help.

"It's definitely to your advantage if you can bring a fifth grader because a lot of it is based on the TV show," says Cerrito. "So much of it is stuff that you just forgot. Things that may not have been a life skill but you really needed to pass school, like outlining a sentence or something."

Play ”Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?" in Memphis or North MS, Tuesday, January 14th, Dan McGuinness Southaven (3964 Goodman E., 6:30-8:30 p.m.) and Rec Room (3000 Broad, 8-10 p.m.), free, must RSVP on eventbrite.com.

