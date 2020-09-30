Art in the Loop Returns October 2nd 

Art in the Loop made a grand appearance on the art fair scene in April of 2018. It was a one-of-a-kind shindig held on the pavement of the Ridgeway Loop, featuring fine arts and crafts, food trucks, traveling troubadours, and other entertainment. That year it rained, snowed, sleeted, and the sun shined for a few minutes on the same weekend. There was a 50-degree temperature differential in 36 hours. Still, the artists were very happy with the concept and agreed to come back in 2019.

The second year looked promising. One and a half perfect days lulled the artists, vendors, and attendees into a false sense of security before the gale-force winds made a Jackson Pollock of the whole event. Still, many who attended said it was their favorite art fair in the city. Admittedly, it's a good show.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Art in the Loop

Felted wool sculpture by Nashville artist Chris Armstrong

Welcome 2020 and COVID.

"This year is going to be the big earthquake," quipped Greg Belz, executive director of Artworks Foundation. "Though the fair is in October this year. That might make a difference."

If the quake doesn't shake you up, perhaps the works of art in metal, glass, wood, clay, and fiber, as well as jewelry, paintings, photography, and more will do it. You'll have plenty of outdoor space to be safe.

"It's important to working artists that we continue the tradition of craft fairs when so many are being canceled," Belz points out. "We are forging ahead and intend to show that it can be done safely."

Art in the Loop, Ridgeway Loop between Briarcrest Avenue and Ridge Bend, artintheloop.org, Friday, October 2, 1-6 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, October 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free entry.