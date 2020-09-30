Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 30, 2020 We Recommend

Art in the Loop Returns October 2nd 

The art fair will feature works in metal, glass, wood, and more, as well as jewelry, paintings, and photography.

by Julie Ray

Art in the Loop made a grand appearance on the art fair scene in April of 2018. It was a one-of-a-kind shindig held on the pavement of the Ridgeway Loop, featuring fine arts and crafts, food trucks, traveling troubadours, and other entertainment. That year it rained, snowed, sleeted, and the sun shined for a few minutes on the same weekend. There was a 50-degree temperature differential in 36 hours. Still, the artists were very happy with the concept and agreed to come back in 2019.

The second year looked promising. One and a half perfect days lulled the artists, vendors, and attendees into a false sense of security before the gale-force winds made a Jackson Pollock of the whole event. Still, many who attended said it was their favorite art fair in the city. Admittedly, it's a good show.

click to enlarge Felted wool sculpture by Nashville artist Chris Armstrong - COURTESY OF ART IN THE LOOP
  • Courtesy of Art in the Loop
  • Felted wool sculpture by Nashville artist Chris Armstrong

Welcome 2020 and COVID.

"This year is going to be the big earthquake," quipped Greg Belz, executive director of Artworks Foundation. "Though the fair is in October this year. That might make a difference."

If the quake doesn't shake you up, perhaps the works of art in metal, glass, wood, clay, and fiber, as well as jewelry, paintings, photography, and more will do it. You'll have plenty of outdoor space to be safe.

"It's important to working artists that we continue the tradition of craft fairs when so many are being canceled," Belz points out. "We are forging ahead and intend to show that it can be done safely."

Art in the Loop, Ridgeway Loop between Briarcrest Avenue and Ridge Bend, artintheloop.org, Friday, October 2, 1-6 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, October 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free entry.

Related Events

  • Art in the Loop @ Ridgeway Loop

    • Fri.-Sun., Oct. 2-4

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Debate & Switch
The OGs: Chris Rock Shines in Fargo’s Brilliant Season 4
Impressions of Amy Coney Barrett by Former Rhodes Classmates
Chef Keun Anderson is “The Big Guy”
‘Art & Soul’: The Two Burtons Delve Into Faith and Life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Debate & Switch

Bruce VanWyngarden 09/30/2020

We Recommend

Art in the Loop Returns October 2nd

Julie Ray 09/30/2020

Food & Wine

Chef Keun Anderson is “The Big Guy”

Michael Donahue 09/30/2020

The Rant

Shelby County Schools: You’re Doing It Wrong

Victoria Kintner-Duffy 09/30/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Minecraft Pyramid, ‘NIMBY Fear’

09/30/2020

The Fly-By

Street Improvements Aim for “Better Jefferson"

Matthew J. Harris 09/30/2020

News Feature

The NASDAQ is Zooming to new highs. Can it last?

Tim Ellis 09/30/2020

Book Features

‘Art & Soul’: The Two Burtons Delve Into Faith and Life

Jon W. Sparks 09/30/2020

Cover Feature

Movie Music! Memphis Musicians are Getting their Songs in Films and TV Shows

Alex Greene 09/30/2020

Film Features

The OGs: Chris Rock Shines in Fargo’s Brilliant Season 4

Chris McCoy 09/30/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation