Attacker Kyle Murphy the Latest Addition for Memphis 901 FC 



The forward spent a couple of seasons at San Antonio FC and Rio Grande Valley FC before a productive spell at Loudoun United in 2019 that saw him score 13 goals.

click to enlarge Courtesy Loudoun United

Kyle Murphy (left) wins the coin toss as captain of Loudoun United during a 2019 match against Memphis 901 FC.



"Kyle is a hard-working, dangerous attacker with loads of experience in this league," said sporting director Tim Howard. "We’re adding a true professional with captain experience and an impressive goal-scoring record to our frontline."



Murphy is the third new signing for Memphis 901 FC, alongside Kadeem Dacres and John Berner. The trio joins returnees Zach Carroll, Dan Metzger, and Mark Segbers.

There's another new face set to appear at AutoZone Park this year, and this time, it's an offensive reinforcement.Memphis 901 FC announced the signing of forward Kyle Murphy, pending league and federation approval. Murphy has five seasons and 116 USL appearances, with 25 goals and eight assists to his name.Last season, he was part of the Tampa Bay Rowdies squad that reached the USL Championship game (however, he only scored one goal in 15 appearances).