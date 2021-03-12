Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 12, 2021

Attacker Kyle Murphy the Latest Addition for Memphis 901 FC 

By Samuel X. Cicci
There's another new face set to appear at AutoZone Park this year, and this time, it's an offensive reinforcement.

Memphis 901 FC announced the signing of forward Kyle Murphy, pending league and federation approval. Murphy has five seasons and 116 USL appearances, with 25 goals and eight assists to his name.

The forward spent a couple of seasons at San Antonio FC and Rio Grande Valley FC before a productive spell at Loudoun United in 2019 that saw him score 13 goals. 

Kyle Murphy (left) wins the coin toss as captain of Loudoun United during a 2019 match against Memphis 901 FC.
  • Courtesy Loudoun United
  • Kyle Murphy (left) wins the coin toss as captain of Loudoun United during a 2019 match against Memphis 901 FC.

Last season, he was part of the Tampa Bay Rowdies squad that reached the USL Championship game (however, he only scored one goal in 15 appearances).

"Kyle is a hard-working, dangerous attacker with loads of experience in this league," said sporting director Tim Howard. "We’re adding a true professional with captain experience and an impressive goal-scoring record to our frontline."

Murphy is the third new signing for Memphis 901 FC, alongside Kadeem Dacres and John Berner. The trio joins returnees Zach Carroll, Dan Metzger, and Mark Segbers.

