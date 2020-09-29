Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 29, 2020 Theater » Theater Feature

Ballet Memphis Breathes New Life Into Nutcracker 

by Samuel X. Cicci
click to enlarge BALLET MEMPHIS
  • Ballet Memphis

It looks like Christmas does come twice a year. With theaters closed and limited opportunities for in-person performances, Ballet Memphis has decided to head in a different direction this year for its annual marquee Nutcracker series. With the help of new sponsors and partners, the musical will be free to view through various channels during the winter months.


"This is different than broadcasting a stage performance; we are creating an immersive cinematic experience that will take dance off the stage and allow us to present a new viewing experience for the audience while telling the classic Nutcracker story," says Ballet Memphis president and CEO Gretchen Wollert McLennon. "We are delighted to share this with the community and give the gift of joy and celebration during what will be an unprecedented holiday season."


2020’s production of Nutcracker: A Gift From Ballet Memphis will be shot on-location and at Ballet Memphis studios. Tchaikovsky’s original score will be performed by Memphis Symphony Orchestra.


The first performance will air live on WKNO on Friday, December 11th, at 8 p.m., and will continue to be rebroadcast as part of the station’s Christmas programming. Afterwards, Ballet Memphis plan to distribute the film to other public channels across Tennessee, Malco theaters, schools, and other digital platforms. All viewings will remain free.

Rather than being a simple camera recording, this year's filmed version of the Nutcracker will be redesigned from the ground up for digital audiences. "It was important to me that we bring in cinematography from the very beginning," says Ballet Memphis artistic director Steven McMahon. "This is much more than just a stationary camera recording the stage and what we have always done. This is a completely new way of presenting dance that lets us engage with audiences like never before."

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Theater Feature »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Dirty Streets Live Platter Takes You Back to Pounding ’70s Riffs
In Search of Corona ...
Doomscrolling: Surveillance Capitalism vs. Humanity in The Social Dilemma.
Proposed Tennessee Senatorial Debate Gets Quashed
Into the Multiverse: How Christopher Reyes Created an Alternate World
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Blog

Virus Surge Pushed to March, Can Be Avoided

Toby Sells 09/29/2020

Theater Feature

Ballet Memphis Breathes New Life Into Nutcracker

Samuel X. Cicci 09/29/2020

News Blog

Virus Numbers Soften, No New Deaths Reported

Toby Sells 09/29/2020

Blurb

Connor Towne O’Neill’s Down Along With That Devil’s Bones

Jesse Davis 09/28/2020

Politics Beat Blog

County Commission to Look At Voting-Machine Costs

Jackson Baker 09/28/2020

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Bruce Newman

Chris McCoy 09/28/2020

News Blog

New Virus Cases Rise by 164

Toby Sells 09/28/2020

Politics Beat Blog

"Live-Ins" Eligible for Medically Related Absentee Ballots, Judge Says

Jackson Baker 09/25/2020

Record Reviews

Dirty Streets Live Platter Takes You Back to Pounding ’70s Riffs

Alex Greene 09/25/2020

Food & Wine

Crusonia on the Delta Celebrates Memphis’ Agricultural Innovation

Samuel X. Cicci 09/25/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Samuel X. Cicci

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation