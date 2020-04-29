Beastie Boys Story and Clone Wars: Two Streaming Selections You Shouldn’t Miss 

Mike D and Ad-Rock get personal in Beastie Boys Story.

There's a telling moment about 40 minutes into Beastie Boys Story. Michael Diamond (aka Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (aka Ad-Rock) are on stage in front of an audience in an ornate theater setting, recounting the end of their history-making relationship with Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons' Def Jam Recordings. The newly minted music moguls, Ad-Rock says, didn't care about the group. They just wanted some white boys to make rap palatable to middle America. "We could have been anybody."

But the story of the Beastie Boys' career, from their origin as a four-piece hardcore punk group in 1980s New York to their final show playing to 100,000 people at Bonnaroo 2009, makes the case that things were more complex than that. Yes, they happened to be in the right place at the right time, but the chemistry between the three best friends from New York City was crucial in what happened next.

click to enlarge Mike D and Ad-Rock tell tales on the lecture circuit in Beastie Boys Story.

Directed by frequent Beasties collaborator turned indie legend Spike Jones, Beastie Boys Story is not an exhaustive, Beatles Anthology-esque chronicle of a band whose commercial and artistic significance continues to grow over time. Instead, it is a document of a live lecture tour by the two surviving Beasties, which originated as a hybrid book tour for last year's Beastie Boys Book — which is kind of an exhaustive, Beatles Anthology-esque chronicle.

There's a big difference between an artist telling a story in their own words and an author bringing in a more objective viewpoint. The view is from the inside looking out. The boys talk about what it felt like to play Madison Square Garden, but without an outside voice, we never really get a sense of what a pop culture avalanche License to Ill was in 1986-87.

The biggest missing voice is Adam Yauch (aka MCA), whose death from cancer in 2012 ended the Beastie Boys story. If there was an indispensable member of the Beastie team, it was MCA, who Mike D and Ad-Rock credit with basically all of their best ideas. (The identity of the Beastie who came up with the idea for the giant inflatable penis erected as the climax to their Fight for the Right to Party tour has apparently been lost to the ages.) Even in the early days, when Ad-Rock says he spent his downtime from touring "doing drugs," MCA went on a pilgrimage to Tibet that led to a spiritual awakening and, eventually, the Free Tibet festival series. The Dalai Lama, MCA said, was a "funny guy."

What Beastie Boys Story lacks in detail, it makes up for in pathos, a word you probably wouldn't have associated with the guys who wrote "Cooky Puss." The feral teen Beastie Boys have aged into the Beastie Dads, with Mike D sporting a plain gray sweatshirt and khakis suitable for carpooling. Their grief over MCA's death remains raw, with both of them choking up at the mention of his name at various points. While discussing the misogyny of early records like "Girls," they have the kind of frankness a parent takes while trying to talk a teenager out of making the same mistakes they made when they were your age. If you're looking for a dish session on one of Gen X's most famously debauched scenes, you're out of luck.

Beastie Boys Story is a must for fans, but the full story of the band will have to wait for another, more objective, teller.

Beastie Boys Story is streaming on Apple+.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars gets an unexpected final bow.

News broke this week that Lucasfilm was moving the Disney+ release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from July to Star Wars Day, May 4th. This was done presumably to sate the appetites of the quarantined masses with some fresh Star Wars content after The Mandalorian proved to be the House of Mouse's new streaming service's biggest draw. But the best thing going in the galaxy far, far away right now is something of an afterthought.

The conventional wisdom is the prequel trilogy was a big collective letdown, but for many Millennials, they were an introduction to not just Star Wars, but all sci-fi and fantasy. Looking back from 2020, the execution may have been lacking, but the basic story of a group of heroes making hard moral choices in the face of a Republic in crisis from a megalomaniacal villain hiding in plain sight feels spookily relevant.

The Clone Wars animated series spun off the main saga in 2008 with a cringingly bad animated movie and ran for six seasons on Cartoon Network. As it went on and Lucas turned it over to showrunner Dave Filoni, it got better every season. The animated Aanakin Skywalker, voiced by Matt Lanter, was much more charismatic than the prequels' Hayden Christensen. The prequels were basically animated movies with live action inserts, and the production design was always top-notch, even when the plots were confusing and the acting regrettable. The Clone Wars solved those problems (mostly) and expanded the scope of the visual universe in digestible, 30-minute chunks. Best of all, the show introduced the character of Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein). Her arc from Skywalker's idealistic apprentice to the disillusioned warrior who walked away from the Jedi Order is as nuanced as Star Wars storytelling gets.

click to enlarge Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) wields twin lightsabers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The Clone Wars was the biggest casualty when Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, leading to a hasty release of season 6 that was more like a dumping of completed product. Showrunner Filoni let it be known that there were plans afoot for a spectacular conclusion at the Siege of Mandalore, but no one seriously expected to see it happen until Disney's surprise announcement that they would reunite the Clone Wars crew for a full season 7 on Disney+.

In the endgame, the show is better than ever. In the first three-episode arc, Aanakin leads a Dirty Dozen-type group of clone commandos called The Bad Batch to rescue a valuable prisoner who has become a mind-controlled military asset for the Separatists. Then the future Darth Vader leaves the stage while we catch up with Ahsoka's first solo venture. She hooks up with Trace and Rafa, a pair of would-be smugglers who stumble into a double cross by the Pyke crime syndicate. (Does anyone have any job in the Star Wars universe that's not soldier, smuggler, or criminal mastermind?)

But there are eyes watching the former Jedi, and she finds herself in the middle of a negotiation between the remnants of the Mandalorian Death Watch and her old boss Obi-Wan Kenobi. Stretched thin as the war turns against the Republic, the Jedi agree to give Ahsoka her lightsabers back and send her on a mission to tip the scales in the ongoing Mandalorian civil war. As a result, she is put on a collision course with Darth Maul, who also happens to be the disillusioned former apprentice of a powerful space wizard.

So far, The Siege of Mandalore is living up to its promise with jetpack-powered air battles and primo lightsaber duels. With two episodes to go before the inevitable fall of the Republic, the gathering darkness of The Clone Wars feels all too relevant right now.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars streams on Disney+.