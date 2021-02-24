Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 24, 2021 We Recommend

Becca Hand’s “Queens” Showcases Paintings of Empowered Memphis Women 

The exhibit opens at Eclectic Eye on March 1st.

by Julie Ray

As February slides into March this week, Black History Month gives way to Women's History Month. What better way to celebrate than with a winning Hand of inspiring "Queens?" Becca Hand is the artist, and her "Queens" exhibition showcases photo-realistic portraits of empowered women in Memphis.

The timely exhibition blends a realistic style with influences from a graphic design background, drawing inspiration from traditional playing card iconography. Starting with the classic Queen of Hearts, Diamonds, Spades, and Clubs, the project went on to address more challenging themes, such as time, joy, passion, courage, balance, and more.

“Queens” by Becca Hand - COURTESY OF INFERNO
  • Courtesy of Inferno
  • “Queens” by Becca Hand

Hand says, "While topics of each painting are idealistic and abstract, the real underlying theme is gratitude for the amazing women in my life who have helped shape me."

In addition to painting, Hand is a partner and graphic designer at Paradigm Marketing & Creative. Having experimented with many different types of artistic interests over the years, from typography to woodworking to interior design to calligraphy, she consistently comes back to painting as one of the true passions of her life.

Get an early peek at Hand's work during Eclectic Eye's highly anticipated annual sale through February 27th. Independent eyewear brands will be up to 75 percent off, and a portion of each frame purchased will be donated to the Justice and Kindness Everywhere Foundation to help local restaurants provide meals to out-of-work hospitality workers. It's a win-win.

"Queens," Eclectic Eye, 242 S. Cooper, opens Monday, Mar. 1, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and continues through Mar. 31, free.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Ditto.
Little Oblivions: Julien Baker on Ugly Beauty and the Glories of Rocking Out
Working Class Space Heroes: The Expanse Hits its Stride in Season 5
Snowblind: Our Vision May at Long Last Be Returning
Clay’s Smoked Tuna Salad is Smokin’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Record Reviews

Nonconnah’s Songs for and About Ghosts

Jesse Davis 02/24/2021

Letter From The Editor

Ditto.

Bruce VanWyngarden 02/24/2021

News Feature

Senior Shift: Older Americans Look at More Adventurous Retirement

Flyer Staff 02/24/2021

Food & Wine

Clay’s Smoked Tuna Salad is Smokin’

Michael Donahue 02/24/2021

We Recommend

Becca Hand’s “Queens” Showcases Paintings of Empowered Memphis Women

Julie Ray 02/24/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Snow Mad, Donuts, and Frozen Memphis

02/24/2021

Cover Feature

Little Oblivions: Julien Baker on Ugly Beauty and the Glories of Rocking Out

Alex Greene 02/24/2021

TV Features

Working Class Space Heroes: The Expanse Hits its Stride in Season 5

Chris McCoy 02/24/2021

The Rant

To Those Who Can’t Stay Home

Shara Clark 02/24/2021

Politics Feature

Snowblind: Our Vision May at Long Last Be Returning

Jackson Baker 02/24/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation