Becky Zee Hosts Virtual Ceramics Class 

Local ceramics artist Becky Zee hosts a virtual Crittermaking at-home ceramics class through the first of Arrow Creative's Creatively Quarantined online series this Friday, April 3rd.

"It's new for me, and it's new for them," she says.

While the world of online classes is new to Zee, as it is for many others, one thing she knows very well is the art of ceramics, having worked with the medium since she was 5 years old. Through her artistic career, she has become a full-time ceramics artist, specializing in crafting critters out of clay. And she's here to show the public that they can do it, too, using a basic pottery method called "pinch pot" construction.

click to enlarge Crittermaking with Becky Zee

"It's the very first thing that you're taught whenever you take a ceramics class," says Zee.

She says this class is appropriate for all ages and all levels. What's more, anyone who doesn't already have materials can have a kit containing clay, sculpting tools, acrylics paints, and a paintbrush delivered to their door by Arrow Creative.

In times like these when we must be creative in how we spend our extra free time, Zee says this class could serve as a great outlet.

click to enlarge

"As anybody can tell you right now, we're all under a lot of stress, and I think arts and entertainment help to alleviate that stress," says Zee. "The only thing you can control right now is just to maintain a positive attitude. So Arrow is helping people to get rid of that stress and just have a little bit of fun."

Creatively Quarantined: Crittermaking with Becky Zee, arrowcreative.org, Friday, April 3rd, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $65 class fee (includes ceramics kit), $20 for each additional kit.