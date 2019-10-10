Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 10, 2019 We Recommend

Beer for the Wiesn at Crosstoberfest Saturday 

Can't make it to Munich for Oktoberfest? Head to Crosstown.

by Julia Baker

Can't make it to Munich for Oktoberfest but still want to celebrate? Don't fret. You'll be able to sample German-style beers at Crosstown Brewing Co.'s second annual Crosstoberfest.

"It's probably the best opportunity to get the full-on German Oktoberfest experience, but in Memphis," says Clark Ortkiese, owner of Crosstown Brewing.

While this one-day celebration isn't as long as Germany's official multiple-day beer-drinking holiday, guests will feel like they're in Germany, with authentic decor, stein-hoisting competition, bratwurst-eating competition, live German music, and more. All of this with their seasonal Crosstoberfest festbier or the summer seasonal German pilsner, Terraplane, in hand makes for a prime in-town Oktoberfest getaway.

click to enlarge Raise a stein at Crosstoberfest. - CROSSTOWN BREWING CO.
  • Crosstown Brewing Co.
  • Raise a stein at Crosstoberfest.

A craft beer tent will offer free samples of Crosstown Brewing's German beers and other brews, and beer representatives will be available to answer questions.

"Bell's Brewery [from Michigan] will also be there offering some of their wares, like a brown ale and their Oktoberfest beer," says Ortkiese.

To soak up all of the tasty brews in your system, an array of food trucks and booths, such as Flying Saucer and New Wing Order, will be on-site.

"And one of our neighbors, Next Door American Eatery, will be here," says Ortkiese. "They're good friends of ours, and we love hanging out with them."

Crosstoberfest is open to the whole family, with live performances by Mighty Souls Polka Band (with Sean Murphy of the Mighty Souls Brass Band) and DJ Oompahstar, shopping, and a multitude of children's activities, like face painting, pumpkin decorating, and an Art-Toberfest crafts area for coloring and painting.

The best part?

"This event is free to attend," says Ortkiese. "That's been a big part of the things that happen at Crosstown Concourse that we love."

Crosstoberfest, Crosstown Brewing Co., Saturday, October 12th, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., free.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Crosstoberfest @ Crosstown Concourse

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $10-$65
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Art Feature

Meet Kalena Bovell: New Assistant Conductor for MSO

Jon W. Sparks 10/10/2019

Food & Wine

Jeff Lewis Is Cooking up Something Special at Beauty Shop

Michael Donahue 10/10/2019

Food & Wine

EMERGENCY DRINKING BEER. Why not?

Richard Murff 10/10/2019

The Rant

What I Learned From Working on the Memphis City Election

Aylen Mercado 10/10/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis from Space, Elvis Looks Different, and Better than Chicken

10/10/2019

The Fly-By

Pro Pronouns

Toby Sells 10/10/2019

Sports Feature

901 FC Loss to Indy Puts a Crimp in Playoff Hopes

Samuel X. Cicci 10/10/2019

We Recommend

Beer for the Wiesn at Crosstoberfest Saturday

Julia Baker 10/10/2019

We Recommend

Pink Palace Crafts Fair Returns this Weekend

Julia Baker 10/10/2019

Music Features

Alix Brown: DJ With Memphis Connections Makes Good in NYC

Alex Greene 10/10/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation