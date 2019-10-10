Beer for the Wiesn at Crosstoberfest Saturday 

Can't make it to Munich for Oktoberfest but still want to celebrate? Don't fret. You'll be able to sample German-style beers at Crosstown Brewing Co.'s second annual Crosstoberfest.

"It's probably the best opportunity to get the full-on German Oktoberfest experience, but in Memphis," says Clark Ortkiese, owner of Crosstown Brewing.

While this one-day celebration isn't as long as Germany's official multiple-day beer-drinking holiday, guests will feel like they're in Germany, with authentic decor, stein-hoisting competition, bratwurst-eating competition, live German music, and more. All of this with their seasonal Crosstoberfest festbier or the summer seasonal German pilsner, Terraplane, in hand makes for a prime in-town Oktoberfest getaway.

click to enlarge Crosstown Brewing Co.

Raise a stein at Crosstoberfest.

A craft beer tent will offer free samples of Crosstown Brewing's German beers and other brews, and beer representatives will be available to answer questions.

"Bell's Brewery [from Michigan] will also be there offering some of their wares, like a brown ale and their Oktoberfest beer," says Ortkiese.

To soak up all of the tasty brews in your system, an array of food trucks and booths, such as Flying Saucer and New Wing Order, will be on-site.

"And one of our neighbors, Next Door American Eatery, will be here," says Ortkiese. "They're good friends of ours, and we love hanging out with them."

Crosstoberfest is open to the whole family, with live performances by Mighty Souls Polka Band (with Sean Murphy of the Mighty Souls Brass Band) and DJ Oompahstar, shopping, and a multitude of children's activities, like face painting, pumpkin decorating, and an Art-Toberfest crafts area for coloring and painting.

The best part?

"This event is free to attend," says Ortkiese. "That's been a big part of the things that happen at Crosstown Concourse that we love."

Crosstoberfest, Crosstown Brewing Co., Saturday, October 12th, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., free.