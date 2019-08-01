Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beer Logic Seminar Benefits JDRF 

Has beer impacted your life? It has. Learn how at this event that supports JDRF.

by Julia Baker

Joseph Tillman, a bike rider for JDRF Ride to Cure's West Tennessee Chapter and for Logistics Leaders, is participating in a JDRF ride throughout Death Valley this year. And to help raise funds for the organization, Tillman has partnered with beer history connoisseur Chad Philbeam to host a Beer Logic seminar, with the subject "Everything you ever needed to know, you learned from beer."

"I was talking to a friend about doing a wine tasting, but we couldn't figure anything out. I got to talking with Chad Philbeam, and I was like, you know what? Beer's better," says Tillman. "Chad's a beer fanatic who relates everything back to beer and how something like beer has impacted your life."

(center) Joseph Tillman
  • (center) Joseph Tillman

Tillman first heard about JDRF when his friend and colleague, Adrian Gonzalez, told him that his daughter, who was struggling with Type 1 Diabetes, had trouble finding spots on her fingers to prick for blood tests. "It was really heart-wrenching for him," says Tillman. "That's when he started a ride team for Ride to Cure called Logistics Leaders." Fueled by that and seeing other loved ones, like his grandmother and neighbor, struggling with the disease, Tillman decided to join the cause.

Anyone interested in helping the cause and attending Beer Logic will receive three beer pints with admission. Attendees can also purchase raffle tickets to earn prizes like a two-night stay at The Park Vista in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Ultimately, Tillman says, "Come out to laugh, learn, drink beer, and help fight Type 1 Diabetes."

Beer Logic Benefiting JDRF, Memphis Made Brewing Co., Saturday, August 3rd, Two show times at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., $45 in advance ($80 for couples) or $50 day of show ($90 for couples).

