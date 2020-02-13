Beers for Beasts to Benefit Australian Bushfire Recovery 

Earlier this winter, bushfires devastated much of Australia's mainland, killing one-third of New South Wales' koalas and burning 14.6 million acres of land.

"We have a bushfire season pretty much every year," says Damien Klingberg, an expat of South Australia who now lives in Memphis. "But this is the worst there's ever been — on record, anyway. And there are fires affecting all areas in all six of the mainland states."

Klingberg moved to the States in 1994 and has since made a life here in Memphis working as a beertender at Memphis Made Brewing Co. When he heard of the fires in Australia and the devastation that came along with them, including damage to his family's entire cherry orchard, he and his fellow Australian mate Nick Van De Velde decided they needed to contribute to the relief efforts by organizing a benefit concert at Memphis Made.

click to enlarge Brandon Dill

Memphis Made Brewing Co.

"Nick pulled me aside and said, 'Hey, we've got to do this,' and I said, 'You're right, we do,'" says Klingberg. "And it kind of started from there. We approached the fantastic management and ownership of Memphis Made and said, 'Hey, this is what we want to do. Can we do it?' And they have been super supportive."

For a suggested $5 donation toward relief funds, guests will enjoy the music of two of Klingberg's bands, Piper Down and Solar Powered Love, as well as other local acts Jeff Hulett, The Switchblade Kid, and DJ Zach Ives. Memphis Made will also donate $1 from each beer sale to organizations picked out by Klingberg and Van De Velde: WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue, Wildlife Victoria, Wildlife Rescue Queensland, SA Bushfire Appeal, and Wildlife Recovery Fund.

Beers for Beasts, Memphis Made Brewing Co., 768 S. Cooper, Saturday, February 15th, suggested $5 donation.