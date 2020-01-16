Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 16, 2020 News » News Feature

Best Doctors 

The Flyer has partnered with Best Doctors, Inc. to provide this list of best physicians in the Memphis/Shelby County area. Doctors cannot pay to be on the list. Of course, no list is definitive, and if your physician is not included, it does not reflect negatively on his or her abilities. Any survey, no matter how it's conducted, is subjective. The Flyer is providing this list as an informational service to its readers.

Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans.

Best Doctors' team of researchers conducts a biennial poll using the methodology that mimics the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to identify the right specialists for their patients. Using a polling method and proprietary balloting software, they gather the insight and experience of tens of thousands of leading specialists all over the country, while confirming their credentials and specific areas of expertise.

The result is the Best Doctors in America® List, which includes the nation's most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as the best in their fields. They cannot pay a fee and are not paid to be listed and cannot nominate or vote for themselves. It is a list which is truly unbiased and respected by the medical profession and patients alike as the source of top-quality medical information.

Best Doctors is a part of Teladoc Health, Inc., the global leader in virtual care successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Teladoc Health partners with the world's leading employers, health plans, and health systems to offer patients across the globe access to care for a broad spectrum of needs.

As part of Teladoc Health, Best Doctors focuses on improving health outcomes for the most complex, critical, and costly medical issues. More than a traditional second opinion, Best Doctors delivers a comprehensive evaluation of a patient's medical condition — providing value to both patients and treating physicians. By utilizing Best Doctors, members have access to the brightest minds in medicine to ensure the right diagnosis and treatment plan.

Through its global network of Best Doctors and other critical services, Teladoc Health is expanding access to high-quality healthcare, lowering costs, and improving outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning services are inclusive of telehealth services, expert medical services, mental health services, integrated clinical solutions, and platform and program services.

These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2019-2020 database, which includes close to 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations. The Best Doctors in America® database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors web site.

Best Doctors, Inc., has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list, but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person or other party for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein, whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause.

Copyright 2019, Best Doctors, Inc. Used under license, all rights reserved. This list, or any parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without written permission from Best Doctors, Inc. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission from Best Doctors, Inc. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.

Best Doctors, Inc., is the only authorized source of the official Best Doctors in America® plaque and other recognition items. Best Doctors does not authorize, contract with, or license any organization to sell recognition items for Best Doctors, Inc. Please contact Best Doctors at plaques@bestdoctors.com with any questions. For more information or to order visit usplaques.bestdoctors.com.

bestdocs_2019_bd_logo.jpg

Allergy and Immunology

Phillip L. Lieberman

Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center

6104 Poplar Ave.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-757-6100


Cardiovascular Disease

Paul G. Hess

Stern Cardiovascular Foundation

6027 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 112

Memphis, TN 38120

901-818-0300


John Lynn Jefferies

Sutherland Cardiology Clinic

Memphis Professional Bldg., Ste. 965

1211 Union Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

901-763-0200


Frank A. McGrew III

Stern Cardiovascular Foundation

8060 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-271-1000


Endocrinology and Metabolism

Alan J. Cohen

The Endocrine Clinic

5659 S. Rex Rd.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-763-3636


Samuel Dagogo-Jack

UT Regional One Physicians

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-545-6969


Family Medicine

Timothy E. Folse

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055


Lee W. McCallum

Methodist Medical Group

8115 Country Village Dr.

Cordova, TN 38016

901-752-2300


G. Scott Morris

Church Health

1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-0003


Michele E. Neal

Family Physicians Group

3091 Kirby Whitten Rd.

Bartlett, TN 38134

901-752-6963


Susan F. Nelson

Church Health

1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-0003


Melanie L. Woodall

Family Physicians Group

7685 Winchester Rd., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38125

901-752-6963


Gastroenterology

Edward L. Cattau, Jr.

Gastro One

8000 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-3630


Randall Frederick

Gastro One

8000 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-3630


Geriatric Medicine

Derene Akins

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 105

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300


Infectious Disease

Stephen C. Threlkeld

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. C002

Memphis, TN 38120

901-685-3490


Internal Medicine

Derene Akins

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 105

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300


Joseph E. Allen II

Sanders Clinic

6027 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 401

Memphis, TN 38120

901-525-1438


Anita Lynn Arnold

West Cancer Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


James E. Bailey

UT Regional One Physicians

Internal Medicine Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-545-6969


J. Hays Brantley

Methodist Medical Group

5182 Sanderlin Ave., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38117

901-685-0152


John Buttross

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300


Tommy Campbell

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300


Catherine J. Clarke

Methodist University Specialty Clinic

1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 101

Memphis, TN 38104

901-516-8785


Alicia Diaz-Thomas

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Cary Martin Finn

Finn Medical Associates

6025 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 627

Memphis, TN 38120

901-767-3321


E. Arthur Franklin

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300


Ara James Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021


Gina R. Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021


Burton Hayes

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38018

901-758-7888


Gregory K. Jenkins

Baptist Medical Group

Jenkins and Nease Internal Medicine

7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 100

Germantown, TN 38138

901-260-3100


David Jennings

Church Health

1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-0003


Charles W. Munn

Methodist Medical Group

6570 Summer Oaks Cv.

Memphis, TN 38134

901-373-7100


H. Howard Nease

Baptist Medical Group

Jenkins and Nease Internal Medicine

7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 100

Germantown, TN 38138

901-260-3100


L. Alison Pomykala

Baptist Memorial Medical Group

The Medical Group

8040 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-726-0200


G. Van Dyck Rushing

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300


Martha N. Taylor

Methodist Medical Group

7690 Wolf River Cir.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-756-1231


Natascha Thompson

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38108

901-758-7888


A. Graham Warr

The Light Clinic

7715 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-328-6031


Catherine Womack

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38018

901-758-7888


Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine

James B. Lewis, Jr.

Memphis VA Medical Center

Medicine Service

1030 Jefferson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

901-523-8990


Wiley Robinson

Inpatient Physicians of the Mid-South

6263 Poplar Ave., Ste. 1052

Memphis, TN 38119

901-761-6157


Medical Genetics

Eniko Pivnick

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8818


Jewell C. Ward

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl., Ste. 235

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6472


Medical Oncology and Hematology

Axel Grothey

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


Robert Alan Johnson

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


Raymond Osarogiagbon

Baptist Cancer Center

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 330

Memphis, TN 38120

901-752-6131


Thomas Ratliff

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


Lee Schwartzberg

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


Kurt Tauer

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


William K. Walsh

Baptist Cancer Center

2996 Kate Bond Rd., Ste. 207

Bartlett, TN 38133

901-379-0703


Nephrology

Margaret Colleen Hastings

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8822


Steven J. Schwab

UT Regional One Physicians

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38163

901-448-4796


Neurological Surgery

Adam Arthur

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700


Frederick Boop

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700


Kevin T. Foley

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700


Paul Klimo

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7722


Neurology

Tulio E. Bertorini

Wesley Neurology Clinic

8000 Centerview Pkwy., Ste. 305

Cordova, TN 38018

901-261-3500


Mark LeDoux

Veracity Neuroscience

5050 Poplar Ave., Ste. 511

Memphis, TN 38157

901-443-9170


Michael C. Levin

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Department of Neurology Link Bldg., Ste. 415

855 Monroe Ave.

Memphis, TN 38163

901-448-6199


Obstetrics and Gynecology

Amelia Bailey

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229


Paul Brezina

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229


Thomas H. Crenshaw

Ruch Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38120

901-682-0630


Joseph DeWane

Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecology

6246 Poplar Ave.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-761-4491


Vanessa Givens

Women's Health Specialists

7800 Wolf Trail Cv.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-682-9222


Thomas L. Gray

Integrated Physician Services

8000 Centerview Pkwy., Ste. 108

Cordova, TN 38018

901-725-1864


Raymond W. Ke

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229


A. Franklin Kennedy

Ruch Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38120

901-682-0630


William H. Kutteh

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229


Frank W. Ling

Women's Health Specialists

7800 Wolf Trail Cv.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-682-9222


Diane M. Long

Ruch Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38120

901-682-0630


Giancarlo Mari

UT Regional One Physicians

Maternal Fetal Medicine Services Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-515-3800


Mary N. McDonald

McDonald Murrmann Center for Wellness & Health

7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 150

Germantown, TN 38138

901-752-4000


Christine S. Mestemacher

Mestemacher Clinic for Women

7918 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-624-4444


Norman L. Meyer

UT Regional One Physicians

Maternal Fetal Medicine Services Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-515-3700


Kyle Patterson Martin

Martin, Lee & Page OB GYN

6286 Briarcrest Ave., Ste. 308

Memphis, TN 38120

901-752-4500


Owen P. Phillips

UT Regional One Physicians

OB/GYN Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 200

Memphis, TN 38120

901-515-3840


S. Gregory Portera

Center for Urinary and Pelvic Disorders

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 110

Memphis, TN 38120

901-227-9610


Joseph T. Santoso

Baptist Medical Group Gynecologic Surgical Specialists

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 202

Memphis, TN 38120

901-226-4280


Linda M. Smiley

West Cancer Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


Thomas G. Stovall

Women's Health Specialists

7800 Wolf Trail Cv.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-682-9222


Todd David Tillmanns

West Cancer Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055


Val Y. Vogt

The Conrad Pearson Clinic

1325 Wolf Park Dr.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-252-3400


Ophthalmology

Steve Charles

Charles Retina Institute

1432 Kimbrough Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-767-4499


Brian M. Jerkins

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 200

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-6650


Gary Passons

Passons Eye Center

909 Ridgeway Loop

Memphis, TN 38120

901-683-1112


Matthew W. Wilson

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 200

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-6650


Orthopaedic Surgery

Frederick Martin Azar

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1211 Union Ave., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38104

901-759-5432


James Wilson Harkess

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1458 W Poplar Ave., Ste. 100

Collierville, TN 38017

901-759-3111


Michael D. Neel

OrthoMemphis

Briarcrest Professional Bldg., Ste. 200

6286 Briarcrest Ave.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-259-1684


Kenneth S. Weiss

OrthoMemphis

Briarcrest Professional Bldg., Ste. 200

6286 Briarcrest Ave.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-259-1684


Otolaryngology

Neal S. Beckford

University Clinical Health

UT Otolaryngology

7675 Wolf River Cir., Ste. 202

Germantown, TN 38138

901-737-3021


Marion Boyd Gillespie

UT Methodist Physicians - Head & Neck Surgery

1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 260

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-6051


Dean A. Klug

Mid-South Ear, Nose & Throat

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 220

Germantown, TN 38138

901-755-5300


Pathology

Mahul B. Amin

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 531

Memphis, TN 38163

901-448-7020


Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

D. Betty Lew

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Allergy and Immunology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology

Claudette J. Shephard

UT Regional One Physicians

OB/GYN Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-515-3800


Pediatric Cardiology

John Lynn Jefferies

Sutherland Cardiology Clinic

Memphis Professional Bldg., Ste. 965

1211 Union Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

901-763-0200


Vijaya M. Joshi

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Heart Institute

49 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-5092


Jeffrey A. Towbin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Cardiology Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Benjamin Rush Waller

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Cardiology Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8817


Pediatric Critical Care

Mark C. Bugnitz

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Division of Pediatric Critical Care

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6756


Stephanie Ann Storgion

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Division of Pediatric Critical Care

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6303


Pediatric Endocrinology

Ramin Alemzadeh

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Alan J. Cohen

The Endocrine Clinic

5659 S. Rex Rd.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-763-3636


Alicia Diaz-Thomas

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Pediatric Gastroenterology

Dennis D. Black

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821


Mark R. Corkins

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


John K. Eshun

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821


Linda F. Lazar

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821


Pediatric General Hepatology

Dennis D. Black

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821


Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Jeremie H. Estepp

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Hematology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-5703


Wayne L. Furman

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Amar Gajjar

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Division of Neuro- Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055


Daniel Michael Green

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-5915


Melissa Hudson

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3445


Hiroto Inaba

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Division of Leukemia and Lymphoma

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3606


Sima Jeha

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055


Daniel A. Mulrooney

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3658


Ellis Neufeld

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Hematology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

888-226-4343


Alberto S. Pappo

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6765


Gerald J. Presbury

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

51 N. Dunlap St., Ste. 350

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815


Ching-Hon Pui

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055


Ulrike M. Reiss

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Hematology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055


Raul C. Ribeiro

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-7573


John T. Sandlund

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Victor M. Santana

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6146


Pediatric Infectious Disease

Elisabeth E. Adderson

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Sandra Arnold

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Infectious Disease Clinic Outpatient Center, 1st Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815


John P. Devincenzo

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Infectious Disease Clinic Outpatient Center, 1st Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815


Patricia M. Flynn

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Aditya Gaur

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Joshua Wolf

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl., Rm. E8063

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6416


Pediatric Nephrology

John J. Bissler

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Margaret Colleen Hastings

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8822


Pediatric Neurological Surgery

Frederick Boop

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700


Paul Klimo

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7722


Pediatric Neuroradiology

Asim F. Choudhri

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6938


Pediatric Ophthalmology

Mary Ellen Hoehn

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 400

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-7337


Natalie C. Kerr

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 400

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-7337


Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

James H. Beaty

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1400 S. Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-759-3125


Jeffrey R. Sawyer

Campbell Clinic

Department of Orthopaedic Surgery

1400 S. Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

866-870-5570


William C. Warner, Jr.

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1400 S. Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-759-3111


Pediatric Otolaryngology

Jerome W. Thompson

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

ENT Clinic Outpatient Center, Ste. G10

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-4400


Pediatric Pulmonology

Patricia J. Dubin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

866-870-5570


Jonathan D. Finder

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

866-870-5570


Robert A. Schoumacher

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Saumini Srinivasan

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


James D. Tutor

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-5222


Pediatric Radiation Oncology

Matthew James Krasin

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Radiation Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6146


Thomas Merchant

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Radiation Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Pediatric Radiology

Harris L. Cohen

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6938


Sue C. Kaste

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Radiologic Sciences

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055


M. Beth McCarville

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Diagnostic Imaging

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-2399


Stephen F. Miller

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6041


Pediatric Rheumatology

Linda K. Myers

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Rheumatology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8824


Pediatric Sleep Medicine

Merrill S. Wise III

Methodist Sleep Disorders Center

5050 Poplar Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38157

901-683-0044


Pediatric Specialist/Abused Children

Karen L. Lakin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815


Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy

UT Regional One Physicians

Sheldon B. Korones Newborn Center

877 Jefferson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-545-7366


Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy

James W. Wheless

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Division of Pediatric Neurology

848 Adams Ave., Ste. 400

Memphis, TN 38103

901-866-8823


Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Sleep Medicine

Merrill S. Wise III

Methodist Sleep Disorders Center

5050 Poplar Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38157

901-683-0044


Pediatric Specialist/Pediatric Metabolic Diseases

Jewell C. Ward

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl., Ste. 235

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6472


Pediatric Surgery

Andrew M. Davidoff

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Surgery

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055


Max R. Langham, Jr.

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Surgery Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6820


Pediatrics/General

Susan M. Aguillard

Pediatrics East

8110 Walnut Run Rd.

Cordova, TN 38018

901-757-3535


H. Gail Beeman

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815


Kristen A. Bettin

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-7337


Aimee Christian

Memphis Pediatrics

1255 S Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-432-1591


Alicia Diaz-Thomas

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Lelon O. Edwards

Pediatrics East

2004 Exeter Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-757-3535


Robert M. Eiseman

920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38119

901-767-3620


Timothy G. Gillespie

Memphis Children's Clinic

1129 Hale Rd.

Memphis, TN 38116

901-396-0390


Ara James Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021


Gina R. Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021


Charles Christopher Hanson

Laurelwood Pediatrics

5050 Sanderlin Ave.

Memphis, TN 38117

901-683-9371


Marion E. Hare

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337


Burton Hayes

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38018

901-758-7888


Wayland J. Hayes III

Pediatrics East

120 Crescent Dr.

Collierville, TN 38017

901-757-3535


John R. Hill

Raleigh Group

2860 Covington Pike

Memphis, TN 38128

901-252-6034


Valerie P. Jameson

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic

777 Washington Ave., Ste. P110

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6292


Joel Kronenberg

920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38119

901-767-3620


Michael Lacy

Memphis Children's Clinic

7672 Airways Blvd.

Southaven, MS 38671

662-349-2555


Karen L. Lakin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815


Amanda Mefford

Memphis Children's Clinic

6615 Kirby Center Cv.

Memphis, TN 38115

901-795-9193


Keith B. Owen

Pediatrics East

8025 Stage Hills Blvd.

Bartlett, TN 38133

901-757-3535


Harry Phillips

Memphis Children's Clinic

7672 Airways Blvd.

Southaven, MS 38671

662-349-2555


Robert W. Riikola

Memphis Children's Clinic

7672 Airways Blvd.

Southaven, MS 38671

662-349-2555


Willie Tsiu

920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38119

901-767-3620


A. Graham Warr

The Light Clinic

7715 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-328-6031


Plastic Surgery

William L. Hickerson

Firefighters Regional Burn Center

890 Madison Ave., Ste. TG032

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-2579


Phillip R. Langsdon

7499 Poplar Pike

Germantown, TN 38138

901-755-6465


Edward Andrew Luce

University Clinical Health

University Plastic Surgeons

1068 Cresthaven Rd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38119

901-866-8525


Robert D. Wallace

University Clinical Health

University Plastic Surgeons

1068 Cresthaven Rd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38119

901-866-8525


Radiology

Harris L. Cohen

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6938


George Gallimore

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000


Robert E. Gold

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6968


James E. Machin

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000


Robert J. Optican

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000


Zoltan Patay

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Diagnostic Imaging

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300


Joseph C. Sullivan

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000


Allen K. Tonkin

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000


Heidi R. Umphrey

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000


Dexter H. Witte

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

6305 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 205

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-1000


Surgery

Martin A. Croce

UT Regional One Physicians

Elvis Presley Trauma Center

877 Jefferson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-8140


Richard E. Fine

Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-692-9600


F. Elizabeth Pritchard

UT Methodist Physicians - Surgical Oncology

7705 Poplar Ave., Ste. 220

Germantown, TN 38138

901-516-6792


Surgical Oncology

Martin D. Fleming

University of Tennessee Methodist Physicians

UT Methodist Physicians Surgical Oncology

7705 Poplar Ave., Ste. 220

Germantown, TN 38138

901-516-6792


David Shibata

UT Methodist Physicians

Surgical Oncology Clinic

1211 Union Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38104

901-609-3520


Danny Yakoub

Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare

UT Methodist Physicians Surgical Oncology

1211 Union Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38104

901-516-0792


Thoracic Surgery

H. Edward Garrett, Jr.

Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 401

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-3066


Urology

Val Y. Vogt

The Conrad Pearson Clinic

1325 Wolf Park Dr.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-252-3400


Vascular Surgery

Hugh Francis III

Memphis Surgery Associates

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 404

Memphis, TN 38120

901-726-1056


H. Edward Garrett, Jr.

Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 401

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-3066


Michael J. Rohrer

UT Methodist Physicians - Vascular Surgery

1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 310

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-6010

