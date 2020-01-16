The Flyer has partnered with Best Doctors, Inc. to provide this list of best physicians in the Memphis/Shelby County area. Doctors cannot pay to be on the list. Of course, no list is definitive, and if your physician is not included, it does not reflect negatively on his or her abilities. Any survey, no matter how it's conducted, is subjective. The Flyer is providing this list as an informational service to its readers.

Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans.

Best Doctors' team of researchers conducts a biennial poll using the methodology that mimics the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to identify the right specialists for their patients. Using a polling method and proprietary balloting software, they gather the insight and experience of tens of thousands of leading specialists all over the country, while confirming their credentials and specific areas of expertise.

The result is the Best Doctors in America® List, which includes the nation's most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as the best in their fields. They cannot pay a fee and are not paid to be listed and cannot nominate or vote for themselves. It is a list which is truly unbiased and respected by the medical profession and patients alike as the source of top-quality medical information.

These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2019-2020 database, which includes close to 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations. The Best Doctors in America® database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors web site.

Allergy and Immunology

Phillip L. Lieberman

Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center

6104 Poplar Ave.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-757-6100

Cardiovascular Disease

Paul G. Hess

Stern Cardiovascular Foundation

6027 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 112

Memphis, TN 38120

901-818-0300

John Lynn Jefferies

Sutherland Cardiology Clinic

Memphis Professional Bldg., Ste. 965

1211 Union Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

901-763-0200

Frank A. McGrew III

Stern Cardiovascular Foundation

8060 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-271-1000

Endocrinology and Metabolism

Alan J. Cohen

The Endocrine Clinic

5659 S. Rex Rd.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-763-3636

Samuel Dagogo-Jack

UT Regional One Physicians

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-545-6969

Family Medicine

Timothy E. Folse

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055

Lee W. McCallum

Methodist Medical Group

8115 Country Village Dr.

Cordova, TN 38016

901-752-2300

G. Scott Morris

Church Health

1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-0003

Michele E. Neal

Family Physicians Group

3091 Kirby Whitten Rd.

Bartlett, TN 38134

901-752-6963

Susan F. Nelson

Church Health

1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-0003

Melanie L. Woodall

Family Physicians Group

7685 Winchester Rd., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38125

901-752-6963

Gastroenterology

Edward L. Cattau, Jr.

Gastro One

8000 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-3630

Randall Frederick

Gastro One

8000 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-3630

Geriatric Medicine

Derene Akins

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 105

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300

Infectious Disease

Stephen C. Threlkeld

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. C002

Memphis, TN 38120

901-685-3490

Internal Medicine

Derene Akins

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 105

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300

Joseph E. Allen II

Sanders Clinic

6027 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 401

Memphis, TN 38120

901-525-1438

Anita Lynn Arnold

West Cancer Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

James E. Bailey

UT Regional One Physicians

Internal Medicine Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-545-6969

J. Hays Brantley

Methodist Medical Group

5182 Sanderlin Ave., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38117

901-685-0152

John Buttross

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300

Tommy Campbell

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300

Catherine J. Clarke

Methodist University Specialty Clinic

1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 101

Memphis, TN 38104

901-516-8785

Alicia Diaz-Thomas

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Cary Martin Finn

Finn Medical Associates

6025 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 627

Memphis, TN 38120

901-767-3321

E. Arthur Franklin

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300

Ara James Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021

Gina R. Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021

Burton Hayes

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38018

901-758-7888

Gregory K. Jenkins

Baptist Medical Group

Jenkins and Nease Internal Medicine

7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 100

Germantown, TN 38138

901-260-3100

David Jennings

Church Health

1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-0003

Charles W. Munn

Methodist Medical Group

6570 Summer Oaks Cv.

Memphis, TN 38134

901-373-7100

H. Howard Nease

Baptist Medical Group

Jenkins and Nease Internal Medicine

7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 100

Germantown, TN 38138

901-260-3100

L. Alison Pomykala

Baptist Memorial Medical Group

The Medical Group

8040 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-726-0200

G. Van Dyck Rushing

Cresthaven Internal Medicine

6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250

Memphis, TN 38138

901-821-8300

Martha N. Taylor

Methodist Medical Group

7690 Wolf River Cir.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-756-1231

Natascha Thompson

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38108

901-758-7888

A. Graham Warr

The Light Clinic

7715 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-328-6031

Catherine Womack

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38018

901-758-7888

Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine

James B. Lewis, Jr.

Memphis VA Medical Center

Medicine Service

1030 Jefferson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

901-523-8990

Wiley Robinson

Inpatient Physicians of the Mid-South

6263 Poplar Ave., Ste. 1052

Memphis, TN 38119

901-761-6157

Medical Genetics

Eniko Pivnick

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8818

Jewell C. Ward

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl., Ste. 235

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6472

Medical Oncology and Hematology

Axel Grothey

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

Robert Alan Johnson

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

Raymond Osarogiagbon

Baptist Cancer Center

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 330

Memphis, TN 38120

901-752-6131

Thomas Ratliff

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

Lee Schwartzberg

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

Kurt Tauer

West Cancer Center

Division of Medical Oncology

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

William K. Walsh

Baptist Cancer Center

2996 Kate Bond Rd., Ste. 207

Bartlett, TN 38133

901-379-0703

Nephrology

Margaret Colleen Hastings

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8822

Steven J. Schwab

UT Regional One Physicians

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38163

901-448-4796

Neurological Surgery

Adam Arthur

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700

Frederick Boop

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700

Kevin T. Foley

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700

Paul Klimo

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7722

Neurology

Tulio E. Bertorini

Wesley Neurology Clinic

8000 Centerview Pkwy., Ste. 305

Cordova, TN 38018

901-261-3500

Mark LeDoux

Veracity Neuroscience

5050 Poplar Ave., Ste. 511

Memphis, TN 38157

901-443-9170

Michael C. Levin

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Department of Neurology Link Bldg., Ste. 415

855 Monroe Ave.

Memphis, TN 38163

901-448-6199

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Amelia Bailey

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229

Paul Brezina

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229

Thomas H. Crenshaw

Ruch Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38120

901-682-0630

Joseph DeWane

Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecology

6246 Poplar Ave.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-761-4491

Vanessa Givens

Women's Health Specialists

7800 Wolf Trail Cv.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-682-9222

Thomas L. Gray

Integrated Physician Services

8000 Centerview Pkwy., Ste. 108

Cordova, TN 38018

901-725-1864

Raymond W. Ke

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229

A. Franklin Kennedy

Ruch Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38120

901-682-0630

William H. Kutteh

Fertility Associates of Memphis

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-2229

Frank W. Ling

Women's Health Specialists

7800 Wolf Trail Cv.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-682-9222

Diane M. Long

Ruch Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38120

901-682-0630

Giancarlo Mari

UT Regional One Physicians

Maternal Fetal Medicine Services Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-515-3800

Mary N. McDonald

McDonald Murrmann Center for Wellness & Health

7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 150

Germantown, TN 38138

901-752-4000

Christine S. Mestemacher

Mestemacher Clinic for Women

7918 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-624-4444

Norman L. Meyer

UT Regional One Physicians

Maternal Fetal Medicine Services Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-515-3700

Kyle Patterson Martin

Martin, Lee & Page OB GYN

6286 Briarcrest Ave., Ste. 308

Memphis, TN 38120

901-752-4500

Owen P. Phillips

UT Regional One Physicians

OB/GYN Clinic

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 200

Memphis, TN 38120

901-515-3840

S. Gregory Portera

Center for Urinary and Pelvic Disorders

6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 110

Memphis, TN 38120

901-227-9610

Joseph T. Santoso

Baptist Medical Group Gynecologic Surgical Specialists

80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 202

Memphis, TN 38120

901-226-4280

Linda M. Smiley

West Cancer Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

Thomas G. Stovall

Women's Health Specialists

7800 Wolf Trail Cv.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-682-9222

Todd David Tillmanns

West Cancer Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-683-0055

Val Y. Vogt

The Conrad Pearson Clinic

1325 Wolf Park Dr.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-252-3400

Ophthalmology

Steve Charles

Charles Retina Institute

1432 Kimbrough Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-767-4499

Brian M. Jerkins

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 200

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-6650

Gary Passons

Passons Eye Center

909 Ridgeway Loop

Memphis, TN 38120

901-683-1112

Matthew W. Wilson

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 200

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-6650

Orthopaedic Surgery

Frederick Martin Azar

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1211 Union Ave., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38104

901-759-5432

James Wilson Harkess

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1458 W Poplar Ave., Ste. 100

Collierville, TN 38017

901-759-3111

Michael D. Neel

OrthoMemphis

Briarcrest Professional Bldg., Ste. 200

6286 Briarcrest Ave.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-259-1684

Kenneth S. Weiss

OrthoMemphis

Briarcrest Professional Bldg., Ste. 200

6286 Briarcrest Ave.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-259-1684

Otolaryngology

Neal S. Beckford

University Clinical Health

UT Otolaryngology

7675 Wolf River Cir., Ste. 202

Germantown, TN 38138

901-737-3021

Marion Boyd Gillespie

UT Methodist Physicians - Head & Neck Surgery

1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 260

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-6051

Dean A. Klug

Mid-South Ear, Nose & Throat

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 220

Germantown, TN 38138

901-755-5300

Pathology

Mahul B. Amin

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 531

Memphis, TN 38163

901-448-7020

Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

D. Betty Lew

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Allergy and Immunology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology

Claudette J. Shephard

UT Regional One Physicians

OB/GYN Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

880 Madison Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-515-3800

Pediatric Cardiology

John Lynn Jefferies

Sutherland Cardiology Clinic

Memphis Professional Bldg., Ste. 965

1211 Union Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

901-763-0200

Vijaya M. Joshi

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Heart Institute

49 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-5092

Jeffrey A. Towbin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Cardiology Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Benjamin Rush Waller

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Cardiology Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8817

Pediatric Critical Care

Mark C. Bugnitz

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Division of Pediatric Critical Care

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6756

Stephanie Ann Storgion

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Division of Pediatric Critical Care

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6303

Pediatric Endocrinology

Ramin Alemzadeh

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Alan J. Cohen

The Endocrine Clinic

5659 S. Rex Rd.

Memphis, TN 38119

901-763-3636

Alicia Diaz-Thomas

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Dennis D. Black

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821

Mark R. Corkins

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

John K. Eshun

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821

Linda F. Lazar

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821

Pediatric General Hepatology

Dennis D. Black

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8821

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Jeremie H. Estepp

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Hematology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-5703

Wayne L. Furman

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Amar Gajjar

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Division of Neuro- Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055

Daniel Michael Green

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-5915

Melissa Hudson

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3445

Hiroto Inaba

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Division of Leukemia and Lymphoma

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3606

Sima Jeha

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055

Daniel A. Mulrooney

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3658

Ellis Neufeld

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Hematology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

888-226-4343

Alberto S. Pappo

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6765

Gerald J. Presbury

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

51 N. Dunlap St., Ste. 350

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815

Ching-Hon Pui

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055

Ulrike M. Reiss

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Hematology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055

Raul C. Ribeiro

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-7573

John T. Sandlund

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Victor M. Santana

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6146

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Elisabeth E. Adderson

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Sandra Arnold

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Infectious Disease Clinic Outpatient Center, 1st Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815

John P. Devincenzo

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Infectious Disease Clinic Outpatient Center, 1st Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815

Patricia M. Flynn

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Aditya Gaur

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Joshua Wolf

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Infectious Diseases

262 Danny Thomas Pl., Rm. E8063

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6416

Pediatric Nephrology

John J. Bissler

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Margaret Colleen Hastings

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8822

Pediatric Neurological Surgery

Frederick Boop

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7700

Paul Klimo

Semmes Murphey Clinic

6325 Humphreys Blvd.

Memphis, TN 38120

901-522-7722

Pediatric Neuroradiology

Asim F. Choudhri

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6938

Pediatric Ophthalmology

Mary Ellen Hoehn

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 400

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-7337

Natalie C. Kerr

Hamilton Eye Institute

930 Madison Ave., Ste. 400

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-7337

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

James H. Beaty

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1400 S. Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-759-3125

Jeffrey R. Sawyer

Campbell Clinic

Department of Orthopaedic Surgery

1400 S. Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

866-870-5570

William C. Warner, Jr.

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

1400 S. Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-759-3111

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Jerome W. Thompson

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

ENT Clinic Outpatient Center, Ste. G10

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-4400

Pediatric Pulmonology

Patricia J. Dubin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

866-870-5570

Jonathan D. Finder

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

866-870-5570

Robert A. Schoumacher

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Saumini Srinivasan

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

James D. Tutor

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Department of Pediatric Pulmonology

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center

51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-5222

Pediatric Radiation Oncology

Matthew James Krasin

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Radiation Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-6146

Thomas Merchant

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Radiation Oncology

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Pediatric Radiology

Harris L. Cohen

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6938

Sue C. Kaste

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Radiologic Sciences

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055

M. Beth McCarville

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Diagnostic Imaging

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-2399

Stephen F. Miller

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6041

Pediatric Rheumatology

Linda K. Myers

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Rheumatology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8824

Pediatric Sleep Medicine

Merrill S. Wise III

Methodist Sleep Disorders Center

5050 Poplar Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38157

901-683-0044

Pediatric Specialist/Abused Children

Karen L. Lakin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815

Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy

UT Regional One Physicians

Sheldon B. Korones Newborn Center

877 Jefferson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-545-7366

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy

James W. Wheless

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Division of Pediatric Neurology

848 Adams Ave., Ste. 400

Memphis, TN 38103

901-866-8823

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Sleep Medicine

Merrill S. Wise III

Methodist Sleep Disorders Center

5050 Poplar Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38157

901-683-0044

Pediatric Specialist/Pediatric Metabolic Diseases

Jewell C. Ward

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl., Ste. 235

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6472

Pediatric Surgery

Andrew M. Davidoff

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Surgery

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-4055

Max R. Langham, Jr.

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Surgery Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6820

Pediatrics/General

Susan M. Aguillard

Pediatrics East

8110 Walnut Run Rd.

Cordova, TN 38018

901-757-3535

H. Gail Beeman

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815

Kristen A. Bettin

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-7337

Aimee Christian

Memphis Pediatrics

1255 S Germantown Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-432-1591

Alicia Diaz-Thomas

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Lelon O. Edwards

Pediatrics East

2004 Exeter Rd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-757-3535

Robert M. Eiseman

920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38119

901-767-3620

Timothy G. Gillespie

Memphis Children's Clinic

1129 Hale Rd.

Memphis, TN 38116

901-396-0390

Ara James Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021

Gina R. Hanissian

Hanissian Healthcare

574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101

Collierville, TN 38017

901-853-2021

Charles Christopher Hanson

Laurelwood Pediatrics

5050 Sanderlin Ave.

Memphis, TN 38117

901-683-9371

Marion E. Hare

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-7337

Burton Hayes

UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care

57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100

Memphis, TN 38018

901-758-7888

Wayland J. Hayes III

Pediatrics East

120 Crescent Dr.

Collierville, TN 38017

901-757-3535

John R. Hill

Raleigh Group

2860 Covington Pike

Memphis, TN 38128

901-252-6034

Valerie P. Jameson

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic

777 Washington Ave., Ste. P110

Memphis, TN 38105

901-287-6292

Joel Kronenberg

920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38119

901-767-3620

Michael Lacy

Memphis Children's Clinic

7672 Airways Blvd.

Southaven, MS 38671

662-349-2555

Karen L. Lakin

UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists

General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.

51 N. Dunlap St

Memphis, TN 38105

901-866-8815

Amanda Mefford

Memphis Children's Clinic

6615 Kirby Center Cv.

Memphis, TN 38115

901-795-9193

Keith B. Owen

Pediatrics East

8025 Stage Hills Blvd.

Bartlett, TN 38133

901-757-3535

Harry Phillips

Memphis Children's Clinic

7672 Airways Blvd.

Southaven, MS 38671

662-349-2555

Robert W. Riikola

Memphis Children's Clinic

7672 Airways Blvd.

Southaven, MS 38671

662-349-2555

Willie Tsiu

920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3

Memphis, TN 38119

901-767-3620

A. Graham Warr

The Light Clinic

7715 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-328-6031

Plastic Surgery

William L. Hickerson

Firefighters Regional Burn Center

890 Madison Ave., Ste. TG032

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-2579

Phillip R. Langsdon

7499 Poplar Pike

Germantown, TN 38138

901-755-6465

Edward Andrew Luce

University Clinical Health

University Plastic Surgeons

1068 Cresthaven Rd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38119

901-866-8525

Robert D. Wallace

University Clinical Health

University Plastic Surgeons

1068 Cresthaven Rd., Ste. 500

Memphis, TN 38119

901-866-8525

Radiology

Harris L. Cohen

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6938

George Gallimore

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000

Robert E. Gold

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Department of Radiology

848 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-287-6968

James E. Machin

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000

Robert J. Optican

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000

Zoltan Patay

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Department of Diagnostic Imaging

262 Danny Thomas Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105

901-595-3300

Joseph C. Sullivan

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000

Allen K. Tonkin

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000

Heidi R. Umphrey

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200

Germantown, TN 38138

901-747-1000

Dexter H. Witte

Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics

6305 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 205

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-1000

Surgery

Martin A. Croce

UT Regional One Physicians

Elvis Presley Trauma Center

877 Jefferson Ave.

Memphis, TN 38103

901-448-8140

Richard E. Fine

Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center

7945 Wolf River Blvd.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-692-9600

F. Elizabeth Pritchard

UT Methodist Physicians - Surgical Oncology

7705 Poplar Ave., Ste. 220

Germantown, TN 38138

901-516-6792

Surgical Oncology

Martin D. Fleming

University of Tennessee Methodist Physicians

UT Methodist Physicians Surgical Oncology

7705 Poplar Ave., Ste. 220

Germantown, TN 38138

901-516-6792

David Shibata

UT Methodist Physicians

Surgical Oncology Clinic

1211 Union Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38104

901-609-3520

Danny Yakoub

Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare

UT Methodist Physicians Surgical Oncology

1211 Union Ave., Ste. 300

Memphis, TN 38104

901-516-0792

Thoracic Surgery

H. Edward Garrett, Jr.

Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 401

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-3066

Urology

Val Y. Vogt

The Conrad Pearson Clinic

1325 Wolf Park Dr.

Germantown, TN 38138

901-252-3400

Vascular Surgery

Hugh Francis III

Memphis Surgery Associates

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 404

Memphis, TN 38120

901-726-1056

H. Edward Garrett, Jr.

Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic

6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 401

Memphis, TN 38120

901-747-3066

Michael J. Rohrer

UT Methodist Physicians - Vascular Surgery

1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 310

Memphis, TN 38104

901-272-6010