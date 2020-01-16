The Flyer has partnered with Best Doctors, Inc. to provide this list of best physicians in the Memphis/Shelby County area. Doctors cannot pay to be on the list. Of course, no list is definitive, and if your physician is not included, it does not reflect negatively on his or her abilities. Any survey, no matter how it's conducted, is subjective. The Flyer is providing this list as an informational service to its readers.
Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans.
Best Doctors' team of researchers conducts a biennial poll using the methodology that mimics the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to identify the right specialists for their patients. Using a polling method and proprietary balloting software, they gather the insight and experience of tens of thousands of leading specialists all over the country, while confirming their credentials and specific areas of expertise.
The result is the Best Doctors in America® List, which includes the nation's most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as the best in their fields. They cannot pay a fee and are not paid to be listed and cannot nominate or vote for themselves. It is a list which is truly unbiased and respected by the medical profession and patients alike as the source of top-quality medical information.
Best Doctors is a part of Teladoc Health, Inc., the global leader in virtual care successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Teladoc Health partners with the world's leading employers, health plans, and health systems to offer patients across the globe access to care for a broad spectrum of needs.
As part of Teladoc Health, Best Doctors focuses on improving health outcomes for the most complex, critical, and costly medical issues. More than a traditional second opinion, Best Doctors delivers a comprehensive evaluation of a patient's medical condition — providing value to both patients and treating physicians. By utilizing Best Doctors, members have access to the brightest minds in medicine to ensure the right diagnosis and treatment plan.
Through its global network of Best Doctors and other critical services, Teladoc Health is expanding access to high-quality healthcare, lowering costs, and improving outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning services are inclusive of telehealth services, expert medical services, mental health services, integrated clinical solutions, and platform and program services.
These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2019-2020 database, which includes close to 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations. The Best Doctors in America® database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors web site.
Best Doctors, Inc., has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list, but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person or other party for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein, whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause.
Copyright 2019, Best Doctors, Inc. Used under license, all rights reserved. This list, or any parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without written permission from Best Doctors, Inc. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission from Best Doctors, Inc. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.
Best Doctors, Inc., is the only authorized source of the official Best Doctors in America® plaque and other recognition items. Best Doctors does not authorize, contract with, or license any organization to sell recognition items for Best Doctors, Inc. Please contact Best Doctors at plaques@bestdoctors.com with any questions. For more information or to order visit usplaques.bestdoctors.com.
Phillip L. Lieberman
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center
6104 Poplar Ave.
Memphis, TN 38119
901-757-6100
Paul G. Hess
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation
6027 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 112
Memphis, TN 38120
901-818-0300
Frank A. McGrew III
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation
8060 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-271-1000
Alan J. Cohen
The Endocrine Clinic
5659 S. Rex Rd.
Memphis, TN 38119
901-763-3636
Samuel Dagogo-Jack
UT Regional One Physicians
Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.
880 Madison Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-545-6969
Timothy E. Folse
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-4055
Lee W. McCallum
Methodist Medical Group
8115 Country Village Dr.
Cordova, TN 38016
901-752-2300
G. Scott Morris
Church Health
1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142
Memphis, TN 38104
901-272-0003
Michele E. Neal
Family Physicians Group
3091 Kirby Whitten Rd.
Bartlett, TN 38134
901-752-6963
Susan F. Nelson
Church Health
1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142
Memphis, TN 38104
901-272-0003
Melanie L. Woodall
Family Physicians Group
7685 Winchester Rd., Ste. 100
Memphis, TN 38125
901-752-6963
Edward L. Cattau, Jr.
Gastro One
8000 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-3630
Randall Frederick
Gastro One
8000 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-3630
Stephen C. Threlkeld
6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. C002
Memphis, TN 38120
901-685-3490
Joseph E. Allen II
Sanders Clinic
6027 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 401
Memphis, TN 38120
901-525-1438
Anita Lynn Arnold
West Cancer Center
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
James E. Bailey
UT Regional One Physicians
Internal Medicine Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.
880 Madison Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-545-6969
J. Hays Brantley
Methodist Medical Group
5182 Sanderlin Ave., Ste. 3
Memphis, TN 38117
901-685-0152
John Buttross
Cresthaven Internal Medicine
6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250
Memphis, TN 38138
901-821-8300
Tommy Campbell
Cresthaven Internal Medicine
6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250
Memphis, TN 38138
901-821-8300
Catherine J. Clarke
Methodist University Specialty Clinic
1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 101
Memphis, TN 38104
901-516-8785
Cary Martin Finn
Finn Medical Associates
6025 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 627
Memphis, TN 38120
901-767-3321
E. Arthur Franklin
Cresthaven Internal Medicine
6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250
Memphis, TN 38138
901-821-8300
Ara James Hanissian
Hanissian Healthcare
574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101
Collierville, TN 38017
901-853-2021
Gina R. Hanissian
Hanissian Healthcare
574 Greentree Cv., Ste. 101
Collierville, TN 38017
901-853-2021
Burton Hayes
UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care
57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100
Memphis, TN 38018
901-758-7888
Gregory K. Jenkins
Baptist Medical Group
Jenkins and Nease Internal Medicine
7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 100
Germantown, TN 38138
901-260-3100
David Jennings
Church Health
1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142
Memphis, TN 38104
901-272-0003
Charles W. Munn
Methodist Medical Group
6570 Summer Oaks Cv.
Memphis, TN 38134
901-373-7100
H. Howard Nease
Baptist Medical Group
Jenkins and Nease Internal Medicine
7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 100
Germantown, TN 38138
901-260-3100
L. Alison Pomykala
Baptist Memorial Medical Group
The Medical Group
8040 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-726-0200
G. Van Dyck Rushing
Cresthaven Internal Medicine
6799 Great Oaks Rd., Ste. 250
Memphis, TN 38138
901-821-8300
Martha N. Taylor
Methodist Medical Group
7690 Wolf River Cir.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-756-1231
Natascha Thompson
UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care
57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100
Memphis, TN 38108
901-758-7888
A. Graham Warr
The Light Clinic
7715 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-328-6031
Catherine Womack
UT Methodist Physicians - Primary Care
57 Germantown Ct., Ste. 100
Memphis, TN 38018
901-758-7888
James B. Lewis, Jr.
Memphis VA Medical Center
Medicine Service
1030 Jefferson Ave.
Memphis, TN 38104
901-523-8990
Wiley Robinson
Inpatient Physicians of the Mid-South
6263 Poplar Ave., Ste. 1052
Memphis, TN 38119
901-761-6157
Eniko Pivnick
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8818
Jewell C. Ward
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Genetics Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl., Ste. 235
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-6472
Axel Grothey
West Cancer Center
Division of Medical Oncology
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
Robert Alan Johnson
West Cancer Center
Division of Medical Oncology
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
Raymond Osarogiagbon
Baptist Cancer Center
80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 330
Memphis, TN 38120
901-752-6131
Thomas Ratliff
West Cancer Center
Division of Medical Oncology
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
Lee Schwartzberg
West Cancer Center
Division of Medical Oncology
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
Kurt Tauer
West Cancer Center
Division of Medical Oncology
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
William K. Walsh
Baptist Cancer Center
2996 Kate Bond Rd., Ste. 207
Bartlett, TN 38133
901-379-0703
Margaret Colleen Hastings
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8822
Steven J. Schwab
UT Regional One Physicians
Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 5th Fl.
880 Madison Ave.
Memphis, TN 38163
901-448-4796
Adam Arthur
Semmes Murphey Clinic
6325 Humphreys Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38120
901-522-7700
Frederick Boop
Semmes Murphey Clinic
6325 Humphreys Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38120
901-522-7700
Kevin T. Foley
Semmes Murphey Clinic
6325 Humphreys Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38120
901-522-7700
Paul Klimo
Semmes Murphey Clinic
6325 Humphreys Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38120
901-522-7722
Tulio E. Bertorini
Wesley Neurology Clinic
8000 Centerview Pkwy., Ste. 305
Cordova, TN 38018
901-261-3500
Mark LeDoux
Veracity Neuroscience
5050 Poplar Ave., Ste. 511
Memphis, TN 38157
901-443-9170
Michael C. Levin
University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Department of Neurology Link Bldg., Ste. 415
855 Monroe Ave.
Memphis, TN 38163
901-448-6199
Amelia Bailey
Fertility Associates of Memphis
80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307
Memphis, TN 38120
901-747-2229
Paul Brezina
Fertility Associates of Memphis
80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307
Memphis, TN 38120
901-747-2229
Thomas H. Crenshaw
Ruch Clinic
6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500
Memphis, TN 38120
901-682-0630
Joseph DeWane
Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecology
6246 Poplar Ave.
Memphis, TN 38119
901-761-4491
Vanessa Givens
Women's Health Specialists
7800 Wolf Trail Cv.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-682-9222
Thomas L. Gray
Integrated Physician Services
8000 Centerview Pkwy., Ste. 108
Cordova, TN 38018
901-725-1864
Raymond W. Ke
Fertility Associates of Memphis
80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307
Memphis, TN 38120
901-747-2229
A. Franklin Kennedy
Ruch Clinic
6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500
Memphis, TN 38120
901-682-0630
William H. Kutteh
Fertility Associates of Memphis
80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 307
Memphis, TN 38120
901-747-2229
Frank W. Ling
Women's Health Specialists
7800 Wolf Trail Cv.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-682-9222
Diane M. Long
Ruch Clinic
6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 500
Memphis, TN 38120
901-682-0630
Giancarlo Mari
UT Regional One Physicians
Maternal Fetal Medicine Services Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.
880 Madison Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-515-3800
Mary N. McDonald
McDonald Murrmann Center for Wellness & Health
7205 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 150
Germantown, TN 38138
901-752-4000
Christine S. Mestemacher
Mestemacher Clinic for Women
7918 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-624-4444
Norman L. Meyer
UT Regional One Physicians
Maternal Fetal Medicine Services Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.
880 Madison Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-515-3700
Kyle Patterson Martin
Martin, Lee & Page OB GYN
6286 Briarcrest Ave., Ste. 308
Memphis, TN 38120
901-752-4500
Owen P. Phillips
UT Regional One Physicians
OB/GYN Clinic
6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 200
Memphis, TN 38120
901-515-3840
S. Gregory Portera
Center for Urinary and Pelvic Disorders
6215 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 110
Memphis, TN 38120
901-227-9610
Joseph T. Santoso
Baptist Medical Group Gynecologic Surgical Specialists
80 Humphreys Center Dr., Ste. 202
Memphis, TN 38120
901-226-4280
Linda M. Smiley
West Cancer Center
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
Thomas G. Stovall
Women's Health Specialists
7800 Wolf Trail Cv.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-682-9222
Todd David Tillmanns
West Cancer Center
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-683-0055
Val Y. Vogt
The Conrad Pearson Clinic
1325 Wolf Park Dr.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-252-3400
Steve Charles
Charles Retina Institute
1432 Kimbrough Rd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-767-4499
Brian M. Jerkins
Hamilton Eye Institute
930 Madison Ave., Ste. 200
Memphis, TN 38103
901-448-6650
Gary Passons
Passons Eye Center
909 Ridgeway Loop
Memphis, TN 38120
901-683-1112
Matthew W. Wilson
Hamilton Eye Institute
930 Madison Ave., Ste. 200
Memphis, TN 38103
901-448-6650
Frederick Martin Azar
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics
1211 Union Ave., Ste. 500
Memphis, TN 38104
901-759-5432
James Wilson Harkess
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics
1458 W Poplar Ave., Ste. 100
Collierville, TN 38017
901-759-3111
Michael D. Neel
OrthoMemphis
Briarcrest Professional Bldg., Ste. 200
6286 Briarcrest Ave.
Memphis, TN 38120
901-259-1684
Kenneth S. Weiss
OrthoMemphis
Briarcrest Professional Bldg., Ste. 200
6286 Briarcrest Ave.
Memphis, TN 38120
901-259-1684
Neal S. Beckford
University Clinical Health
UT Otolaryngology
7675 Wolf River Cir., Ste. 202
Germantown, TN 38138
901-737-3021
Marion Boyd Gillespie
UT Methodist Physicians - Head & Neck Surgery
1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 260
Memphis, TN 38104
901-272-6051
Dean A. Klug
Mid-South Ear, Nose & Throat
7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 220
Germantown, TN 38138
901-755-5300
Mahul B. Amin
University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
930 Madison Ave., Ste. 531
Memphis, TN 38163
901-448-7020
D. Betty Lew
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Allergy and Immunology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
Claudette J. Shephard
UT Regional One Physicians
OB/GYN Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.
880 Madison Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-515-3800
Vijaya M. Joshi
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Heart Institute
49 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-5092
Jeffrey A. Towbin
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Cardiology Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
Benjamin Rush Waller
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Cardiology Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8817
Mark C. Bugnitz
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Division of Pediatric Critical Care
848 Adams Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-6756
Stephanie Ann Storgion
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Division of Pediatric Critical Care
848 Adams Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-6303
Ramin Alemzadeh
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Endocrinology Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
Dennis D. Black
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8821
Mark R. Corkins
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
John K. Eshun
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8821
Linda F. Lazar
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Gastroenterology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8821
Jeremie H. Estepp
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Hematology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-5703
Wayne L. Furman
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Amar Gajjar
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Division of Neuro- Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-4055
Daniel Michael Green
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-5915
Melissa Hudson
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3445
Hiroto Inaba
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Division of Leukemia and Lymphoma
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3606
Sima Jeha
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-4055
Daniel A. Mulrooney
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3658
Ellis Neufeld
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Hematology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
888-226-4343
Alberto S. Pappo
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-6765
Gerald J. Presbury
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Department of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
51 N. Dunlap St., Ste. 350
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8815
Ching-Hon Pui
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-4055
Ulrike M. Reiss
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Hematology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-4055
Raul C. Ribeiro
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-7573
John T. Sandlund
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Victor M. Santana
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-6146
Elisabeth E. Adderson
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Infectious Diseases
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Sandra Arnold
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Infectious Disease Clinic Outpatient Center, 1st Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8815
John P. Devincenzo
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Infectious Disease Clinic Outpatient Center, 1st Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8815
Patricia M. Flynn
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Infectious Diseases
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Aditya Gaur
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Infectious Diseases
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Joshua Wolf
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Infectious Diseases
262 Danny Thomas Pl., Rm. E8063
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-6416
John J. Bissler
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Nephrology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
Asim F. Choudhri
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Department of Radiology
848 Adams Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-6938
Mary Ellen Hoehn
Hamilton Eye Institute
930 Madison Ave., Ste. 400
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-7337
Natalie C. Kerr
Hamilton Eye Institute
930 Madison Ave., Ste. 400
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-7337
James H. Beaty
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics
1400 S. Germantown Rd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-759-3125
Jeffrey R. Sawyer
Campbell Clinic
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
1400 S. Germantown Rd.
Germantown, TN 38138
866-870-5570
William C. Warner, Jr.
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics
1400 S. Germantown Rd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-759-3111
Jerome W. Thompson
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
ENT Clinic Outpatient Center, Ste. G10
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-4400
Patricia J. Dubin
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Department of Pediatric Pulmonology
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.
Memphis, TN 38105
866-870-5570
Jonathan D. Finder
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Department of Pediatric Pulmonology
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.
Memphis, TN 38105
866-870-5570
Robert A. Schoumacher
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Department of Pediatric Pulmonology
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
Saumini Srinivasan
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Department of Pediatric Pulmonology
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
James D. Tutor
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Department of Pediatric Pulmonology
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
51 N. Dunlap St., 4th Fl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-5222
Matthew James Krasin
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Radiation Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-6146
Thomas Merchant
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Radiation Oncology
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Harris L. Cohen
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Department of Radiology
848 Adams Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-6938
Sue C. Kaste
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Radiologic Sciences
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-4055
M. Beth McCarville
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Diagnostic Imaging
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-2399
Stephen F. Miller
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Department of Radiology
848 Adams Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-6041
Linda K. Myers
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Rheumatology Clinic Outpatient Center, 4th Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8824
Karen L. Lakin
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8815
Ramasubbareddy Dhanireddy
UT Regional One Physicians
Sheldon B. Korones Newborn Center
877 Jefferson Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-545-7366
James W. Wheless
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Division of Pediatric Neurology
848 Adams Ave., Ste. 400
Memphis, TN 38103
901-866-8823
Andrew M. Davidoff
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Surgery
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-4055
Max R. Langham, Jr.
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
Surgery Clinic Outpatient Center, 2nd Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-6820
Susan M. Aguillard
Pediatrics East
8110 Walnut Run Rd.
Cordova, TN 38018
901-757-3535
H. Gail Beeman
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-866-8815
Kristen A. Bettin
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
848 Adams Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-7337
Aimee Christian
Memphis Pediatrics
1255 S Germantown Rd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-432-1591
Lelon O. Edwards
Pediatrics East
2004 Exeter Rd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-757-3535
Robert M. Eiseman
920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3
Memphis, TN 38119
901-767-3620
Timothy G. Gillespie
Memphis Children's Clinic
1129 Hale Rd.
Memphis, TN 38116
901-396-0390
Charles Christopher Hanson
Laurelwood Pediatrics
5050 Sanderlin Ave.
Memphis, TN 38117
901-683-9371
Marion E. Hare
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
General Pediatrics Clinic Outpatient Center, 3rd Fl.
51 N. Dunlap St.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-7337
Wayland J. Hayes III
Pediatrics East
120 Crescent Dr.
Collierville, TN 38017
901-757-3535
John R. Hill
Raleigh Group
2860 Covington Pike
Memphis, TN 38128
901-252-6034
Valerie P. Jameson
UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists
General Pediatrics Clinic
777 Washington Ave., Ste. P110
Memphis, TN 38105
901-287-6292
Joel Kronenberg
920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3
Memphis, TN 38119
901-767-3620
Michael Lacy
Memphis Children's Clinic
7672 Airways Blvd.
Southaven, MS 38671
662-349-2555
Amanda Mefford
Memphis Children's Clinic
6615 Kirby Center Cv.
Memphis, TN 38115
901-795-9193
Keith B. Owen
Pediatrics East
8025 Stage Hills Blvd.
Bartlett, TN 38133
901-757-3535
Harry Phillips
Memphis Children's Clinic
7672 Airways Blvd.
Southaven, MS 38671
662-349-2555
Robert W. Riikola
Memphis Children's Clinic
7672 Airways Blvd.
Southaven, MS 38671
662-349-2555
Willie Tsiu
920 Estate Dr., Ste. 3
Memphis, TN 38119
901-767-3620
William L. Hickerson
Firefighters Regional Burn Center
890 Madison Ave., Ste. TG032
Memphis, TN 38103
901-448-2579
Phillip R. Langsdon
7499 Poplar Pike
Germantown, TN 38138
901-755-6465
Edward Andrew Luce
University Clinical Health
University Plastic Surgeons
1068 Cresthaven Rd., Ste. 500
Memphis, TN 38119
901-866-8525
Robert D. Wallace
University Clinical Health
University Plastic Surgeons
1068 Cresthaven Rd., Ste. 500
Memphis, TN 38119
901-866-8525
George Gallimore
Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics
7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-1000
Robert E. Gold
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Department of Radiology
848 Adams Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-287-6968
James E. Machin
Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics
7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-1000
Robert J. Optican
Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics
7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-1000
Zoltan Patay
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Department of Diagnostic Imaging
262 Danny Thomas Pl.
Memphis, TN 38105
901-595-3300
Joseph C. Sullivan
Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics
7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-1000
Allen K. Tonkin
Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics
7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-1000
Heidi R. Umphrey
Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics
7600 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 200
Germantown, TN 38138
901-747-1000
Dexter H. Witte
Mid-South Imaging & Therapeutics
6305 Humphreys Blvd., Ste. 205
Memphis, TN 38120
901-747-1000
Martin A. Croce
UT Regional One Physicians
Elvis Presley Trauma Center
877 Jefferson Ave.
Memphis, TN 38103
901-448-8140
Richard E. Fine
Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center
7945 Wolf River Blvd.
Germantown, TN 38138
901-692-9600
F. Elizabeth Pritchard
UT Methodist Physicians - Surgical Oncology
7705 Poplar Ave., Ste. 220
Germantown, TN 38138
901-516-6792
Martin D. Fleming
University of Tennessee Methodist Physicians
UT Methodist Physicians Surgical Oncology
7705 Poplar Ave., Ste. 220
Germantown, TN 38138
901-516-6792
David Shibata
UT Methodist Physicians
Surgical Oncology Clinic
1211 Union Ave., Ste. 300
Memphis, TN 38104
901-609-3520
Danny Yakoub
Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare
UT Methodist Physicians Surgical Oncology
1211 Union Ave., Ste. 300
Memphis, TN 38104
901-516-0792
Hugh Francis III
Memphis Surgery Associates
6029 Walnut Grove Rd., Ste. 404
Memphis, TN 38120
901-726-1056
Michael J. Rohrer
UT Methodist Physicians - Vascular Surgery
1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Ste. 310
Memphis, TN 38104
901-272-6010
