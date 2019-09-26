Best of Memphis 2019 Goods & Services 

Best Antiques Store

1. Cotton Row Uniques

2. Sheffield Antiques Mall

3. Palladio Antiques

Best Gift Shop

1. Cotton Row Uniques

2. The Paisley Rooster Boutique

3. Babcock Gifts

Best Home Furnishings

1. Cotton Row Uniques

2. Stash Home

3. IKEA

Cotton Row seems to offer something for everyone. How else to explain their first-place wins in three categories? For readers who like Neat Old Stuff, they provide an ever-changing display of vintage goods, but the spacious store also offers its own line of sauces, dips, and other treats and gift items. One visit, and you won't leave empty-handed.

Best Beer Selection (in a store)

1. Buster's Liquors & Wines — tie — Madison Avenue Growler & Bottle Shop/Cash Saver

2. Superlo Foods

3. Joe's Wines & Liquor

It's not hard to find beer in this town. But if you want the really good stuff, and we're talking every possible brand, from every possible country, you will be astonished at the variety offered by our two top (and tied) winners. Drink up (but don't drive).

Best Bicycle Shop

1. Peddler Bike Shop

2. Victory Bicycle Studio

3. Outdoors Inc.

Some of us remember when Peddler was tucked away in a ramshackle place on Southern, and the yellow "barn" didn't seem the most likely place to buy high-end road-racing and mountain-biking gear. Starting out in 1971 with a handful of Raleighs for sale, they're now the largest Trek dealer in Tennessee, with three locations in this area.

Best Bookstore

1. Novel

2. Barnes & Noble

3. Burke's Book Store

When Booksellers at Laurelwood closed its doors two years ago, a chapter ended, but the story wasn't over. Some 27 local investors stepped forward to revive the store. With a monthly book club, Miss Marjorie's storytime for the kids, and a well-stocked selection of local bestsellers, Novel is the bookstore that Memphians just can't live without.

Best Butcher

BOM 1. Charlie's Meat Market

2. Thomas Meat & Seafood Market

3. Superlo Foods

Charlie Hogan opened his first butcher shop on Lamar in 1967. It moved to its current location on Summer in 1971, but it's been owned and operated by the same family since the beginning. That's one way to build customer loyalty. Another is to offer the best meats at the best prices in town.

Best Creative Agency

1. Sauce Marketing

2. Archer Malmo

3. Ray Rico Freelance

Sauce says that "every business needs some flavor," and their talented team does just that, with a wide range of clients. They're not the biggest agency in town, not by a long shot, but our readers think they offer the best recipe for their business success.

Best Day Care for Kids

1. Lindenwood Christian Child Care Center

2. Memphis Jewish Community Center

3. Calvary Episcopal Church

It's never easy to turn the care of your children over to strangers while you venture out in the world every day to earn that paycheck, but Lindenwood makes the kids (and parents) feel right at home.

Best Event Rental Venue

Memphis Botanic Garden

1. Memphis Botanic Garden

2. Cadre Building

3. 409 South Main Events

The Japanese Bridge may be one of the most-photographed locations in Memphis, but MBG also offers Hardin Hall, the Goldsmith Civic Garden Center, and some of the most beautiful gardens in Memphis. It's a natural (and we mean that literally) pick for anyone seeking a venue for weddings, reunions, and events of all kinds.

Best Farmers Market

1. Memphis Farmers Market

2. Agricenter Farmer's Market

3. Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market

Saturdays come alive at the Memphis Farmers Market. Music mingles among the aromas of fresh flowers and coffee and through the conversations of the hundreds who shop or browse (or fuel their Instagram) there every week.

Best Florist

1. Pugh's Flowers

2. Holliday Flowers

3. Garden District

You gotta love a company with a sense of humor. A florist named Pugh? Let's lean into it. So, a skunk mascot? Absolutely. Pugh's Flowers opened here in 1976 by Bill Pugh. Run now by his three sons, Pugh's Flowers brings fresh-cut flowers to Memphis every day.

Best Garden Center

1. Dan West Garden Center

2. Midtown Nursery

3. Urban Earth Garden Center

East Memphians know if you need garden supplies (and the expertise to help you use them), you go to Dan West Garden Center. It was a feed and seed store when it opened in 1952, supporting (can you believe it?) the East Memphis farm community.

Best Grocery Store

click to enlarge Kroger

1. Kroger

2. Trader Joe's

3. ALDI

Kroger is a staple in Memphis — an important one. Remember the outrage (and public hearings, even) after the company closed two stores here last year? Even if you don't, you know you have your Kroger, and you know your Kroger, aisle by aisle.

Best Specialty Food Shop

1. Dinstuhl's Fine Candies

2. Charlie's Meat Market

3. Lucchesi's Ravioli & Pasta Company

I know I'm at a legit event if it has products (hopefully chocolate) from Dinstuhl's Fine Candies. The golden logo on that wrapper quietly conveys quality and old-school Memphis charm. Where else are you gonna find an Elvis TCB milk chocolate bar?

Best Shopping Center

Shops of Saddle Creek

1. Shops of Saddle Creek

2. Carriage Crossing

3. Laurelwood Shopping Center

The Shops of Saddle Creek thrives on balance. It's where you'll stand in line for the newest iPhone and get the proper attire for a traditional occasion. It has national brands and Memphis originals. If they're shopping for quality when nothing less will do, Memphians go to Saddle Creek.

Best Hotel

1. Guest House at Graceland

2. Peabody Hotel

3. The River Inn of Harbor Town

Luxury on Elvis Presley Boulevard isn't just for The King anymore. The $90 million Guest House at Graceland envelops visitors in comfort from the pool to the bar and to their tastefully appointed rooms and expansive theater.

Best Law Firm

1. Baker Donelson

2. Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz

3. Ballin, Ballin & Fishman

Legal situations probably don't come around very often for most of us. But when they do, it's not the time to mess around. That's why people pick Baker Donelson. Established in Memphis 130 years ago, the law firm has 190 attorneys in 21 states with trial experience in 46 states.

Best Lingerie Shop

1. Coco & Lola's

2. Trousseau

3. A Fitting Place

Leather. Lace. Latex. Fishnet. Fur. Satin. Silk. Panties. Bodysuits. Thigh-highs. Garters. Bustiers. Babydolls. Steel-boned corsets. You won't find anything X-rated at Coco & Lola's, but selections at the Midtown lingerie shop are chosen with "playfulness" in mind. Coco's tastes are refined. Lola's are spicy. Find it all on Central for some "lacy, frilly confidence."

Best Liquor Store

1. Buster's Liquors & Wines

2. Joe's Wines & Liquor

3. Kirby Wines & Liquors

Buster's Liquors & Wines is the candy store for kids over 21. Looking for a Tennessee-made Imperial IPA? Go to Buster's. What about that single-malt Scotch your father-in-law likes? Go to Buster's. How about cheese, meats, crackers, corkscrews, ice buckets, openers, stoppers, and flasks? Yep. Go to Buster's.

Best Local Athletic Goods Store

1. Outdoors Inc.

2. Fleet Feet Sports

3. Breakaway Running

I get lost in adventure at Outdoors Inc. I paddle whitewater and sleep under stars. I bike gravel and hike mountain trails. I then snap myself back into the store and hope no one caught me daydreaming. When I get serious about these adventures, though, I ask the experienced folks at Outdoors.

Best Local Bank or Credit Union

1. Orion Federal Credit Union

2. Southern Security Federal Credit Union

3. First Tennessee

In the last few years, Orion has upped the ante on customer service as well as community involvement. It also has something most credit unions don't: cool factor. Just check out its new headquarters in the old Wonder Bread building near Downtown.

Best Local Fine Jewelry Store

1. Mednikow Jewelers

2. Ed Harris Jewelry

3. Sissy's Log Cabin

For more than 125 years, the Mednikow family has delivered top quality in all they do, from service to design to watches and jewelry. It's Memphis' signature store for whatever you need that sparkles.

click to enlarge University of Memphis

Best Local College

1. University of Memphis

2. Rhodes College

3. Christian Brothers University

The University of Memphis has been showing its mettle in recent years by aiming high, getting there, and then going further. That includes everything from a planned new music facility to ambitious research and innovation goals to campus improvements. And, of course, Penny.

Best Local Private School

1. Christian Brothers High School

2. St. Mary's Episcopal School

3. Lausanne Collegiate School

With a top-tier academic structure, a vision to the future, and unbeatable alumni support, Christian Brothers High School has become a deeply respected Memphis institution.

Best Local Public School

1. White Station High School

2. Houston High School

3. Central High School

With its award-winning faculty and programs, White Station High School continues to make a mark by turning out high-achieving students.

Best Place to Get Vintage/Used Clothing

1. Flashback

2. City Thrift

3. Goodwill

Don't ever go to Flashback expecting to walk away empty-handed. You're guaranteed to find something from an era you adore in Millett Vance's terrific vintage store that's a joy to visit even if you don't get anything. But you will.

Best Local Store for Men's Clothing

1. Oak Hall

2. Lansky Bros.

3. James Davis Men's Store

Best Local Store for Men's Shoes

1. Oak Hall

2. James Davis Men's Store — tie — Outdoors Inc.

3. Fleet Feet

Oak Hall is not just a men's store, it's a gentlemen's store. You'll get attentive service and find yourself walking out with perfectly fitted outfits from this legendary haberdashery.

Best Local Store for Women's Clothing

1. The Paisley Rooster Boutique

2. Indigo

3. Crazy Beautiful

Look smart and shop smart at this store with locations in Collierville and Arlington, although if you just can't get out to either one, hit them up online and make your wish list come true.

Best Local Store for Women's Shoes

1. Kaufman Shoes

2. Joseph

3. Indigo

Kaufman Shoes has long known that Memphis women are interested in both style and comfort. That has made the difference since 1947 when it started selling shoes, and it has been striding purposefully ever since.

Best Music Equipment Store

1. Amro Music

2. Memphis Drum Shop

3. Martin Music

The longtime family-owned music store can get you a piccolo or a piano, some music to go with your choice, and service it as well. And if it was good enough for Elvis, B.B. King, and John Mayer, then it should be for you, too.

click to enlarge Browndog Lodge

Best Pet Boarding/Day Care

1. BrownDog Lodge

2. Camp Bow Wow

3. Claridge Spa Pet Resort

Don't agonize over how well your pup is going to be treated while you're away. BrownDog has enough love to go around to take care of your four-legged friend. Or friends.

Best Pet Store

BOM 1. Hollywood Feed

2. House of Mews

3. Three Dog Bakery

Freshly made pupcakes, a great selection of food and toys, and treats galore — Hollywood Feed is my pack's favorite place, and, like our readers, we enjoy the excellent service from knowledgeable staff.

Best Vet

1. Walnut Grove Animal Clinic

2. McGehee Clinic for Animals

3. Utopia Animal Hospital

When my doggies are ailing, I want to take them to a vet's office whose staff is skilled and kind. Walnut Grove Animal Clinic fits the bill, and Flyer readers trust them with their beloved pets.

Best Realtor

1. Joshua Spotts, Crye-Leike, Realtors

2. Ashley Onsby, MidSouth Residential

3. Julie Upchurch, McWaters & Associates Realtors

The housing market's on fire right now, and whether you're buying or selling, Crye-Leike's Joshua Spotts has what it takes to get the results you're looking for, and our voters attest to that.

Best Home Remodeling Service

1. Crone Construction

2. Salvaggio Group

3. RKA Construction

You've seen the shows on HGTV. A remodeling project can be a nightmare, but the fine folks at Crone Construction get the job done right without hassle or headache. That's why our readers consider them the best.

Best Record Store

1. Goner Records

2. Shangri-La Records

3. Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Looking for vintage vinyl? How about a freshly pressed copy of your favorite new album? Since 2004, Goner has stocked its shelves with new and used punk, rock, soul, and blues records, and we love thumbing through them, searching for musical treasure.

Best Sex Shop

1. Christal's

2. Inz & Outz

3. Romantix

When Flyer readers need a little something to spice things up in the bedroom, they look to Christal's. Lube, lingerie, whips, and toys — there's a reason their slogan is "The Fun Starts Here."

Best Tattoo Artist

1. Sarah Workman, Underground Art

2. Jordan Epperson, No Regrets

3. Claire Faulhaber, Bluff City Tattoo

A delicate butterfly, cherubs ripping a woman's heart out — whether you're looking to get something dainty or something fierce, Sarah Workman's skills with a tattoo needle are unsurpassed.

Best Tattoo Studio

1. No Regrets

2. Trilogy

3. Bluff City Tattoo

From custom work to cover-ups, the crew of talented tattoers at No Regrets has years of experience making a mark on Memphians' skin, as well as their hearts. Our readers love the shop's cleanliness and quality work, and, of course, the fact that they leave with beautiful skin art and no regrets.

Best Tobacco Shop

1. Whatever Shop

2. Tinder Box

3. Robusto by Havana Mix

Best Vape Shop

1. Whatever Shop

2. Wizard's

3. Vapor World

Best Alternative Smoke Shop

1. Whatever Shop

2. Wizard's

3. VaporWize

When it comes to smoking and smoking accessories, Whatever packs the pipe ... er, lights the cig ... um, puffs a big cloud. Well, you get it. Whatever's got the goods to cover your smoking needs, alternative or otherwise.

Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

1. Bumpus Harley-Davidson

2. Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson

3. Vintage Motorcycle

Looking for a new hog? Our motorcycle-riding readers think the best place to shop for one is Bumpus Harley-Davidson, with pre-owned and new inventory to get you on the road on two wheels, in style.

Best New Car Dealership

1. Principle Toyota

2. Lexus of Memphis

3. Wolfchase Honda

Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Tacoma — Principle Toyota carries the top-of-the-line Toyota models Memphis loves and trusts, which makes them a favorite among those looking for a fresh new ride.

Best Used Car Dealership

1. CarMax

2. City Auto

3. AutoNation Ford Wolfchase

No-haggle pricing, awesome inventory selection, and hassle-free trade-ins make CarMax the go-to for Memphians' used-car needs.

Best Auto Repair

1. Christian Brothers Automotive

2. Steve's Tire & Auto

3. Barton's Car Care

Fuel pump go out? Leak spots on the driveway? No problem. The mechanics at Christian Brothers Automotive can resolve just about any issue without breaking your bank, and our readers like that.