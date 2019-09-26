Best of Memphis 2019 Media & Personalities 

Best Local Athlete

BOM 1. Penny Hardaway

2. Mike Conley

3. Jaren Jackson

The University of Memphis basketball coach has taken Memphis by storm, even winning the Best of Memphis contest's "Best Athlete" ... as a coach. Take a bow, Penny.

Best Podcast

1. Roundtable of Hooligans

2. Motivated AF With Katie Forbis

3. The Outsiders

Roundtable of Hooligans' Facebook page says it is a weekly podcast "where guys share beers and discuss the most pressing issues of modern times." Or "basically just yell at each other about soccer." Sounds good to us. Especially the beer part, you hooligans.

Best Newspaper Columnist

1. Geoff Calkins, Daily Memphian

2. Michael Donahue, Memphis Flyer

3. Bruce VanWyngarden, Memphis Flyer

Geoff Calkins left his longtime columnist home at The Commercial Appeal more than a year ago to write for the online Daily Memphian. He didn't miss a beat with our Best of Memphis voters, taking home first place once again.

Best Radio Personality

1. Drake Hall

2. Stan Bell

3. Liz Luda

Best Local Radio Show

1. Drake in the Morning

2. Latty and Liz in the Morning

3. Ron Olson and Karen Perrin

Perennial winner Drake Hall took home two categories, as he has for years, showing that his unique blend of cranky humor, good music, stimulating guests, and talented co-hosts (Sydney Nabors and Wes Yahola) is a winning combination.

Best Sports Radio Show

click to enlarge Gary Parrish

1. The Gary Parrish Show

2. The Geoff Calkins Show

3. The Chris Vernon Show

National CBS basketball writer and commentator Gary Parrish's local afternoon sports show is No. 1. Parrish's willingness to step outside the lines of a typical sports-talk show format by using humor, discussions of film and music, and the occasional double entendres have kept him on top. (That's what she said.)

Best Radio Station

1. WEVL-FM 89.9

2. Q107.5 WHBQ-FM

3. 98.1 The Max

The volunteer-run station on South Main is a perennial winner in this category. It offers an eclectic mix of music from many genres, served up by local hosts with a passion for their favorite tunes and artists.

Best Sports Team

1. Memphis Tigers Basketball

2. Memphis Grizzlies

3. Memphis Tigers Football

Tiger basketball returns to the top of the Best Sports Team ballot after an absence of a few seasons. No doubt, new Coach Penny Hardaway has BOM voters as excited as he does all those returning season-ticket holders.

Best TV News Anchor

1. Joe Birch

2. Kontji Anthony

3. Mearl Purvis

Joe! Joe! Joe! The longtime WMC Channel 5 anchor seemingly can't be beaten. He's playing at a level we mere humans can't comprehend: four-dimensional chess TV anchoring. Congrats on another year!

Best TV Sportscaster

BOM 1. Jarvis Greer

2. Doc Holliday

3. Pete Pranica

Jarvis Greer, also of WMC Channel 5, is another perennial winner. Viewers (and BOM voters) love his sassy style and adorable grin — and the way he gives those Friday night highlights.

Best TV Weatherperson

click to enlarge Chelsea Chandler

BOM 1. Chelsea Chandler

2. Ron Childers

3. Brittney Bryant

Hey, we have a first-time winner in this category. Chelsea Chandler of Local 24 was voted the new No. 1 meteorologist in Memphis. We forecast big things for this newcomer to the top of the contest podium.