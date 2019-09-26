Best of Memphis 2019 Nightlife 

Best Beer Selection in a Bar

1. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

2. Young Avenue Deli

3. Lucchesi's Beer Garden

For a beer selection that's out of this world, Memphians choose the UFO-themed beer garden Flying Saucer Draught Emporium. They offer more than 200(!) global beers. Hunger for a hefeweizen? Gotta grab a gose? Flying Saucer's got you covered.

Best College Hangout

1. RP Tracks

2. Railgarten

3. Newby's

It's no wonder that RP Tracks, the little bar by the railroad tracks, takes home the award for Best College Hangout. What University of Memphis student or professor hasn't fueled a study session with the famous barbecue nachos or celebrated the end of the semester by hoisting a pint (or several)? Congrats, RP Tracks, on making the grade.

Best Dance Club

1. Paula & Raiford's Disco

2. Lafayette's Music Room

3. Rumba Room

Best After Hours Night Spot

1. Paula & Raiford's Disco

2. Alex's Tavern

3. Earnestine & Hazel's

Best Nightclub

1. Paula & Raiford's Disco

2. Lafayette's Music Room

3. B.B. King's Blues Club

Paula & Raiford's wins a hat-trick this year with Best Dance Club, Best After Hours Night Spot, and Best Nightclub. Basically, if you're looking for a place to dance late at night, well, you're looking for Raiford's. With a light-up dancefloor, grooving tunes, and strobes and smoke machines, a night at Raiford's is a night to remember.

Best Date Bar

1. Lafayette's Music Room

2. Alchemy

3. Loflin Yard

The Overton Square-area Lafayette's Music Room is a short walk from an ice cream shop, a movie theater, a ballet studio, and more than one playhouse. The prime location, extensive drinks list, mouthwatering menu, and an impressive lineup of local and national music acts make Lafayette's Memphians' choice for Best Date Bar.

Best Happy Hour

1. Alchemy

2. Huey's

3. Brookhaven Pub & Grill

Best Craft Cocktails

1. Alchemy

2. Hog & Hominy

3. Art Bar at Crosstown Arts — tie — The Cove

After a long day at work, it's refreshing to be reminded of a little magic in the world. That's where the alchemists at Alchemy come in. The drinks list at this Cooper-Young cocktail lounge is extensive, and the menu includes shareable plates, making Alchemy a shoo-in for Best Happy Hour.

Best Gay Bar

1. Dru's Bar

2. Mollie Fontaine Lounge

3. The Pumping Station

Dru's is a longtime favorite of the Memphis LGBTQ community (and their allies). With karaoke, pool and darts, friendly staff, live bands, and special events during Pride Month, Dru's checks all the boxes for a welcoming neighborhood bar.

Best Hole in the Wall

1. Earnestine & Hazel's

2. Alex's Tavern

3. The Cove

Best Jukebox

1. Earnestine & Hazel's

2. Alex's Tavern

3. Young Avenue Deli

Earnestine & Hazel's is in touch with Memphis' soulful history, so it's fitting that the beloved bar nets the award for Best Jukebox and Best Hole in the Wall this year. Why is E&H a perennial favorite, though? Is it the famous Soul Burger? The jazz nights? The aforementioned rockin' jukebox? Yes, all of the above.

Best Karaoke

1. The Blue Monkey

2. TJ Mulligan's

3. P&H Cafe

Whether you've got a voice like a bell or you wail like a cat in heat (guilty as charged), karaoke is a good time. The Blue Monkey's weekly karaoke nights are no exception — seriously, we're not monkeying around.

Best Place to See Stand-up

1. Chuckles Comedy House

2. P&H Cafe

3. The Orpheum

Chuckles is Memphis' go-to comedy club. With both national and local acts performing regularly, a full bar, and your basic pub grub on the menu, it's the place to be when you're hungry for some humor.

Best Place to Shoot Pool

1. Young Avenue Deli

2. Highpocket's

3. The Blue Monkey

Whether you're an ace or a "B" player, with pool tables nestled near the jukebox in the back of the bar, the Deli is a sweet spot to shoot some pool. Rack 'em up!

Best Sports Bar

1. Brookhaven Pub & Grill

2. Celtic Crossing

3. Bayou

This East Memphis pub checks every box on the list of neighborhood bar qualifications, from good food to a wide array of drink options. Televisions hang on the walls for sports fans, and darts and live music nights keep the options for entertainment varied. Owner Rick Spell sums it up best when he says, "We serve fun here."

Best Strip Club

1. Gold Club

2. Purple Diamond Gentlemen's Club

3. The Pony

The gold standard for strip clubs is the Gold Club. They offer V.I.P. specials and custom packages for a great time. Ooh la la!

Best Bartender

1. Allan Creasy, Celtic Crossing

2. David Parks, Restaurant Iris

3. Amber Carey, Brookhaven Pub & Grill

A good bartender makes you feel at home. A great bartender makes you feel at home, even if you just struck out at the weekly trivia tournament. Allan Creasy, a familiar and friendly face behind the bar at Celtic Crossing, is a great bartender.

click to enlarge Art Bar at Crosstown

Best New Bar

1. Art Bar at Crosstown Arts

2. B-Side

3. Lucky Cat Ramen

On a recent visit to Art Bar, just to enter the bar, I walked past works of art on display and threaded my way through a crowd watching a jazz quartet. Music followed me in as I found a seat on a quirky green couch and ordered a Sugar Magnolia State of the Guava Mind. With jazz, art, funky furniture, and decadent drinks, no wonder Memphians recognized Art Bar as the Bluff City's Best New Bar.

click to enlarge Railgarten

Best Bar

1. Railgarten

2. Brookhaven Pub & Grill

3. Alchemy

This year alone, Railgarten has played host to countless benefit concerts, bar-wide Nerf gun fights, and crawfish boils. Oh, and there are lawn games, hammocks, ice cream options, and beer galore. Sup it, Railgarten.