Best of Memphis 2019 Nightlife 

1. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
2. Young Avenue Deli
3. Lucchesi's Beer Garden
For a beer selection that's out of this world, Memphians choose the UFO-themed beer garden Flying Saucer Draught Emporium. They offer more than 200(!) global beers. Hunger for a hefeweizen? Gotta grab a gose? Flying Saucer's got you covered.
1. RP Tracks
2. Railgarten
3. Newby's
It's no wonder that RP Tracks, the little bar by the railroad tracks, takes home the award for Best College Hangout. What University of Memphis student or professor hasn't fueled a study session with the famous barbecue nachos or celebrated the end of the semester by hoisting a pint (or several)? Congrats, RP Tracks, on making the grade.
1. Paula & Raiford's Disco
2. Lafayette's Music Room
3. Rumba Room
1. Paula & Raiford's Disco
2. Alex's Tavern
3. Earnestine & Hazel's
1. Paula & Raiford's Disco
2. Lafayette's Music Room
3. B.B. King's Blues Club
Paula & Raiford's wins a hat-trick this year with Best Dance Club, Best After Hours Night Spot, and Best Nightclub. Basically, if you're looking for a place to dance late at night, well, you're looking for Raiford's. With a light-up dancefloor, grooving tunes, and strobes and smoke machines, a night at Raiford's is a night to remember.
1. Lafayette's Music Room
2. Alchemy
3. Loflin Yard
The Overton Square-area Lafayette's Music Room is a short walk from an ice cream shop, a movie theater, a ballet studio, and more than one playhouse. The prime location, extensive drinks list, mouthwatering menu, and an impressive lineup of local and national music acts make Lafayette's Memphians' choice for Best Date Bar.
1. Alchemy
2. Huey's
3. Brookhaven Pub & Grill
1. Alchemy
2. Hog & Hominy
3. Art Bar at Crosstown Arts — tie — The Cove
After a long day at work, it's refreshing to be reminded of a little magic in the world. That's where the alchemists at Alchemy come in. The drinks list at this Cooper-Young cocktail lounge is extensive, and the menu includes shareable plates, making Alchemy a shoo-in for Best Happy Hour.
1. Dru's Bar
2. Mollie Fontaine Lounge
3. The Pumping Station
Dru's is a longtime favorite of the Memphis LGBTQ community (and their allies). With karaoke, pool and darts, friendly staff, live bands, and special events during Pride Month, Dru's checks all the boxes for a welcoming neighborhood bar.
1. Earnestine & Hazel's
2. Alex's Tavern
3. The Cove
1. Earnestine & Hazel's
2. Alex's Tavern
3. Young Avenue Deli
Earnestine & Hazel's is in touch with Memphis' soulful history, so it's fitting that the beloved bar nets the award for Best Jukebox and Best Hole in the Wall this year. Why is E&H a perennial favorite, though? Is it the famous Soul Burger? The jazz nights? The aforementioned rockin' jukebox? Yes, all of the above.
1. The Blue Monkey
2. TJ Mulligan's
3. P&H Cafe
Whether you've got a voice like a bell or you wail like a cat in heat (guilty as charged), karaoke is a good time. The Blue Monkey's weekly karaoke nights are no exception — seriously, we're not monkeying around.
1. Chuckles Comedy House
2. P&H Cafe
3. The Orpheum
Chuckles is Memphis' go-to comedy club. With both national and local acts performing regularly, a full bar, and your basic pub grub on the menu, it's the place to be when you're hungry for some humor.
1. Young Avenue Deli
2. Highpocket's
3. The Blue Monkey
Whether you're an ace or a "B" player, with pool tables nestled near the jukebox in the back of the bar, the Deli is a sweet spot to shoot some pool. Rack 'em up!
1. Brookhaven Pub & Grill
2. Celtic Crossing
3. Bayou
This East Memphis pub checks every box on the list of neighborhood bar qualifications, from good food to a wide array of drink options. Televisions hang on the walls for sports fans, and darts and live music nights keep the options for entertainment varied. Owner Rick Spell sums it up best when he says, "We serve fun here."
1. Gold Club
2. Purple Diamond Gentlemen's Club
3. The Pony
The gold standard for strip clubs is the Gold Club. They offer V.I.P. specials and custom packages for a great time. Ooh la la!
1. Allan Creasy, Celtic Crossing
2. David Parks, Restaurant Iris
3. Amber Carey, Brookhaven Pub & Grill
A good bartender makes you feel at home. A great bartender makes you feel at home, even if you just struck out at the weekly trivia tournament. Allan Creasy, a familiar and friendly face behind the bar at Celtic Crossing, is a great bartender.
1. Art Bar at Crosstown Arts
2. B-Side
3. Lucky Cat Ramen
On a recent visit to Art Bar, just to enter the bar, I walked past works of art on display and threaded my way through a crowd watching a jazz quartet. Music followed me in as I found a seat on a quirky green couch and ordered a Sugar Magnolia State of the Guava Mind. With jazz, art, funky furniture, and decadent drinks, no wonder Memphians recognized Art Bar as the Bluff City's Best New Bar.
1. Railgarten
2. Brookhaven Pub & Grill
3. Alchemy
This year alone, Railgarten has played host to countless benefit concerts, bar-wide Nerf gun fights, and crawfish boils. Oh, and there are lawn games, hammocks, ice cream options, and beer galore. Sup it, Railgarten.