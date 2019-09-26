Best of Memphis 2019 Wellness 

Best Barber Shop

1. 1776 Men's Grooming Parlor

2. Baron's Man Cave

3. High Point Barber Shop

1776 Men's Grooming Parlor offers haircuts, straight razor cuts, beard trims, and kids cuts. Whether you're looking to get a fade or a pompadour, 1776 will have you "groomed for freedom," as its tagline promises.

Best Barre Studio

1. Pure Barre

2. Club Pilates

3. Neighborhood Barre

Pure Barre sets the bar pretty high when it comes to barre studios. With highly trained instructors, a focus on community, and a nonjudgemental environment, Pure Barre is Memphis' best place to go for a barre workout, no matter your fitness level.

click to enlarge Crossfit Hit and Run

Best Crossfit Studio

1. CrossFit Hit and Run

2. Crossfit Bartlett

3. Iron Tribe

At CrossFit Hit and Run, it's not all about health and fitness. It's about having fun and becoming your best self, too. The warm, welcoming staff help make that a reality. Everyone from experienced athletes to everyday people can get better, faster, and stronger at CrossFit Hit and Run.

Best Day Spa

1. Gould's

2. The Skin Clinics

3. Pavo Salon Spa

Gould's is a Memphis staple when it comes to a day at the spa. It's the city's top place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life while stepping into a world of relaxation. From deep tissue and hot stone massages to foot rejuvenation, Gould's has what you need and will not disappoint.

Best Place to Get a Facial

1. The Skin Clinics

2. Pavo Salon Spa

3. Gould's

Best Tanning Salon

1. Custom Spray Tanning by Bari at The Skin Clinics

2. Jamazin Mobile Airbrush Tanning

3. Esthetiques Skin Spa

We all want beautiful, polished skin, but sometimes life gets in the way. The Skin Clinics can help. It's the No. 1 place to go in Memphis for both tanning and facials.

Best Hair Salon

1. Pavo Salon

2. Gould's

3. Rachel's Salon & Day Spa

Need a new 'do? Pavo Salon has got you covered. The stylists are friendly and eager to give clients the look they want. This high-end salon can likely master any cut, color, or style your heart desires.

Best Hair Stylist

1. Erica Richardson, Verseau Hair Studio

2. Sarah Coward, Pavo Salon

3. Chelsea Prince, Empire Hair Studio

When it comes to hair styling, Erica Richardson at Verseau Hair Studio is the best in the city. She knows how to give clients a look that fits and pays extra attention to getting it right for each client. She's your girl.

Best Nail Salon

1. Nail Bar & Co.

2. Gloss Nail Bar

3. Envy Nail Bar

Nail Bar & Co. is not your typical nail salon. Yes, they've got you covered with manis and pedis, but the high-end salon is also known for its personalized nail art. The creative, professional staff wants your nails to be as unique as you.

Best Health/Fitness Club

1. YMCA

2. Salvation Army Kroc Center

3. ATC Fitness

With multiple locations in the city, the YMCA comes in as the top health and fitness club in Memphis. The gyms house a variety of top-notch workout equipment, offer group classes taught by knowledgeable instructors, and provide a safe space to get fit.

Best Place to Get Waxed

1. European Wax Center

2. Wax Therapy Studios

3. Gould's

European Wax Center offers all-encompassing waxing services to help reveal beautiful skin from head to toe. The staff are always ready to pamper you and help radiantly transform your skin.

Best Yoga Studio

1. Any Body Yoga

2. Better Bodies Yoga

3. Delta Groove Yoga

Anyone is welcome at Any Body Yoga. That's one of the reasons why it tops the list as the best yoga studio in the city. It's the go-to studio for nourishment of the mind, body, and soul.