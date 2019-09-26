Best of Memphis 2019 Introduction 

We asked, and you made your opinions heard. Of course, I'm referring to the Memphis Flyer's annual Best of Memphis, when Flyer readers do the heavy lifting by casting their votes for their favorite Memphis restaurants, record stores, radio stations, and more. This year, more than 20,000 people voted. Not to be outdone, we, the Flyer staff, have added our own personal favorites. Best Semi-Nude Gardening. Best Conspiracy Theory. You know — that kind of thing. Real serious journalism.

Winners with "BOM" next to their name absolutely dominated their category. Any ties have also been noted.

This issue was written by Shara Clark, Toby Sells, Maya Smith, Jackson Baker, Michael Donahue, Jon Sparks, Julia Baker, Michael Finger, Alex Greene, Chris McCoy, Samuel X. Cicci, and Bruce VanWyngarden. It was designed by Carrie Beasley and illustrated by Bryan Rollins (who had the foresight to be in another country during BOM production. We'll talk when you get back, Bryan). Images by Justin Fox Burks.

As always, we thank our readers, those who submitted nominations and voted and those who didn't. Y'all are the real Best of Memphis. And we thank our advertisers, who make it possible to keep the Flyer free, always. — Jesse Davis >



Categorical links to each section are at the bottom of the your browser window.