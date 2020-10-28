Best of Memphis 2020 Goods & Services 

Best Antiques Store

1. Sheffield Antiques Mall

2. Cotton Row Uniques

3. Antique Warehouse Mall

If you just have a short amount of time, you probably still can find something you can't live without at Sheffield's Antiques Mall by just going down two or three aisles. If you plan on spending some time, get one of their "grocery" carts. Antiques and other pieces in people's booths change, so customers find new items every time.

Best Gift Shop

1. Cotton Row Uniques

2. Babcock Gifts

3. The Broom Closet

Best Home Furnishings

1. Cotton Row Uniques

2. Bartlett Home Furnishings

3. The Great American Home Store

Aunt Gladys has everything. Everyone has an Aunt Gladys. What Aunt Gladys doesn't have is a hand sanitizer tree ornament, a Chewy Vuiton for Puddles, or a Turkish rug stool. Cotton Row Uniques is the Best of Memphis when shopping for gifts and home furnishings for Aunt Gladys (and yourself).

Best Beer Selection (in a store)

1. Buster's Liquors & Wine

2. Madison Growler and Bottle Shop

3. Joe's Wines & Liquor

Best Liquor Store

1. Buster's Liquors & Wines

2. Joe's Wines & Liquor

3. Kirby Wines & Liquors

It's official. Memphis finds Buster's Liquors & Wines intoxicating. Voted the Best of Memphis for best beer selection and liquor store, we couldn't be hoppier for your un-beer-lievable success. Cheers!

Best Local Athletic Goods Store

★ BOM 1. Outdoors Inc.

2. Fleet Feet Sports

3. Breakaway Running

Best Bicycle Shop

1. Outdoors Inc.

2. Victory Bicycle Studio

3. All About Bikes

For shoes, water vessels, bikes, and everything in between, Memphis goes outdoors with Outdoors Inc. Bike, hike, and launch from the dike geared up from the best local athletic goods store and bike shop.

Best Bookstore

1. Novel

2. Burke's Book Store

3. Barnes & Noble

What's the best bookstore for shelf awareness — the place to not only get books, but puzzles, games, crafts, toys, and more? With more stories than the Tower Center, Memphis voted Novel the best bookstore. Let the good tomes roll.

Best Butcher

★ BOM 1. Charlie's Meat Market

2. The Fresh Market

3. Thomas Meat & Seafood Market

Some places are all meat and no potatoes. Not Charlie's Meat Market. They've got potatoes, too. There's no mis-steakin' why Memphis voted this butcher a cut above the rest.

Best Creative Agency

1. Sauce Marketing

2. Archer Malmo

3. Neon Canvas

Oh, you saucy little minx, enticing us with your spicy marketing strategies. You add the most flavor and visual appeal to websites, branding, and growth strategies, according to Memphis Flyer BOM voters. You're awesome, Sauce.

Best Day Care

for Kids

1. Lindenwood Christian Child Care Center

2. Memphis Jewish Community Center

3. Christ the King Lutheran Church

No kidding, Memphis gave Lindenwood Christian Child Care Center the lion's share of votes for best day care for kids. With class names for infants to toddlers like lambs, bunnies, and dinosaurs, it's no wonder they're the bees' knees.

Best Event Rental Venue

click to enlarge Memphis Botanic Garden

1. Memphis Botanic Garden

2. Dixon Gallery and Gardens

3. 409 South Main Events

What's the best place in Memphis to have a wedding, host a party, or plan a meeting? Flyer readers voted Memphis Botanic Garden as the best bloomin' event rental venue in town. It's no garden variety space.

Best Farmers Market

1. Memphis Farmers Market

2. Agricenter Farmer's Market

3. Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market

Vegetables and communities must be grown with care. Maybe that's why Memphis Farmers Market is the pick of the crop when it comes to farmers markets, by adding herb appeal to Downtown Memphis.

Best Florist

1. Pugh's Flowers

2. Holliday Flowers & Events

3. Rachel's Flower Shop

Ah, what pray tell is that pungent

scent of roses and honeysuckle filling the air? It must be Pughy, the world's only delightfully fragrant skunk, who works so hard for the locally owned Pugh's Flowers family business. It makes scents that Pugh's is the Best of Memphis florist.

Best Garden Center

1. Dan West Garden Center

2. Urban Earth Garden Center

3. Midtown Nursery

Since 1952, Dan West's has been the go-to place for your botanic necessities, whether it's plants, supplies, or knowledge. What you need to grow and what you need to know is either at the original store on Poplar or the facility out in Eads.

Best Golf Course

1. Windyke Country Club

2. Links at Galloway Golf Course

3. TPC Southwind

As a family-oriented country club, Windyke offers not only a terrific golf experience on three courses, but also dining, tennis, and swimming. There are seasonal events throughout the year, and it's an ideal place to have a banquet or a wedding ceremony.

Best Grocery Store

1. Trader Joe's

2. ALDI

3. Superlo Foods

What does Germantown have that Memphis doesn't? Yep, a Trader Joe's, although there's considerable sentiment for the grocery chain to open another location in the Bluff City. Fans love the prices, the white cheddar popcorn, the selection, the customer service ... well, you get the picture.

Best Specialty Treat Shop

1. Dinstuhl's Fine Candies

2. Jerry's Sno Cones

Tie 3. La Michoacana

Muddy's Bake Shop + Coffee

There are several locations around town (and Downtown has reopened), and doesn't your mouth water when we mention cashew crunch, caramel apple, chocolate covered pineapple, cat (and bat) suckers, chocolate playing cards, and chocolate pecan fudge? We don't need Willy Wonka when we have Dinstuhl's.

Best Shopping Center

1. Shops of Saddle Creek

2. Laurelwood Shopping Center

3. Crosstown Concourse

The Germantown shopping complex is an elegant place to seek out great fashion, beauty, home, and technology goods, from the trendy to the iconic. And then stop for some coffee or a bite to eat. Its architectural design and singular shops make Saddle Creek a lifestyle center.

Best Hotel

click to enlarge Peabody Hotel

★ BOM 1. Peabody Hotel

2. The Central Station Memphis, Curio Collection by Hilton

3. ARRIVE Memphis

It's called the historic Peabody for a reason. The "South's Grand Hotel" has charm, elegance, and a warm hospitality to offer guests, along with ducks and their duckmaster, remarkable shops, and a lounge that has entertained the famous, the infamous, and everyday folks.

Best Law Firm

1. Baker Donelson

2. Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz Personal Injury Attorneys

3. Burch Porter & Johnson PLLC

As one of the city's best-known firms, Baker Donelson offers trusted counsel, innovative services, an award-winning culture, a wide reach and deep bench of talent, and a powerful commitment to the community. That's why it's been a prestigious firm for all of its 130 years.

Best Lingerie Shop

★ BOM 1. Coco & Lola's

2. Trousseau

3. A Fitting Place

They're more than happy to mention all of the unmentionables at Coco & Lola's. They'll show you two-piece bra and panty sets, two- and three-piece garters, chemises, babydolls, bustiers, and corsets. If there's anything intimate you haven't thought of, trust them. They have.

Best Local Bank or Credit Union

★ BOM 1. Orion Federal Credit Union

2. First Horizon Bank

3. First South Financial Credit Union

For some time now, Orion has upped the ante on customer service as well as community involvement. It also has something most credit unions don't: being cool. Just check out its new headquarters in the old Wonder Bread building near Downtown.

Best Local Fine Jewelry Store

1. Ed Harris Jewelry

2. Mednikow Jewelers

3. Sissy's Log Cabin

With its large inventory of designer watches, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings, Ed Harris is ready to provide what's needed for an engagement, wedding, anniversary, birthday, or special occasion. If you're looking for something elegant and unique, he's got it.

Best Regional College

click to enlarge University of Memphis

★ BOM 1. University of Memphis

2. Southwest Tennessee Community College

3. Rhodes College

The Tigers are roaring, and it's not because of their football or basketball teams. The latest issue of U.S. News & World Report now ranks the U of M at No. 126 in its national list of the nation's "Top Public Universities," one of only three schools in Tennessee mentioned in that category. What's more, Memphis made the top-100 in "Top Performers in Social Mobility," and its engineering program was ranked No. 161 nationwide.

Best Independent School

1. Christian Brothers High School

2. Lausanne Collegiate School

Tie 3. Briarcrest Christian School

St. Mary's Episcopal School

Academics? Last year, every graduate of CBHS was accepted to college. Athletics? How about 17 different sports and 45 state championship appearances. Combine that with learning based on the Lasallian tradition, low student-teacher ratio, and a school that considers itself a community instead of just a campus, and the Brothers are a winner.

Best Local

Public School

1. White Station High School

2. Snowden School

3. Houston High School

Let's see: Accomplished teachers, up-to-date facilities, winning sports teams, state-of-the-art equipment for in-person or remote learning, and a record of achievement at every level. It's easy to see why parents and students picked White Station as the best public school in the Memphis area.

Best Place to

Get Vintage/

Used Clothing

1. Flashback

2. Goodwill

3. City Thrift

"Used clothing"? Oh please, this is like stepping into a vintage department store, packed to the rafters with classic clothes in styles that have remained timeless. And it's not just clothes — how about lamps, furniture, and other items from times past? We have no idea where longtime owner Millett Vance finds these wonderful treasures, but we're glad she does.

Best Local Store for Men's Clothing

1. Oak Hall

2. Dixie Pickers

3. Outdoors Inc.

Best Local Store for Men's Shoes

1. Oak Hall

2. Outdoors Inc.

3. Breakaway Running

Founded in Memphis in 1859, Oak Hall is one of the country's oldest family-owned businesses. If you're looking for the very best designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, combined with a relaxing shopping experience and first-class customer service, look here first. As one of their old advertisements proclaimed, "Oak Hall is the store with more."

Best Local Store for Women's Clothing

1. Indigo

2. The Ivory Closet

3. Crazy Beautiful

At first, it seems a bold move to open a boutique that offers mainly denim clothing, but Indigo takes it a step further than just designer jeans. Customers won't get the blues when they encounter the selection of tops, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and other first-rate accessories.

Best Local Store for Women's Shoes

1. Joseph

2. Kaufman Shoes

3. Cook & Love Shoes

When the Wexner family opened a tiny shoe store Downtown in 1930, they probably never imagined modern-day customers would consider it one of the top-rated high-fashion stores in Memphis. But if you're looking for international designers like Louboutin, Prada, St. Laurent, Gucci, and more, this is the place that lets you put your best foot forward.

Best Music Equipment Store

1. Amro Music

2. Memphis Drum Shop

3. Martin Music

Need a guitar so you can become a rock star? Sure, you can buy one here. But if you'd rather play the flute, bassoon, French horn, or even the oboe, you can find those here, too. For anybody who wants to march to the beat of a different drummer, Amro's the store for you. Oh, and they sell drums, too.

Best Pet Boarding/Day Care

click to enlarge Photographs by Justin Fox Burks

Browndog Lodge

1. BrownDog Lodge

2. Dogs Rule Day Care & School

3. Claridge Spa Pet Resort

Man's best friend gets Best of Show treatment at BrownDog, where pets are pampered with a private room, bed, flat-screen TV, three walks daily, a real grass yard, and even personal massages. Heck, we'd stay there ourselves if we could.

Best Pet Store

★ BOM 1. Hollywood Feed

2. Three Dog Bakery

3. PetSmart

The "Feed" part of their name is only part of the story. No matter what kind of critter you have, this store has something for them (and you): bowls, collars, leads, treats, toys, medications, beds, crates, cages, kennels, grooming tools, and yes — even pet clothing. If you come home to Mr. Puddles empty-handed, don't blame us if he lives up to his name.

Best Vet

1. Walnut Grove Animal Clinic

2. The Pet Hospitals

3. Utopia Animal Hospital

Since Dr. Chuck Halford founded Walnut Grove Animal Clinic 27 years ago, he and his colleagues have been taking good care of our furry (and scaly) friends. Our readers chose them because they recognize that our pets are members of our families.

Best Realtor

1. Ashley Onsby, MidSouth Residential

2. Julie Upchurch, McWaters & Associates Realtors

3. Todd "Too Tall" Adams, Keller Williams Realty

The Memphis-area real estate market has never been hotter. Whether you're looking for a starter home or trying to upgrade your living space, you need someone you trust to represent your interests in a complicated world. Our readers chose Onsby, who works from Arlington to Downtown and all points in between.

Best Home Remodeling Service

1. Two Broke Bartenders

2. Crone Construction

3. RKA Construction

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the lives of millions of people. No one has been hit harder than food service workers. When entrepreneur Taylor Berger's restaurants closed for lockdown in March, he put displaced bartenders to work providing home services of all kinds. In just a few short months, Two Broke Bartenders has become indispensable to Memphis.

Best Record Store

click to enlarge Goner Records

1. Goner Records

2. Shangri-La Records

3. Memphis Music

Goner isn't just carrying on the proud tradition of Memphis music retailing, it's also a record label and center of a music community. This year, they've expanded into another realm. Gonerfest, the annual gathering of the punk rock tribes, moved online and included bands from as far away as Auckland, New Zealand, and Berlin, Germany. Goner proves Memphis music's worldwide reach.

Best Sex Shop

1. Lovers

2. Inz & Outz

3. Romantix

What do you want from a sex shop? Selection and discretion. The Memphis favorite Christal's has changed its name to Lovers, but they're still sex-positive Flyer readers' go-to for lingerie, toys, and novelties. Treat yourself when it's time to spice up the boudoir.

Best Tattoo Artist

1. Nathan Parten, Trilogy Tattoos

2. Peter Miller, Underground Art

3. Jordan Epperson, Bluff City Tattoo

Tattoo artists have been hit hard in the pandemic. Nathan Parten's fine linework and creative designs have made him a favorite of the Bluff City inked set. He has recently expanded his pallet by making forays into animation, creating music videos for Louise Page and HEELS.

Best Tattoo Studio

1. Bluff City Tattoo

2. Trilogy

3. Underground Art

Bluff City Tattoo is a relative newcomer on the scene, having only been founded in 2018. But with heavily illustrated Lucero guitarist Brian Venable as a co-owner and front man, they have quickly become a favorite for Memphis Flyer readers looking to make some permanent alterations to the body beautiful.

Best Alternative Smoke Shop

★ BOM 1. Whatever

2. Cloud9 Smoke Shop & Vape Shop

3. Wizards

Best Tobacco/

Cigar Shop

1. Whatever

2. Tinder Box

3. Madison Tobacco

When you're stuck at home in quarantine, you need to chill. Our readers chose Whatever as the place to go for chillout accessories both basic and exotic. Their profile has been boosted by the legalization of CBD flower and other products. It's an anxious time, so take the edge off.

Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

★ BOM 1. Bumpus Harley-Davidson

2. Indian of Memphis

3. Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson

You know the ideal socially distanced activity? Speeding down the highway on a roaring motorcycle! Just try to catch me, COVID! For years, it's been clear: When our readers are ready to hop on a hog, they hit Bumpus Harley-Davidson.

Best New Car Dealership

1. Jim Keras Subaru

2. Roadshow BMW

3. Wolfchase Honda

The Mayor of Covington Pike wants to put you in a Scubie. Jim Keras has been a trusted name in car sales in the Bluff City for years, and our readers have rewarded the great deals, service, and financing by naming them the Best of Memphis.

Best Used Car Dealership

click to enlarge CarMax

1. CarMax

2. City Auto

3. Smith Imports

Used car sales have boomed during the pandemic. Edmunds reported Americans bought 1.2 million autos in July alone. In our survey, readers chose the convenience and selection of CarMax, the nationwide retailer with a strong online presence.

Best Auto Repair

1. Gateway Tire & Service Center

2. Christian Brothers Automotive

3. Barton's Car Care

When Flyer readers are in the market for new tires, a tune-up, or other auto repairs and want service that's convenient and affordable, they hit the road with Gateway.