Best of Memphis 2020 Introduction 

The votes have been tallied, and Memphis has spoken. Ready to see the results of the Memphis Flyer's annual Best of Memphis readers' poll? From restaurants to radio, salons to smoke shops, family fun and festivals, and everything in between, you chose your favorites. Winners with "BOM" next to their name absolutely dominated their category. Any ties have also been noted.

The Flyer staff had a little fun with this, as well, and chose some of our own faves in this COVID-doomed year. You can find those, including Best Place to Pretend Everything is Normal, Best Wildlife Whisperer, and Best Reason to Break Quarantine (hint: there isn't one), in the Staff Picks section.

This issue was written by Samuel X. Cicci, Shara Clark, Jesse Davis, Michael Donahue, Michael Finger, Alex Greene, Matthew J. Harris, Chris McCoy, Julie Ray, Toby Sells, Jon W. Sparks, and Bruce VanWyngarden. It was designed by Carrie Beasley with images by Justin Fox Burks.

Thanks to our readers, those who submitted nominations and voted and those who didn't. Y'all are the true Best of Memphis. And we thank our advertisers, who make it possible to keep the Flyer free, always.