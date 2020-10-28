Best of Memphis 2020 Media & Personalities 

Best Podcast

1. Chris Vernon Show

2. Night Classy

3. Verbally Effective Podcast

Chris Vernon took his popular sports talk show from FM radio to the internet a few years ago. Listeners managed to follow him and make him the top vote-getter for Best Podcast.

Best Columnist

1. Geoff Calkins, Daily Memphian

2. Wendi Thomas, MLK50

3. Michael Donahue, Memphis Flyer

Geoff Calkins is a perennial winner in this category. Leaving the Commercial Appeal and moving to the online Daily Memphian hasn't hurt his following among Flyer readers. Sports or human interest, Geoff is the best.

Best Reporter

1. Kontji Anthony

2. Joe Birch

3. Jeremy Pierre

Kontji Anthony takes the prize in

this new category. She's smart, she's

on top of her game, and she's on top of the Flyer's poll. Get your news clues from Kontji!

Best Radio Personality

1. Ron Olson

2. Drake Hall

3. Gary Parrish

A longtime and much-traveled veteran of Memphis' radio wars, Ron Olson moves into the No. 1 slot as Flyer readers' favorite radio personality. Perseverance pays off!

Best Local Radio Show

1. Gary Parrish Show

2. Ron and Karen

3. South Main Soul Club on WEVL

Gary Parrish's blend of humor, entertainment, insight, and the occasional political opinion has landed him at the top of the radio dial for hosting the Best Local Radio Show.

Best Sports Radio

1. 92.9 ESPN

2. Chris Vernon Show

3. Gary Parrish

It's clear that Flyer readers think 92.9's lineup is the best sports programming in town from dawn to dusk — talking Tigers, Grizzlies, SEC, and smack.

Best Radio Station

click to enlarge Justin Fox Burks

WEVL-FM 89.9

★ BOM 1. WEVL-FM 89.9

2. The River 104.5

3. WKNO

Listener-supported and listener-programmed, WEVL takes this category year after year. And this year is no exception. Tune in for an eclectic mix of music — from hip-hop to bluegrass to Celtic.

Best TV News Anchor

1. Joe Birch

2. Kontji Anthony

3. Mearl Purvis

What can you say about perennial Best News Anchor Joe Birch. He's won this award so many times we ought to name it after him. Congrats for the millionth year in a row!

Best TV Sportscaster

★ BOM 1. Jarvis Greer

Tie 2. Doc Holliday

Jessica Benson

3. Pete Pranica

Jarvis Greer is another of WMC-Channel 5's year-after-year winners. The former Memphis Tiger has a great attitude and stellar reporting chops, plus that ever-present upbeat hometown spirit.

Best TV Weatherperson

★ BOM 1. Chelsea Chandler

2. Ron Childers

3. Brittany Bryant

Chelsea Chandler steps up to the green screen and talks about the weather better than anybody in town, say our Flyer voters. She's definitely on the radar these days.