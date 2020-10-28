Best of Memphis 2020 Nightlife 

Best Beer Selection (in a bar)

1. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

2. Young Avenue Deli

3. Lucchesi's Beer Garden

The UFO-themed bar Downtown has made its name by having the best beer selection in the galaxy. Frankly, we wouldn't be surprised if they could even serve up a Romulan Ale or a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster. Seriously, if anyone could, it would be Flying Saucer. Beam us up.

Best College Hangout

click to enlarge Photographs by Justin Fox Burks

RP Tracks

1. RP Tracks

2. Railgarten

3. Newby's

Anyone who has spent any time near the University of Memphis campus has popped into RP Tracks for a brew or a bite. It's the one great uniter between students, professors, and staff. Well, that and maybe getting caught by the train. For excellent BBQ Tofu Nachos and enough beer to float a frat party, it's got to be RP Tracks.

Best After-Hours Night Spot

1. Alex's Tavern

2. Earnestine & Hazel's

3. Paula & Raiford's Disco

Maybe Granny was right and nothing good ever happens after 2 a.m. But then again, even Granny has been wrong once or twice. So where to go after last call on those nights that just shouldn't end? Alex's Tavern. When you need some Rock-Mo's Chicken Drummies to soak up all that cheap beer? Definitely Alex's.

Best Nightclub

1. Paula & Raiford's Disco

2. Lafayette's Music Room

3. Hernando's Hide-A-Way

The best option when you want to "dance, dance, dance the night away" has absolutely got to be Paula & Raiford's Disco. Don't mind the (sometimes) long line to get inside, because, believe us, it is worth it. Light-up dance floor, signage forbidding drug use, 40-oz. beer, and all the grooviest hits of yesteryear combine to make Raiford's Memphis' Best Nightclub.

Best Craft Cocktails

★ BOM 1. Alchemy Memphis

2. The Cove

3. Art Bar at Crosstown Arts

Best Happy Hour

1. Alchemy Memphis

2. The Blue Monkey

3. Babalu

Best Bar

1. Alchemy Memphis

2. Lafayette's Music Room

3. Art Bar at Crosstown Arts

The mix masters at Alchemy must have found the secret ingredient to a BOM hat trick. With an overwhelming win for Best Craft Cocktails, and wins for Best Happy Hour and the coveted Best Bar title, the tastefully appointed Cooper-Young bar has all the right ingredients for a happy hour hotspot.

Best Gay Bar

1. Dru's Bar

2. Mollie Fontaine Lounge

3. The Pumping Station

Dru's is the little neighborhood bar on Madison Avenue with the cool murals outside. They have karaoke, pool, comedy, and drag shows three nights a week. And cold brews served by friendly staff, of course. Like the mural says, Dru's is "not just a bar, it's your bar!"

Best Hole in the Wall

1. Earnestine & Hazel's

2. Alex's Tavern

3. P&H Cafe

It's not every hole in the wall that used to be a brothel, or used to host hometown hero Craig Brewer's famous Heaven and Hell Halloween parties. Or that's totally haunted, has a long-running jazz night, and serves up a Soul Burger so tasty it's been known to bring grown men to tears. Maybe that's why Memphians proudly choose Earnestine & Hazel's as Memphis' Best Hole in the Wall.

Best Karaoke

1. P&H Cafe

2. Dru's Bar

3. The Blue Monkey

The last six or seven months have been a long year. A really long year. But one of the things keeping us going is the thought of karaoke at the P&H Cafe. The mural on the ceiling, the various portraits of Elvis scattered about, the bobcat above the bar — this is the neighborhood dive where you're always welcome, no matter how off-key your rendition of "Memory" may be. That's right, we're singing "Memory" from Cats, and they still serve us. Bless 'em.

Best Place to See Stand-Up

1. Chuckles Comedy House

2. P&H Cafe

3. The Orpheum

In the 14th century, Henri de Mondeville, a professor of surgery, promoted laughter as a post-operative therapy. Laughter, he said, was the best medicine. He's not wrong. Laughter causes a release of pain-numbing endorphins, and it improves blood flow, too. So get ye to Chuckles for some stand-up comedy and healing humor. Doctor's orders.

Best Place to Shoot Pool

1. Young Avenue Deli

2. Highpocket's

3. P&H Cafe

Ah, the Deli. It's perfectly situated, stumbling distance from all of Cooper-Young. Fuel your pool game with a reuben or a Sam I Am sandwich and a local beer, sidle up to the green-felted table, and slap your quarters down. Chalk up your cue, sip on your brew, and get ready to win this thing. Rack 'em up!

Best Sports Bar

1. Brookhaven Pub & Grill

2. Bayou Bar & Grill

3. Huey's

This East Memphis hotspot has everything one could ask for in a sports bar. Impressive selection of foreign, domestic, and local brews? Check. Great pub grub? Check — try Brookhaven favorites like the Memphis Melt or the BLTC. All that, and the game is on. Owner Rick Spell says it best: "We serve fun here."

Best Strip Club

1. Gold Club

2. The Pony

3. Purple Diamond

At the church picnic, Linda served the fried chicken. One man was having trouble deciding what piece of chicken he preferred. Linda helped him out by saying, "Most men prefer thighs and breasts." For the hottest thighs and breasts in Memphis, see Linda at the Gold Club.

Best Bartender

1. Allan Creasy, Celtic Crossing

2. Morgan McKinney, Bari

3. David Parks, The Cove

Allan Creasy has topped this list many times in his 15 years behind the bar at Celtic Crossing. But he told the Flyer recently that he feels guilty about it. Others are better at mixology than he is, he said, he's just quick with a pint and a joke. Nevertheless, hordes of Celtic regulars have decried Creasy's departure but celebrated his new gig raising political cash for Future 901.

Best New Bar

click to enlarge Slider Inn

1. Slider Inn - Downtown

2. Knifebird Wine Bar

3. Bar Keough

Burgers and beer. What more do you need? With their savory sliders and robust drink menu, Slider Inn's Downtown location tops the list as the Best New Bar in town.