Best of Memphis 2020 Wellness 

Best Barber Shop

1. 1776 Men's Grooming Parlor

2. The Kee Barber

3. Gould's Salon Spa

1776 Men's Grooming Parlor offers haircuts, beard trims, and kids' cuts. Serving both Collierville and Memphis, if you are looking for a close cut, fresh fade, or a prestigious pompadour, 1776 will have you "groomed for freedom," just like their tagline guarantees.

Best Day Spa

1. Gould's Salon Spa

2. The Well by Pavo

3. Rachel's Salon & Day Spa

Best Place to Get

a Facial

1. Gould's Salon Spa

2. The Well by Pavo

3. The Skin Clinics (Germantown)

If you want to step away from reality for a few hours, Gould's Salon Spa has you covered. Our readers think it's the best place in Memphis to escape from the stress of the city and melt into relaxation.

Best Place to Get

a Tan

1. Custom Spray Tanning by Bari @ SkinBody Memphis

2. Palm Beach Tan

3. Esthetiques Skin Spa

We all want good skin, but tanning isn't necessarily the easiest thing in the world. Luckily, SkinBody Memphis has you covered. They are the No. 1 place Flyer readers choose in Memphis for tanning.

Best Hair Salon

click to enlarge Photographs by Justin Fox Burks

Pavo Salon

1. Pavo Salon

2. Verseau Hair Studio

3. Gould's Salon Spa

Is it their friendly faces? Their talented stylists? Their great service? More than likely, it's all three that made Memphis choose Pavo Salon as the Best Hair Salon. This high-end salon can do it all while making it look easy.

Best Hair Stylist

★ BOM 1. Erica Richardson, Verseau Hair Studio

2. Angela Windsor-Cummings, Gould's

3. Jarrad Baker, Hero Saga Salon

They say hard work pays off. Erica Richardson at Verseau Hair Studio

was voted Best in Memphis last year and continues her streak. Her commitment to her customers and ability to leave them satisfied make her a cut above the rest.

Best Nail Salon

1. Nail Bar & Co.

2. Gloss Nail Bar

3. Envy Nail Bar

Nail Bar & Co. turns nails into art. While you can go in and get the usual mani and pedi, they also provide personalized nail art. No matter how you want your nails to look, they will create a design to fit your style.

Best Health/Fitness Club

1. Kroc Center Memphis

2. YMCA

click to enlarge Any Body Yoga

3. Any Body Yoga

With your body in mind, Kroc Center was an easy choice for Flyer readers' Best Health/Fitness Club. Their helpful staff, top-notch fitness equipment, and commitment to fitness provide a great place to get fit.

Best Place to Get Waxed

★ BOM 1. European Wax Center

2. Gould's Salon Spa

3. The Well by Pavo

With a clean environment and knowledgeable, well-trained staff, the European Wax Center is waiting to spoil you and reinvigorate your skin. Their need to please set them apart in our poll.

Best Specialty Fitness Studio

1. Any Body Yoga

2. Better Bodies Yoga

3. CycleBar

Everybody is welcome at Any Body Yoga. The friendly studio tops the list as the best Specialty Fitness Studio in the city due to its commitment to welcoming all.

Best Medical Aesthetic Spa

1. The Skin Clinics (Germantown)

2. SkinBody Memphis

3. Memphis Laser Clinic

The Skin Clinics set a pretty high bar when it comes to skin care. Providing a wide array of services, they will help you reclaim your beautiful skin.