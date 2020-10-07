Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Black Lodge Hosts “Queer Horror” Outdoor Screening Event 

Sleepaway Camp and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge will be shown October 9th.

by Julie Ray

This Friday, October 9th, Black Lodge will be screening two favorite queer camp horrors. One is ironically called Sleepaway Camp. It's covered with the camp stamp. Teen movie — puh-leese. Made in the '80s —so campy. If you haven't seen it, here's the rundown: A killer is at a teen sleepaway camp, and each night another person is found dead. What secrets lie there? The camp is called Arawak. They deserve it just for thinking they won't get whacked at a camp with that name.

On their Facebook page, Black Lodge urges attendees not to google this sleeper film, "The less you know about this one, the better. The ending is iconic, and any research will pretty much spoil it."

The first movie of the night will be A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, another '80s film about teenagers. In this film, the Freddy Krueger story continues when the Walsh family moves into a house on Elm Street. That house just happens to be the former residence of Nancy Thompson, the sole survivor from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Jesse Walsh finds himself up against Krueger. You always knew you were being set up for a sequel if someone survived. It's a slasher film — I'm sure you know what happens. Nevertheless, you'll want to follow Jesse and his girlfriend as they try to outsmart the dream slayer.

Black Lodge requests no children in attendance due to the adult nature of the films. Bring a friend for emotional support and a chair or blanket, as the screening is outdoors. Soft drinks will be sold, mask-wearing is mandatory, and donations are appreciated. Message the host on Facebook to reserve a space.

Queer Horror Night, Black Lodge, 405 N. Cleveland, Friday, October 9, 7-10 p.m., free.

