Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 15, 2019 Music » Record Reviews

Bobby Rush is Back, Grooving the Blues Away 

by Alex Greene
image001.jpg

The title of Bobby Rush's new album, Sitting on Top of the Blues (Deep Rush/Thirty Tigers), might conjure up deep echoes of Howlin' Wolf singing the masterfully weary classic, "Sittin' On Top of the World," itself a cover of the original by Walter Vinson and Lonnie Chatmon of the Mississippi Sheiks. But really, the title is merely a feint to the left while Rush prepares to wallop us with a lively right hook.

What this disc serves up instead is a consistently funky, soulful, boogie record, more reminiscent of classic Rufus Thomas than the Wolf. And that's just fine. There's an openness to the distorted tones of the modern guitar, yes, but nothing to the extent of iconic North Mississippi hill country blues like R.L. Burnside. Instead, the record has the punch and panache of timeless Stax tracks, full of clean lines punctuated by the occasional horn stabs. Mostly, though, it's all guitar, drums, bass, organ or piano, and harp.

It kicks off with the heavy mid-tempo funk of "Hey, Hey Bobby Rush," which is very Staxy indeed. "I'm a blues man!" he sings, with a more lively take on that role than Albert King's classic "I'll Play the Blues For You." Here, the arrangement snaps with quick turnarounds and sudden guitar breaks that catch you off guard.

Rush has a way with a vocal hook, as in the opener's titular chant, which sounds almost like "Hey, Hey Pocky-Way," or with the infectious "Get outta here, which ya ____!" in the song of that name. In true blues fashion, the blank is left open to the listener's judgment, or lack thereof.

There are some slower moments, of course, as with the stripped down acoustic number, "Recipe for Love," or the the sultry soul of "Slow Motion." "I wanna make love to your sexy body," he sings, "but first I wanna make love to your mind." And if his live show features the same slow-phased guitar and steady groove of the record, he'll have them fainting in their seats.

And true Bobby Rush fans, or even the idle dabblers among us, can find out for themselves at tonight's record release show, Friday, August 16th at the Blues Hall of Fame Museum. It's an all-too-rare show in this remarkable space, presided over by a master of the living craft, living right here on our doorstep. 

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Bobby Rush Album Release Party @ Blues Hall of Fame Museum

    • Fri., Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More Record Reviews »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Blog

U of M Students Look to Raise Funds for African-American Greek Organizations

Maya Smith 08/16/2019

Music Blog

Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs Offers a Deep Appreciation

Alex Greene 08/16/2019

Politics Feature

Money Talk: A Look at Council Race Funding

Jackson Baker 08/16/2019

Film Features

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

Chris McCoy 08/16/2019

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Dispatch War Rocket Ajax to Time Warp Drive-In's FUTURECOOL

Chris McCoy 08/16/2019

We Saw You

Elvis is Everywhere!

Michael Donahue 08/15/2019

Music Features

1000 Lights: Zen and the Art of Stooges Covers

Jesse Davis 08/15/2019

Letter From The Editor

Save the Swamp

Bruce VanWyngarden 08/15/2019

Art Feature

Frida at Frist

Alex Greene 08/15/2019

Food & Wine

A.M. Alt: The Perils of Day-Drinking

Richard Murff 08/15/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Alex Greene

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation