CannaBeat: Cannabis Beer & Medical Marijuana in Mississippi 

A group is pushing to get a medical cannabis initiative on the ballot for the 2020 general election in Mississippi next year, and it's nearly there.

Medical Marijuana 2020 told The Clarion Ledger newspaper recently that it had two-thirds of the 86,000 signatures it needed to put the issue to Magnolia State voters next year. The group has until September 6th to get the signatures and file them with election officials.

SweetWater’s 420 Strain G13 IPA

Canna-Beer

Beverage companies are betting big bucks that you want to drink cannabis beer.

When Molson Coors teamed up with HEXO, a cannabis grower, its CEO said the cannabis-infused beer business could grow to $10 billion annually — and that's only in Canada.

Anheuser-Busch teamed up with cannabis-grower Tilray recently in a $50-million deal. Constellation Brands, the maker of Modelo and Corona, invested $4 billion in a grower called Canopy Growth.

You can already find cannabis-inspired beers in Memphis, like Pinner by Oskar Blues. SweetWater says its 420 Strain G13 IPA is "not illegal, but it smells like it should be."