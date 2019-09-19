CannaBeat: CBD Dinner, Arkansas Dispensary Sales 

Local CBD store Ounce of Hope, Edible Memphis, and Comeback Coffee will offer one of the city's first CBD-paired food and wine dinners.

Chef Justin Hughes of Cafe 1912 will prepare a four-course menu matched with products from Ounce of Hope at Comeback Coffee on Saturday, September 28th.

Dinner will be paired with approximately 70 milligrams of CBD, with Ounce of Hope experts serving as guides for each course, highlighting the products used, according to the event's Facebook page.

The dinner will also feature cocktails curated by Paul Gilliam from Lucky Cat Ramen.

Event tickets are $250. Each ticket comes with a free goodie bag from Ounce of Hope. Those bags will include a joint, honey sticks, and samples of salve, melatonin pills, and oils.

click to enlarge Ounce of Hope/Facebook

CBD flower and joints from Ounce of Hope

Green on Green

In another first for America, cannabis has caught the attention of Wall Street.

Tilray Inc. made the cannabis industry's first initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, selling shares on the NASDAQ. Many have followed since. Cowen analyst Vivien Azer began following some of the industry's top players in 2016, becoming the first in the country to watch the industry. On Friday, Azer began formal coverage for her company, another first in the industry, according to Yahoo! Finance.

She said three companies will beat expectations — Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs. Azor predicted U.S. cannabis sales will hit $80 billion by 2038.

Ark-annabis

In five months, more than $9.1 million worth of medical cannabis has been sold in Arkansas' eight dispensaries, according to the latest figures from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

The state's ninth dispensary, Acanza, opened for business in Fayetteville on Friday. The commission is working on a final inspection date for Harvest Cannabis Dispensary in Conway.

Here's how much each dispensary has sold so far (in the order in which they were opened):

• Doctor's Orders (Hot Springs): 127.38 pounds

• Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs): 464.61 pounds

• Arkansas Natural Products: 96.16 pounds

• Greenlight Dispensary (Helena): 93.50 pounds

• Native Green Wellness (Hensley): 175.51 pounds

• Fiddler's Green (Mountain View): 107.08 pounds

• Releaf Center (Bentonville): 135.47 pounds

• The Source (Bentonville): 75.59 pounds

Combined, the sales come to more than 1,275 pounds.