Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 19, 2019 News » News Feature

CannaBeat: CBD Dinner, Arkansas Dispensary Sales 

Ounce of Hope wants to make sure Memphians eat their greens.

by Toby Sells

Local CBD store Ounce of Hope, Edible Memphis, and Comeback Coffee will offer one of the city's first CBD-paired food and wine dinners.

Chef Justin Hughes of Cafe 1912 will prepare a four-course menu matched with products from Ounce of Hope at Comeback Coffee on Saturday, September 28th.

Dinner will be paired with approximately 70 milligrams of CBD, with Ounce of Hope experts serving as guides for each course, highlighting the products used, according to the event's Facebook page.

The dinner will also feature cocktails curated by Paul Gilliam from Lucky Cat Ramen.

Event tickets are $250. Each ticket comes with a free goodie bag from Ounce of Hope. Those bags will include a joint, honey sticks, and samples of salve, melatonin pills, and oils.

click to enlarge CBD flower and joints from - Ounce of Hope - OUNCE OF HOPE/FACEBOOK
  • Ounce of Hope/Facebook
  • CBD flower and joints from Ounce of Hope

Green on Green

In another first for America, cannabis has caught the attention of Wall Street.

Tilray Inc. made the cannabis industry's first initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, selling shares on the NASDAQ. Many have followed since. Cowen analyst Vivien Azer began following some of the industry's top players in 2016, becoming the first in the country to watch the industry. On Friday, Azer began formal coverage for her company, another first in the industry, according to Yahoo! Finance.

She said three companies will beat expectations — Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs. Azor predicted U.S. cannabis sales will hit $80 billion by 2038.

Ark-annabis

In five months, more than $9.1 million worth of medical cannabis has been sold in Arkansas' eight dispensaries, according to the latest figures from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

The state's ninth dispensary, Acanza, opened for business in Fayetteville on Friday. The commission is working on a final inspection date for Harvest Cannabis Dispensary in Conway.

Here's how much each dispensary has sold so far (in the order in which they were opened):

• Doctor's Orders (Hot Springs): 127.38 pounds

• Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs): 464.61 pounds

• Arkansas Natural Products: 96.16 pounds

• Greenlight Dispensary (Helena): 93.50 pounds

• Native Green Wellness (Hensley): 175.51 pounds

• Fiddler's Green (Mountain View): 107.08 pounds

• Releaf Center (Bentonville): 135.47 pounds

• The Source (Bentonville): 75.59 pounds

Combined, the sales come to more than 1,275 pounds.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More News Feature »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Art Feature

Metal Sculptor Lewis Body Sets up Shop in Memphis

Michael Donahue 09/19/2019

Film Features

Hustlers

Jesse Davis 09/19/2019

Food & Wine

Giddy Up, 409: The Bar at Puck Food Hall

Meghan Stuthard 09/19/2019

Viewpoint

Church and Crump and the Myth of Black Political Elitism

Earle Fisher 09/19/2019

Sports Feature

901FC Goes For Glory ... and the Playoffs

Samuel X. Cicci 09/19/2019

The Rant

Coco: On Pets, Passages, and Social Media

Jen Clarke 09/19/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis Sandwich Clique, Festival Weekend

09/19/2019

The Fly-By

‘Where’s the Punchline?’

Maya Smith 09/19/2019

We Recommend

Shoppin’ on the River: Fall Night Market this Weekend

Julia Baker 09/19/2019

We Recommend

Humane Society Event Offers Yoga with Kittens

Julia Baker 09/19/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation