CannaBeat: New CBD Products Around Town 

The guy at World Famous Wizard's pulls out a small bag of CBD flower from a tin and says, "Check this out."

I immediately put the small bag of deep-green nuggets to my nose. The unmistakable and amazing smell cut through the store's familiar incense. It was fresh, piney, and a little sweet, too.

I said, "Daaaannng."

He said, "I know, right?"

It was Frosted Lime Hemp Flower ($40/5 grams). It's an award-winning strain, the young man at Wizard's says, grown by Veteran Grown Hemptopia near Clarksville in Middle Tennessee.The Frosted Lime is one of a bunch of hemp flower products new to the shelves at Wizard's. The store also has a ton of new varieties (including Cherry Blossom, Boax, and Secret Sauce) of TKO flower from Terp Nation ($35/7 grams) and from Remedy ($130/28 grams).

Wizard's was one stop on a three-stop tour of Midtown shops last week to find the newest CBD stuff around town.

Down the street at Whatever, I found a selection of edibles that went way past infused gummies.

There were dark chocolate coffee beans from Monterey Medicinal with CB2 hemp oil ($20). Whatever had CBD-infused trail mix ($50) and jars of CBD dried pineapple ($25).

The store offers two CBD-infused soft drinks — cola and root beer flavors — from CBD Club. Each 12-ounce bottle offers 30 milligrams of CBD ($8 each). Whatever also offers several flavors of sugar-filled sticks (think Pixy Stix) from Organabus. Each stick carries about 100 milligrams of CBD, good enough for about three doses ($20 each).

Whatever has a variety of Heavenly Candy products, including caramel apple suckers (50 milligrams each), gummies, hard candies, and more.

There was only one thing I wanted to see on my trip to Ounce of Hope, and I found it. Earlier last week, the shop posted a photo of a pipe that, well, probably brings stoner-day memories back to most. It was a can.

At some point, you probably smoked from a 12-ounce aluminum can, MacGyvered by the person in your group who always carried a pocket knife and knew how to change a tire before they could drive.

click to enlarge Toby Sells

A luxe can pipe at Ounce of Hope

The pipe at Ounce of Hope is just like that but luxe, an old-school can pipe made of smooth, white enamel. The top dent perfectly cradles CBD flower (or whatevs *winkwink*) and is vented with precision-made holes. It even has a pre-made carb to boot. No knife necessary.

Know Your Rights

What do you do if you get pulled over? What do you do if the police show up to your house?

These questions and more will be answered this weekend during a Memphis NORML event called "Know Your Rights!"

"We have rights," reads the event's Facebook page. "Now, you need to know what they are!"

That information will be delivered by NORML Memphis experts: attorney Taurus Bailey, communications director and former Memphis Police Department Sgt. Mary Webb, and executive director Anna Butler.

"Since the 1969 court case of Frazier v. Cupp, police can and will lie to you," said Butler. "It is 100 percent their right to tell you anything they want to get a confession. Knowing your rights is imperative to keeping you out of jail! Because #NoOneShouldGoToJailForAPlant."

The event takes place Sunday, November 17th, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Smooth Living Health Food Restaurant (1263 Winchester).